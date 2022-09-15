Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
KTM's first road car is the 493-hp X-Bow GT-XR
KTM, an Austrian firm most widely recognized for its motorcycles, has revealed its first four-wheeled model designed for the road. The new X-Bow GT-XR, which was shown on Tuesday, traces its roots to KTM's original X-Bow track car launched in 2008, but is more closely related to the X-Bow GT2 race car launched in 2020.
First Look: Ducati’s New Monster SP Is a Track-Inspired Beast of a Street Bike
When Ducati released an all-new Monster in 2021, we were smitten. After all, the Monster is one of the Bologna-based manufacturer’s most iconic models. Now, Ducati has taken the wraps off a new version dubbed the Monster SP—a jazzed-up roadster that takes a sprinkling of the special components normally found on Ducati’s track-orientated models but adapts them for more compatibility with street use. Initially penned by the great Miguel Galluzzi, the original Monster shocked the buying public when it was first shown in 1992 as a stripped-back, bare-bones naked bike, one that took a few design cues from the brand’s superbike...
Top Speed
Drag Race: A Sports Car FINALLY Beats The Suzuki Hayabusa
The supercar vs superbike debate is never-ending, but Carwow recently took matters into its own hands when it pitted the Lamborghini Huracan SVJ against the new gen-III Suzuki Hayabusa in a drag race. Unsurprisingly, the Hayabusa did some severe damage, leaving Carwow’s Matt Watson with no option but to bring a faster car next time.
First Look: 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante Super SUV
In motorsport, 17 seconds is an eternity. But that was the margin by which the new Lamborghini Urus Performante shattered the previous gas-powered production car record for a Pikes Peak climb—more than a full second per mile of the 12.42-mile route to the top. The new record was a laurel that Stephan Winkleman, chairman and […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Hits 203 MPH Top Speed On Autobahn With Ease
The 2022 Alpina B8 Gran Coupe might not have those coveted M badges, but it’s no slouch. It’s packing plenty of power and other upgrades that make it a formidable performance machine different from its BMW siblings. A new AutoTop NL video showcases that power by taking the sedan to the German Autobahn for a high-speed blast down the road.
MotorAuthority
Le Mans Hypercar-derived Vanwall Vandervell 1000 starts testing
German racing team ByKolles has provided a first look at its new hypercar derived from the Le Mans Hypercar race car it is expected to enter the 2023 World Endurance Championship. This week the hypercar started testing near ByKolles' headquarters in Greding, Germany, where these photos were taken. ByKolles plans...
ARCA driver Toni Breidinger becomes Victoria's Secret model: 'Little me is crying'
Toni Breidinger has five top 10 finishes in the ARCA Menards Series this season, picking up her most recent at the Kansas Lottery 150 this past weekend. The 23-year-old is one of the most accomplished drivers in United States Auto Club history and even flirted with possibly competing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series last year. On Wednesday, she added another bona fide accomplishment to her résumé — Victoria’s Secret model.
RideApart
Crystal Martinez Snatches Maiden Build Train Race Victory
The Royal Enfield Build Train Race series launched at the Virginia International Raceway on May 20, 2022. Kayleigh Buyck took the victory and hasn’t looked back since, winning three of four races. That all changed at the New Jersey Motorsports Park when Crystal Martinez captured her maiden Build Train Race win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Road & Track
The Toyota GR Corolla Fulfills the Hot-Hatch Prophecy
For a moment there, things were looking bleak. Affordable all-wheel-drive performance cars went from numerous to endangered; The Subaru WRX STI as we knew it was officially done; The VW Golf R just barely toes the line of affordability; Focus RS and Mitsubishi’s Evo? Long gone. Then came the rumors insinuating something fresh yet familiar was to come. News of the Toyota GR Corolla brought reasonable skepticism, but also the promise of a return to our hot hatch heydey. So we bit our fingernails and waited as teasers and details trickled across the Pacific.
RideApart
Moto2 Rider Cameron Beaubier Expected To Return To MotoAmerica
There was nothing left for Cameron Beaubier to conquer in MotoAmerica after winning his fifth AMA Superbike championship in 2020. With Joe Roberts vacating his seat at the American Racing Moto2 for a spot on the ItalTrans squad, Beaubier pondered a return to the Grand Prix paddock. He ultimately seized the opportunity, but inconsistency has plagued the California native’s two-year stint in the intermediate class.
RideApart
Marc Marquez To Race In Aragon GP This Weekend
Marc Marquez is getting back on the saddle at this weekend’s Grand Prix in Aragon. The last time that Marquez raced was in the Italian GP at Mugello back in May 29, 2022. The Spaniard was present at the Misano test, as such, he will be back on the Honda RC213V once more to compete.
RideApart
Royal Enfield One Ride Worldwide Event Is Coming In September 2022
For many riders, no matter where we are in the world, we just want to get out and ride as much as we can. That’s exactly what Royal Enfield wants to tap into with its annual One Ride event each year. For 2022, the Royal Enfield One Ride worldwide date is set for September 18, 2022—which is, as we write this, just two days away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RideApart
Scorpion’s EXO-491 Full-Face Helmet Now Available In Spin Colorway
In January, 2022, the new helmet certification ECE 22.06 was introduced. The new standard sought to increase even further the level of safety standard motorcycle helmets provided, and this meant the addition of rigorous tests, particularly impacts from odd angles. After all, you can’t really predict the angle at which your head will slam onto the pavement during a crash.
An Ultra-Rare, Air-Cooled ’95 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Just Went up for Sale
There are Porsche 911s and then there are air-cooled 911s. And an exceedingly rare example of the latter just went up for sale. A 1995 911 Carrera RS was recently listed for sale by Graham Rahal Performance in Brownsburg, Indiana. Just over 1,000 examples of the model were ever built, none of which were directly exported to the US. Every 911 that rolled off the line from its introduction in 1964 until 1998 was equipped with an air-cooled engine. Since then, the iconic sports car has been powered by water-cooled mills that are cleaner and more fuel efficient. While these are both...
RideApart
BMW Announces Sixth-Generation EV Batteries And Expands Production
When it comes to electric vehicles, BMW means business. By the 2030s, both BMW subsidiaries Mini and Rolls Royce will transition to all-electric lineups. That goal may sound ambitious until you learn that electric drivetrains will power all future BMW Motorrad urban mobility models moving forward. The Bavarian automaker will...
RideApart
Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium Is Now Up To 21 Members
It’s September, 2022—which means that it’s now been a year since Honda, KTM, Piaggio, and Yamaha first came together to begin work on their swappable battery consortium for future electric two-wheelers. Over the intervening months, they’ve occasionally informed us of forward progress. Most recently, a new battery-as-a-service provider called Swobbee joined the effort.
Comments / 0