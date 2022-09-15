Read full article on original website
Tamas Kadar: CEO at SEON Comments on Fraud in the Metaverse, Latest NFT, Fintech Trends
We recently connected with Tamas Kadar, CEO and co-founder at SEON., which aims to harness the power of AI to protect your business from fraud, get a 360° view of customers, and increase conversion rates. Kadar talked about the latest issues involving e-commerce fraud. His company just closed a...
FTX Europe Obtains CYSEC CIF License to Expand Services Across European Markets
FTX Europe announced that it has received approval from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), to operate “as a Cyprus investment firm (CIF) allowing the Company to fully own the local investment firm it previously acquired.”. Patrick Gruhn, Head of FTX Europe, commented:. “After launching our European operations...
Stablecoins: Introducing USD2, a Decentralized Stablecoin on the Kadena Blockchain
The Lago DAO recently voted to pass its first proposal, “putting in motion a series of events resulting in the birth of a new decentralized digital currency: USD2.”. USD2 is implemented on the Kadena blockchain via smart contracts, which are “controlled by the Lago DAO.” This combination of “a secure, Proof-of-work, network and decentralized governance, make USD2 resilient and transparent.”
NFTs: LINE NEXT Introduces Global NFT Platform
LINE NEXT Inc., LINE’s venture dedicated to developing and expanding the NFT ecosystem, announced that it has “opened the beta version of the global NFT platform DOSI, available in 9 languages and in 180 countries.”. Named after the Korean word for “city”, DOSI is an NFT platform “designed...
Ethereum to Move Transactions Off Mainnet and Onto Layer-2, ETH-Compatible Chains: Report
Now that Ethereum (ETH), the world’s largest smart contract platform, has completed the Merge, it’s time to get ready for the next set of Ethereum upgrades – “the Surge, Verge, Purge, and Splurge.”. As noted in an update released via an OKX – Okcoin research partnership,...
Senator Elizabeth Warren Challenges Administrations Posture on Digital Assets: They Threaten Overall Economic Stability
The crypto ecosystem has the capacity to undermine our national security, worsen the climate crisis, harm consumers and retail investors, and threaten overall economic stability - Sen. Elizabeth Warren Click to Tweet. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat that sits on the Senate Banking Committee, is not convinced about the Biden...
Ocean Protocol Joins Web3 Projects on €20M+ Gaia-X moveID Initiative
Ocean Protocol, the Web3 platform to unlock data services for AI and business innovation, has teamed up with Chainstep, Datarella, Fetch.ai, peaq and 51nodes “to develop the system architecture for European mobility with the preservation of data autonomy as its core principle, within the Gaia-X moveID project.”. Ocean Founder,...
