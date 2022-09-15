Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Columbia Vet Center holds 4th annual Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 123 veteran suicide death were reported in South Carolina back in 2019. Today, to raise awareness of the issue, friends of the Columbia Vet Center hosted its 4th annual Steps and Strides Against Veteran Suicide Fall Festival. The...
WIS-TV
Over 43% of SC students failing U.S. history in 2022 End-of-Course Assessment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 43% of South Carolina students are failing the subject of U.S. History and the Constitution in the End-of-Course Assessment. The South Carolina Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 End-of-Course Assessment and Ready to Work exams Monday. The End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) tests...
wnky.com
Trooper Daniel Priddy receives state recognition for public affairs work
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Kentucky State Police Post 3 Trooper Daniel Priddy has been recognized by the state for his hard work in our community. He was awarded the state’s Public Affairs Officer of the Year at the Sworn Awards ceremony in Lexington. He’s only been a public affairs officer for three years.
WIS-TV
SC Attorney General joins effort to reduce robocalls impacting residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said officials are asking the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to require telephone providers to increase their efforts to reduce the robocalls impacting residents around the country. These efforts to reduce robocalls were explained in a letter signed by Wilson,...
wdrb.com
LG&E, KU urge public to pack emergency preparedness kits in the event of a natural disaster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is National Preparedness Month, and a local utility company wants to make sure people are ready for the unexpected. LG&E and KU both do continuous training at facilities just like LG&E's East Operations Center on Ballardsville Road, where they simulate real-life situations and make a plan of attack.
wdrb.com
6 people inducted into Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Distillers' Association welcomed six new members into its Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. Kentucky Distillers' Association, KDA, created the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2001. After two years off for COVID-19, this year marks 20 years of adding influential people to the hall of fame, recognizing their dedication to the industry.
spectrumnews1.com
U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners
KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
thelevisalazer.com
Gov. Beshear: KENTUCKY TO RECEIVE NEARLY $70 MILLION TO DEVELOP STATEWIDE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader...
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Time to plant your winter garden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Despite it being a toasty warm day today, now is the time to start preparing your winter garden. There are steps to take before the seeds or plants go into the ground. Sal Sharpe of Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed and Seed joined Soda City Live with...
kentuckytoday.com
Quite a jolt: Kentucky gains fed approval for $70 million EV charging network
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that Kentucky has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network as one of 35 states whose plans have been approved by the Federal Highway Administration. He noted the state has already attracted more than...
theasburycollegian.com
Former state trooper and coroner convicted of weapons theft
A former Kentucky state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons from state police. The verdict was announced Aug. 31. According to evidence presented at trial, former Georgetown State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford, 58, conspired with former Kentucky coroner John Goble, 68, and state police armorer Mitch Harris to misappropriate 21 guns from the state police’s possession. According to the Department of Justice’s online records, these included 19 shotguns and two M1A rifles.
wymt.com
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
clayconews.com
SUSPECT IN DEADLY SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY SHOOTING FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER CAPTURE FRIDAY BY KSP TROOPERS IN WHITLEY COUNTY
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a suspect entered into NCIC and wanted on an arrest warrant for Murder regarding a fatal shooting in southestern Kentucky has been captured. Martin A. Canada age 48 of Williamsburg, KY. was taken into custody early Friday morning September...
WKYT 27
Execs with company offered contract for Ky. unemployment system upgrade indicted by feds
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s back to the drawing back for Kentucky’s unemployment system. Upgrades to the system that were shown to be inadequate to handle tens of thousands of claims during the pandemic will have to wait even longer. This comes after labor cabinet officials told lawmakers...
spectrumnews1.com
Family farm in Kentucky hosts annual craft show featuring local vendors
“We’re working on number five, so it’s been in the family for a long time,” Bays said. Each year, they hold a craft show in the spring and in the fall. She said the 2022 Fall Craft Show on Sept. 17-18 saw a lot of people coming to the show.
Kentucky ranked second highest in job resignation rates
How high are resignation rates in Kentucky?
WIS-TV
S.C. gas prices fall more than 6 cents over past week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 6.2 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.20, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.84 on Sunday while...
Johnson City Press
State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"
GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting
WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Wedgefield. The incident happened on Glade Drive on Sunday around 10:30 p.m., according to deputies. Deputies said details are limited at this time. However, they noted that they have responded...
