Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man seriously hurt after motorcycle hits car near Sun City

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man was rushed to a hospital Monday morning after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car near Sun City. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle hit the back of a car that was stopped for a school bus on Olive Ave near 109th Avenue around 6:45 a.m. The sheriff’s office says the man’s injuries are life-threatening.
AZFamily

Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix

College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
AZFamily

Homeowner escapes fire at north Phoenix mobile home park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man managed to escape a fire that broke out at Phoenix’s Holiday Spa mobile home park Sunday night, all thanks to Phoenix fire crews and police officers. The Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call that a fire had broken out at the park...
fox10phoenix.com

Man pulled from burning mobile home in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man was rescued after becoming trapped in a burning mobile home in north Phoenix. A 60-year-old man dialed 911 saying that he was trapped in the back bedroom of his mobile home with only a small window to escape, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived at...
AZFamily

Wet weather returning to Phoenix

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
AZFamily

Phoenix pubs opens overnight for viewing of Queen's funeral

Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Local businesses have the opportunity to get anywhere from $5,000 to...
WDBO

Police identify body found in suitcase

PHOENIX — Police have identified a woman’s body that was found in a suitcase Saturday. The human remains were found in a suitcase in an area popular with hikers, KNXV reported. The woman who found the suitcase had been riding her bike on a trail and posted on...
AZFamily

Police suspect homicide in a two-vehicle car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle car crash in west Phoenix as a homicide. Around midnight on Saturday morning, Phoenix police responded to reports of a car crash that happened just off of Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue. Officers found two vehicles but found only one driver, who was shot by an unknown suspect.
12news.com

Shooting on Phoenix roadway kills driver

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on a west Phoenix roadway that left one man dead following a crash. Officers responded to a crash between two vehicles just after midnight on Saturday near I-10 and 67th Avenue. Once there, officers found that one of the drivers had been shot, police said.
fox10phoenix.com

I-10 reopens in Phoenix at Stack after crash, ADOT says

PHOENIX - Interstate 10 in Phoenix has reopened at the Stack following a crash on the freeway, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The eastbound lanes of the freeway were initially shut down at the Stack on Sept. 15, ADOT said. The right lane has since been reopened. The Arizona...
KTAR.com

Human remains found in container triggers Phoenix homicide investigation

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after human remains were found inside a container Saturday morning. Officers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a deceased person found north of Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily

Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.
