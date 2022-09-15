ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

How would you like to visit a museum for free Saturday? Here's how...

By Kristi K. Higgins, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 4 days ago
In the spirit of Smithsonian Museums, who offer free admission daily, Smithsonian magazine will host its 18th Museum Day.

Museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states participate to encourage visitors to take advantage of amazing learning experiences offered by these institutions.

Participants will not charge admission to anyone who presents a Museum Day ticket. Tourists are allowed to download one ticket per email address.

Each ticket provides general admission for two people to one participating museum. It excludes parking, special events and exhibits.

To join Smithsonian magazine's annual one-day event, click here to download a ticket to present on Saturday, Sept. 17.If a museum reaches capacity, it has the right to limit the number of guests until space becomes available.

Visit individual museums’ websites for COVID-19 protocols, as requirements vary by location.

Attractions in and near Richmond include the following: Bacon's Castle, John Marshall House, Pamunkey Indian Museum and Cultural Center, Virginia Museum of History & Culture and Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown.

“The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is excited to have the opportunity to expand our museum’s reach through Museum Day 2022,” Jamie Bosket, President, and CEO at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture said in a statement. “Our hope is that visitors who haven’t been to the VMHC since our re-opening will take advantage of this opportunity to test drive their renovated state history museum.”

