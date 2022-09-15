Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
Related
AZFamily
ADOT warns drivers about driving in work zones after DPS trooper’s vehicle hit on I-10
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Transportation is asking drivers to drive more carefully, especially around work zones, after a trooper’s vehicle was hit on Interstate 10 in Phoenix over the weekend. According to ADOT, the vehicle was hit from behind in a work zone in Phoenix....
AZFamily
Man seriously hurt after motorcycle hits car near Sun City
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was rushed to a hospital Monday morning after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car near Sun City. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle hit the back of a car that was stopped for a school bus on Olive Ave near 109th Avenue around 6:45 a.m. The sheriff’s office says the man’s injuries are life-threatening.
Goodyear woman died from injuries after crashing into garage at a home
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A woman has died after crashing through a wall of a home in Goodyear, police said. Officers first responded to a residence in the area of Yuma Road and Cotton Lane around 2:40 p.m. for a call of a woman in crisis. Family members told police...
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Homeowner escapes fire at north Phoenix mobile home park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man managed to escape a fire that broke out at Phoenix’s Holiday Spa mobile home park Sunday night, all thanks to Phoenix fire crews and police officers. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call that a fire had broken out at the park...
fox10phoenix.com
Man pulled from burning mobile home in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man was rescued after becoming trapped in a burning mobile home in north Phoenix. A 60-year-old man dialed 911 saying that he was trapped in the back bedroom of his mobile home with only a small window to escape, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived at...
AZFamily
Wet weather returning to Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
fox10phoenix.com
Driver crashes into block wall then into a home in Goodyear, police say
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A woman crashed into a block wall and then continued into a Goodyear home on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 17. Goodyear Police and Fire responded to the solo crash near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road, says Sgt. James Dougal. Police say witnesses saw the woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Phoenix pubs opens overnight for viewing of Queen's funeral
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Local businesses have the opportunity to get anywhere from $5,000 to...
Police identify body found in suitcase
PHOENIX — Police have identified a woman’s body that was found in a suitcase Saturday. The human remains were found in a suitcase in an area popular with hikers, KNXV reported. The woman who found the suitcase had been riding her bike on a trail and posted on...
AZFamily
Police suspect homicide in a two-vehicle car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle car crash in west Phoenix as a homicide. Around midnight on Saturday morning, Phoenix police responded to reports of a car crash that happened just off of Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue. Officers found two vehicles but found only one driver, who was shot by an unknown suspect.
kclu.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rescue crews deploy drone to assist distressed hiker off trail in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — A drone was heralded as a critical instrument used to rescue a distressed hiker in Scottsdale early on Saturday morning. According to a release by the Scottsdale Fire Department, paramedics piloted the drone 10 minutes after the incident was reported to locate a woman in her 60’s who was then taken off the trail on a UTV.
12news.com
Shooting on Phoenix roadway kills driver
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on a west Phoenix roadway that left one man dead following a crash. Officers responded to a crash between two vehicles just after midnight on Saturday near I-10 and 67th Avenue. Once there, officers found that one of the drivers had been shot, police said.
fox10phoenix.com
I-10 reopens in Phoenix at Stack after crash, ADOT says
PHOENIX - Interstate 10 in Phoenix has reopened at the Stack following a crash on the freeway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The eastbound lanes of the freeway were initially shut down at the Stack on Sept. 15, ADOT said. The right lane has since been reopened. The Arizona...
KTAR.com
Human remains found in container triggers Phoenix homicide investigation
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after human remains were found inside a container Saturday morning. Officers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a deceased person found north of Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Pedestrian dead after crash near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road
Police are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash Friday morning near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road.
KTAR.com
I-17 closure in north Phoenix, I-10 closure in East Valley among weekend restrictions
PHOENIX — Closures scattered across four metro Phoenix freeways will slow down drivers this weekend, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Thunderbird Road to Yorkshire Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. The...
AZFamily
Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.
AZFamily
Lack of information on home break-in near Litchfield Park leaves neighbors concerned
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been over 36 hours since a home break-in and shooting near Litchfield Park, and still, we have few details about what happened and the armed suspects behind it. Neighbors reached out to Arizona’s Family, concerned about the initial response and the lack of information.
Comments / 0