ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita Mayor addresses confusion surrounding marijuana and fentanyl strip vote

By Samantha Boring
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1rfj_0hxKhwgM00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are still a lot of questions to iron out when it comes to Wichita’s new take on marijuana and fentanyl testing strips . Some are wondering if they can legally smoke marijuana in the streets, while some county leaders are saying not so fast.

The City said people cannot walk around smoking marijuana. It is still illegal, as are fentanyl strips.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said the City is simply out of the business of small possession of marijuana and fentanyl strip cases.

But Sedgwick County is concerned with the rise in case this could bring.

Tension builds between city and county leaders over marijuana ordinance

“We are out of the business of knocking down your door and arresting someone who has fentanyl test strips that is not going to come from the City,” said Mayor Whipple.

Mayor Whipple addressed concerns of the public, including what the Wichita Police Department will do if this new ordinance is enacted.

“They should be handling this just like any other state law that we don’t enforce at the city courts,” said Mayor Whipple.

But the County is concerned with the impact this may have.

On Wednesday, Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis urged the board to figure out how to bill the City of Wichita for expenses pertaining to this ordinance.

“There is no legal way to send us an invoice for what the County chooses to spend their money on. That is not how this works,” said Mayor Whipple.

But the County can bill the City for booking people into the jail, according to Wichita Councilman Bryan Frye.

“It is common practice. We have done it for years, and this would be an increase in jail stays, so the commissioner as it relates to that is entirely accurate now any other costs associated with it,” said Councilman Frye.

The County was unable to interview with KSN on Thursday but said they charge the City just over $62 a day for a prisoner booked under the City’s authority.

Mayor Whipple said the County has not contacted him in trying to have a conversation about their concerns.

Wichita mom speaks out on decriminalizing fentanyl test strips after son overdoses

The Wichita Police Department still has not commented on what direction they will give patrol officers.

“Now they may have to hire a lawyer a warrant. It has been much more of a burden on a person when previously it was a simple notice to appear,” said Frye.

The City of Wichita plans to release a Q&A document on Friday morning to clear up more confusion surrounding the ordinance.

The council will hold the second reading on Tuesday, and if enacted, it will go into city code most likely by Sept. 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 8

Related
KSN News

Ramsay’s deputy chiefs demand money and resignations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita. An attorney representing the deputy chiefs says they also want City Manager Robert Layton and Wichita Human Resources Director Chris Bezruki to resign immediately. Attorney James Thompson sent a […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
City
Wichita, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
KWCH.com

Man injured in shooting south of downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Sunday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 800 block of S. Market. They arrived on the scene to find a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jiselle Baker

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a runaway child. Officers are working to locate 12-year-old Jiselle Baker, who was reported as a runaway earlier this morning, the department shares. She was last seen around 1:50 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of N. Westlynn – near I-235 and Zoo.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

New alcohol policy at Kansas State Fair ends well

The 2022 Kansas State Fair came to a close Sunday, and one big change this year resulted in fewer alcohol-related incidents over the 10 day period. For the first time, people over 21 could walk around the entire fairgrounds with alcohol bought on site, as long as it was in a clear, plastic cup. The new policy is in response to a bill the Kansas Legislature recently passed.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Former North Lyon County teenager listed as missing

A former north Lyon County teenager is listed as missing. Issabelle “Izzy” Dieker was reported as missing Sept. 17. Dieker, 15, is a white female, 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with naturally brown hair — occasionally dyed — and hazel eyes. Dieker is currently listed as being from...
LYON COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Whipple
KSN News

Photo Gallery: Weekend storm reports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN’s Storm Track 3 team kept track of storms over the weekend as viewers sent in photos. Sunday, Sept. 18 2:23 p.m. Chapman  Dickinson County – Delayed report of storm damage, 4 to 6″ diameter tree limb snapped NNE Staffordville – Chase County – spotter had winds 40 to 60 MPH […]
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita to pour millions of dollars into fixing Century II roof

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - If you look at the skyline of Wichita, it's hard not to notice the round blue roof of Century II. However, in recent years that roof has fallen into disrepair. "We found flakes of the roof when we've been watering. So yes, the roof is deteriorating,...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Priests Defend Goat Milking Title at the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson’s goat milking priests retain their title as the goat milking champion of the known world – or this part of it anyway. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita, including priests from Holy Cross, St Teresa’s, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Churches, held off some strong challenges in the early rounds before out milking the Hutchinson Fire Department in the finals of the Kansas State Fair Celebrity Goat Milking Contest. Friday afternoon.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoking Marijuana#Fentanyl#City
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County leaders react to Wichita’s decision to no longer prosecute marijuana cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County leaders are trying to understand their responsibility and added costs after the Wichita City Council voted Tuesday to ditch marijuana prosecution from the city’s code. The council voted not to prosecute marijuana possession cases in municipal court and remove fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia. The move shifts the cases to Sedgwick County and the district attorney’s office.
KAKE TV

Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WIBW

Wichita woman killed in crash on I-135

SEDGWICK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Wichita woman was killed Friday morning after a crash left her trapped in her vehicle on I-135 in Sedgwick County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at around 3:30 a.m., Shanlie Smiley, 23, of Wichita, was travelling north on I-135 when her Chevy Malibu left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fallen deputy Kunze’s car to be restored by spring 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– It has been four years since Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Deputy Robert Kunze III was killed in the line of duty. He was investigating reports of a stolen truck near Garden Plain, and while arresting the suspect, Deputy Kunze was shot. He died later at a hospital. Those who knew Deputy […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

One injured in Kingman apartment fire, residents lose everything

The organization's main fundraiser is set for Sept. 24. Little River won a top 10 matchup Thursday night over the Ell-Saline Cardinals after a second half offensive explosion. Kansas Food Bank, Bank of America hold food distribution event. Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT. In the effort between...
KINGMAN, KS
KSN News

Man critically injured in ATV hit-and-run Saturday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run involving an ATV Saturday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call for the report of the crash near the intersection of Fern and West 31st Street South Saturday night. Police say a 23-year-old man driving an ATV southbound […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy