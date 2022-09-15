A former Kentucky state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons from state police. The verdict was announced Aug. 31. According to evidence presented at trial, former Georgetown State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford, 58, conspired with former Kentucky coroner John Goble, 68, and state police armorer Mitch Harris to misappropriate 21 guns from the state police’s possession. According to the Department of Justice’s online records, these included 19 shotguns and two M1A rifles.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO