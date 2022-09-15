ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WIS-TV

Over 43% of SC students failing U.S. history in 2022 End-of-Course Assessment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over 43% of South Carolina students are failing the subject of U.S. History and the Constitution in the End-of-Course Assessment. The South Carolina Department of Education released the results of the 2021-2022 End-of-Course Assessment and Ready to Work exams Monday. The End-of-Course Examination Program (EOCEP) tests...
EDUCATION
WIS-TV

SC Attorney General joins effort to reduce robocalls impacting residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said officials are asking the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) to require telephone providers to increase their efforts to reduce the robocalls impacting residents around the country. These efforts to reduce robocalls were explained in a letter signed by Wilson,...
COLUMBIA, SC
State
Kentucky State
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Kentucky Government
wdrb.com

6 people inducted into Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Distillers' Association welcomed six new members into its Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. Kentucky Distillers' Association, KDA, created the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in 2001. After two years off for COVID-19, this year marks 20 years of adding influential people to the hall of fame, recognizing their dedication to the industry.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners

KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Gov. Beshear: KENTUCKY TO RECEIVE NEARLY $70 MILLION TO DEVELOP STATEWIDE ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING NETWORK

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 15, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky, having already attracted more than $9 billion of investments from electric vehicle battery makers and automotive suppliers, has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader...
KENTUCKY STATE
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Time to plant your winter garden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Despite it being a toasty warm day today, now is the time to start preparing your winter garden. There are steps to take before the seeds or plants go into the ground. Sal Sharpe of Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed and Seed joined Soda City Live with...
GARDENING
theasburycollegian.com

Former state trooper and coroner convicted of weapons theft

A former Kentucky state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons from state police. The verdict was announced Aug. 31. According to evidence presented at trial, former Georgetown State Police lieutenant colonel Michael Crawford, 58, conspired with former Kentucky coroner John Goble, 68, and state police armorer Mitch Harris to misappropriate 21 guns from the state police’s possession. According to the Department of Justice’s online records, these included 19 shotguns and two M1A rifles.
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
World War II
WIS-TV

S.C. gas prices fall more than 6 cents over past week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 6.2 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon down to $3.20, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.84 on Sunday while...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Johnson City Press

State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"

GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WIS-TV

Sumter Co. deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting

WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Wedgefield. The incident happened on Glade Drive on Sunday around 10:30 p.m., according to deputies. Deputies said details are limited at this time. However, they noted that they have responded...
WEDGEFIELD, FL

