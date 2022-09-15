Fire crews respond to Warrick County house fire

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Fire crews responded to a call about a house fire in Warrick County around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire was at a home in the 3200 block of Bullocktown Road about halfway between Boonville and Hatfield. Fire officials say there were children in the house but they were safely evacuated and have been treated for any possible injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

