ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

Fire crews respond to Warrick County house fire

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQ6ZE_0hxKhnz300

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Fire crews responded to a call about a house fire in Warrick County around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Fire reported at Darby Hill

The fire was at a home in the 3200 block of Bullocktown Road about halfway between Boonville and Hatfield. Fire officials say there were children in the house but they were safely evacuated and have been treated for any possible injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIL6l_0hxKhnz300

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Road-closing crash hospitalizes motorcyclist

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police Department spokesperson Taylor Merriss tells us a crash we reported on Sunday night left one victim with life-threatening injuries. EMS and officers rushed to the scene of accident around 8:20 p.m. after reports of an accident with injuries involving a motorcycle. The crash shut down the Lloyd Expressway westbound […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Lloyd Expressway westbound reopened after motorcycle crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us the Westbound Lloyd Expressway is completely shut down in the area of Burkhardt Road after a crash Sunday night. We’re told the accident with injuries call came in at 8:20 p.m. Dispatch says it was reported as a crash between a truck and a motorcycle. Officials tell us […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warrick County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Hatfield, IN
Warrick County, IN
Government
City
Boonville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters battle early morning Newburgh house fire

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Newburgh firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 300 block of West Posey Street. A 911 call came in just after 4:00 a.m. reporting that flames coming from a house. When crews arrived on scene, they reported that the entire home was engulfed in flames and they […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

String of fires addressed by Newburgh Fire Department

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or close to Warrick County, you may have noticed the recent uptick of fires lately. As a response, the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department released a statement Saturday night giving more insight on the incidents and giving thanks where needed. Here’s what they said: “Over the past week, […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police called to shots fired report in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say they responded to a shots fired call late Friday night. It happened in the 400 block of First Street just after 11 p.m. Officers say they found shell casings in the area but no injuries or damages have been reported. If you know...
HENDERSON, KY
104.1 WIKY

Three Fires In A Week Keeping Emergency Crews Busy

Newburgh emergency crews arrived to the scene of a house fire already taken over by flames just after 4:00 this morning. This was in the 300 block of W. Posey Street between Jefferson and Madison Streets. Mutual aide was called and had the fire tapped out by 6:45. The occupants...
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WTVW

Warrick County fires spark firefighter debate

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- To pay or not to pay, that is the question facing communities in Warrick County, particularly after a week where firefighters battled at least four different fires, including three in Newburgh alone in as many days. Whereas Evansville and Boonville have paid fire departments, Newburgh is largely...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

4-vehicle crash shuts down part of Columbia Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Central Dispatch says an accident with injuries has shut down part of a busy street Saturday night. We’re told the call came in around 8:14 p.m. When officers arrived on Columbia Street, they came across a four vehicle accident. Dispatch tells us it appeared one of the cars involved may […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to fire on Woodland Knoll Lane

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A spokesperson for the Perry Township Fire Department says while the house and garage received significant damage, no injuries nor fatalities were reported. The spokesperson says the family who lived at the house is now getting assistance from the American Red Cross. No cause for the fire has been determined. ORIGINAL […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Rollover crash on Columbia likely due to alcohol

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a crash along a busy Evansville street Saturday evening was likely caused by alcohol. Evansville Police Department officers responded to Columbia Street for reports of a four-vehicle accident around 8:14 p.m. Investigators revealed that a driver crashed into multiple vehicles and flipped several times. Dispatch tells us at least one […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WEHT/WTVW

Businesses react to sinkhole on Franklin Street

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) It was anything but a routine day on west Franklin Street after a wrong way driver drove into a sinkhole following a water main break. As crews were making repairs, the driver drove past the barricades before the crash. Police say the driver was a 61-year-old man, and was not injured. No […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro man charged after shots fired at car with young child inside

An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges in Owensboro, Kentucky, after being accused of shooting at a car with two adults and a young child inside. The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to investigate a shooting that happened in the area of West 7th Street and Orchard Street around 10:15 a.m. Sunday.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Firearm discharged at vehicle with 5-year-old inside

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – On September 18, around 10 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) were dispatched to a firearm discharge in the area of West 7th Street and Orchard Street. OPD says officers found two adults who said they had been shot at while traveling in a vehicle. Police say there was also […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

EWSU customer service window to temporarily close next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say their customer service window in the Civic Center will be closed next week. That will be closed from Monday, September 26 to Friday, September 30. They tell us they will be making some improvements while they are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Police asking for help in a weekend shooting investigation

Henderson Police are investigating after a reported shooting Friday night. Authorities say, they were called to First Street for a shots fired investigation. We're told officers on scene located shell casings in the area. Henderson Police say, no injuries or damages have been reported at this time. Anyone with information...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy