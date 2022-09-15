MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was rushed to a hospital Monday morning after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car near Sun City. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle hit the back of a car that was stopped for a school bus on Olive Ave near 109th Avenue around 6:45 a.m. The sheriff’s office says the man’s injuries are life-threatening.

SUN CITY, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO