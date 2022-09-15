Fire crews respond to Warrick County house fire
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Fire crews responded to a call about a house fire in Warrick County around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.Fire reported at Darby Hill
The fire was at a home in the 3200 block of Bullocktown Road about halfway between Boonville and Hatfield. Fire officials say there were children in the house but they were safely evacuated and have been treated for any possible injuries.
