Florida State

A judge swiftly appointed a special master to review documents taken by Trump from the White House — but Trump will have to pay for it

By Azmi Haroun
Business Insider
 3 days ago
Former President Donald Trump. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
  • A Florida Judge has selected a special master in the DOJ's probe of White House docs Trump moved.
  • The judge chose Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old former judge whom both sides agreed on.
  • Dearie will review some of the most classified documents that Trump brought to Mar-a-Lago.

A Florida judge has appointed a special master who will help determine the fate of the monumental Justice Department investigation into documents that former President Donald Trump stashed at Mar-a-Lago — and the nominee will review the most classified documents in the trove.

Judge Aileen Cannon denied the department's request for at least 100 classified documents to be turned directly over to investigators instead of the special master, dealing an early blow to federal prosecutors in their inquiry, according to court documents filed Thursday evening.

The review process that experts worried could have dragged on into next year will have to be concluded by the end of November, the filings said.

Cannon appointed Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old former chief judge of the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, to act as the special master.

"The Court does not find it appropriate to accept the Government's conclusions on these important and disputed issues without further review by a neutral third party in an expedited and orderly fashion," Cannon said, referring to the Justice Department's request.

Cannon said Trump's team must cover the costs and the special master would have until November 30 to complete the review of documents that Trump could try to claim executive or attorney-client privilege over.

"Trump's team most likely will try to claim executive privilege over any documents that they believe would potentially compromise confidential White House communications," Mark Rozell, the dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University, previously told Insider. "Executive privilege protects the right of the president to receive candid advice without fear of disclosure — the problem is that private citizen Donald Trump's claim to a continuing need for secrecy is difficult to prove."

Trump's case and the move to appoint a special master opened an unprecedented Pandora's box of concerns for national security experts.

Trump's team had previously rejected all of the Justice Department's picks, and Dearie was the only candidate the two teams could agree on. With the involvement of delicate national security material, experts initially told Insider that the selection and review process for a special master could take months.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and said the department's actions are political.

As it stands, the special master will be tasked with reviewing all the documents that were lugged to Mar-A-Lago, including 11,000 general records and 100 documents marked as classified, with the goal of determining whether any of the documents are protected by attorney-client or executive privilege.

It's unclear if Dearie has, or would need, clearance for top-secret special compartmented information and intelligence, which is the highest level of national security clearance, for the review.

Danny boom botz
3d ago

Trump won’t be paying for it! His father gave him 1/2 billion & he has never spent a penny of his own money since. Suckers just keep throwing money at him like he was a carnival barker.That being said, Dearie better get his money up front!

LEFT is Right_RIGHT is Wrong!!!
1d ago

NOTE: DOJ & Trump approved Dearie as the Special Master!!! Don’t lose sight of this, because if Dearie does find fault after his review, I don’t want MAGA fanatics claiming ‘corruption.’ Not everyone who speaks against Trump is ‘corrupt’!!!

Talk Hard
3d ago

“It's still unclear if Dearie has, or would need, top secret special compartment and intelligence clearance, TSSCI, which is the highest level of national security clearance, for the review.Read the original article on Business Insider”

