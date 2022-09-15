Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
These 2 Cryptos Are Hidden Beneficiaries of Ethereum's Merge
While The Merge looks like good news for Ethereum investors, it's propelling the price of these cryptos upward even more.
Blockchain Association Slams Biden Administration's Crypto Framework
The Blockchain Association on Friday slammed the "Comprehensive Framework" for regulation of cryptocurrencies published by the White House, stating that it was a “missed opportunity” to cement the United States' relationship with digital assets. In a statement, Kristin Smith, Executive Director of Blockchain Association stated that while intended...
dailyhodl.com
Greenpeace Blasts Bitcoin, Says Ethereum Merge Proves Crypto ‘Doesn’t Have To Come at the Cost’ of Environment
Greenpeace is slamming Bitcoin (BTC) for its energy use following the successful Ethereum (ETH) merge that slashed its carbon emissions by more than 99%. The environmental nonprofit organization plans to sink $1 million into its “Change the Code, Not the Climate” campaign for a flurry of new online ads to advocate for a change in Bitcoin’s code with the aim of reducing BTC’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) model.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how he made his billions
Five years ago Sam Bankman-Fried hadn't bought his first bitcoin, but today, he's one of the youngest billionaires in the world thanks to the cryptocurrency, and one of the most powerful people in the young but fast-growing crypto industry. Bankman-Fried, who has been touted by some as the next Warren Buffett, still drives his Toyota Corolla, and he tells CNBC that he plans to give 99% of his fortune away to charity. CNBC's Kate Rooney travels to FTX headquarters in the Bahamas for an in-depth interview with the man some call "Crypto's White Knight."
The stock market will fall another 26% if the Fed sparks a recession in its fight against inflation, Goldman Sachs says
The stock market could fall another 26% if the Fed gets too aggressive with its interest rate hikes, according to Goldman Sachs. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates next week in its continued bid to tame rising inflation. Goldman estimates that an unemployment rate at 6% would send...
Energy companies say angry customers phone them on a daily basis to complain about soaring energy bills
Higher energy bills have led some customers to become aggressive, while others start crying on the phone, utilities association VKU told Reuters.
cryptopotato.com
Dubai 5-Star Hotel and Ukrainian Superstore Chain Embrace Crypto Payments
Both Palazzo Versace Dubai and Varus will use the Binance payment app to add a crypto payment facility. Five-star hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai has started accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for stay, dining, and spa services. Guests can use BTC, ETH, and BNB to pay their bills, which will be processed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
FedEx Just Gave Us a Warning About the Economy. What Should Investors Do Now?
FedEx pre-released quarterly results that were well below expectations and also withdrew full-year guidance. The company said it saw a rapidly deteriorating economy late in its quarter. If this is a sign of things to come this earnings season, investors need to prepare now to take advantage of opportunities up...
Understanding the Blockchain: The Foundation of Cryptocurrency
Which side do you support then? Buffett's or Musk's?. I turned to look at my friends, who were anxiously awaiting word from their engineer friend. I finally had a chance to speak after listening for an entire hour to their opinions on cryptocurrencies and how they believe it will change the world. My lack of experience and interest in cryptocurrencies was likely the cause of my passive involvement in the conversation. My pals continued to lecture me for another two hours until I made the decision to learn more about this obnoxious technology.
NEWSBTC
Cryptocurrency Continues to Enter The Mainstream, But Education Remains a Barrier
Cryptocurrency was designed to empower people by giving back their financial power and allowing them to avoid relying on governments and banks. Since its infancy, cryptocurrency has disrupted traditional financial services, including governments, central banks, and venture capitalists. Cryptocurrency is generally decentralized in nature, meaning any single person or entity does not control it. The technology’s decentralized nature has allowed it to revolutionize the finance world through its unparalleled transparency, immutability, and security. As a result, it is rapidly making its way into the mainstream.
Flurry of eco-friendly NFTs minted just minutes after Ethereum merge
Ethereum’s merge upgrade, completed Thursday, reduced the blockchain’s ecological footprint by more than 99%. With the Ethereum merge complete, many in the crypto world are celebrating the only way they know how—with a new batch of NFTs. Immediately after the merge was completed early Thursday, some creators...
CoinTelegraph
White House publishes ‘first-ever’ comprehensive framework for crypto
Following President Joe Biden’s executive order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets, federal agencies came up with a joint fact sheet on six principal directions for crypto regulation in the United States. It sums up the content of nine separate reports, which have been submitted to the president to “articulate a clear framework for responsible digital asset development and pave the way for further action at home and abroad.”
Worldwide electricity consumption ‘drops 0.2%’ as Ethereum crypto mines shut down, researcher claims
Worldwide electricity consumption has dropped by 0.2 per cent after the world’s second largest cryptocurrency switched to a “green blockchain”, according to developers.Ethereum completed a long-awaited transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system in an event known as the Merge on Thursday. By doing so, its energy needs dropped by more than 99 per cent in an instant.Before the Merge, Ethereum consumed roughly 112 TWh/yr using a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain similar to bitcoin that required vast amounts of computing power to secure transactions and generate new units of the cryptocurrency.This is roughly equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of a country...
The world's second biggest cryptocurrency just got a lot greener
New Delhi (CNN Business) — Ethereum, the world's second most valuable cryptocurrency, has completed a massive software upgrade that its backers claim will slash its carbon footprint. The long-awaited revamp, which is known as "The Merge," will reduce ethereum's energy consumption by nearly 99.95%, according to the Ethereum Foundation,...
u.today
SEC Suing Crypto Influencer for Promoting Shady Projects
Controversial cryptocurrency influencer Ian Balina has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Balina allegedly failed to disclose the compensation he received for promoting initial coin offerings, thus violating federal securities laws. The SEC complaint says that he received a 30% bonus from software company Sparkster to promote...
The S&P 500 will bounce back by the end of the year as inflation likely peaked in July, a top Morgan Stanley strategist says
The S&P 500 will enjoy some upside by year-end, a top Morgan Stanley strategist said. Speaking on CNBC, Andrew Slimmon said the S&P 500 will "end the year closer to" where it started at around 4,778. His bullishness over the stock market comes as inflation likely peaked in July. The...
bitcoinist.com
Worthy Gems In The DeFi Market – Big Eyes Coin, Cardano and FTX Token
Since the onset of the cryptocurrency market, several innovations have emerged. Crypto paved the way for projects such as the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace, trading and blockchain technology. Blockchain technology further birthed an ecosystem that offers a reputable level of security in transaction capacity. This ecosystem is known as Decentralized Finance which is known as DeFi for short.
cryptoglobe.com
FTX US President: Crypto Space Needs Greater Regulatory Clarity
The president of crypto exchange FTX US outlined how his company is navigating the murky water of regulation, while arguing that the space needs greater clarity for digital asset listing. Speaking in a recent interview with The Block, FTX US President Brett Harrison explained how his company is working through...
FedEx warning drives worst decline in stock, deepens slowdown fears
Sept 16 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp's shares had their worst day ever and closed at the lowest price since early pandemic months, after the delivery heavyweight pulled its forecast, feeding into fears of a global demand slowdown while piling more pressure on its new chief executive for a quick turnaround.
Comments / 0