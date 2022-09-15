Read full article on original website
Man Wounded in Maria St. Stabbing
Rochester Police are investigating an overnight stabbing. Just before 1am, officers were called to the 100 block of Maria Street. They found a 52-year-old city man with at least one stab wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did arrest one...
Defense opens its case in Brighton Ax Murder Trial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday was a short day in the Brighton Ax Murder Trial of James Krauseneck. He’s accused of killing his wife in their home back in February of 1982. Only one witness took the stand as the Defense opened its case. Erie County Deputy Chief...
Alleged Fake Plate, Drugs, and Weapons: 24-Year-Old Rochester Woman Facing Charges
A Monroe County woman is facing several charges after police say they noticed her driving with a fake dealer plate. Troopers pulled over the driver of a 2006 Infiniti on State Route 104 in the town of Webster, New York at approximately 2:53pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022 after noticing a dealer plate that was allegedly forged.
Suspect arrested after stabbing Monroe County woman on Edmonds St.
Once officers came up with a suspect description, a search ensued, and moments later, they located and took the suspect into custody.
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
DWI charges for Rochester man in police chase, crash on Genesee St.
The driver of the fleeing truck refused medical treatment, was issued an appearance ticket and released.
Man faces murder charges after shooting on N Clinton Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that took place late morning Thursday in Rochester on N. Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene, they located a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers identified the victim […]
Woman arrested for weapon and drug charges in Webster
Troopers from the New York State Police pulled over a vehicle driven by 24-year-old Esmeralda Martinez for having a forged license plate.
17-Year-Old Charged with Murder After Alleged Stabbing in Williamson
A fight between to teenagers turned fatal in New York's Wayne County. Deputies from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and troopers with the New York State Police (NYSP) were called to 4949 Ridge Road (County Road 103) in Williamson, New York at approximately 7:45pm on Friday, September 16, 2022. 4949...
AG report: Simran Gordon shot first, no charges filed
Simran Gordon was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store in 2021. No charges will be filed in the death of Simran Gordon, who was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store at gunpoint in October 2021. Details of an investigation into the shooting by the state Attorney General’s Office that were released Friday found that Gordon was...
Arrest made in fatal shooting at unsanctioned party in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last month. On August 21, officers found two people who were shot amongst a crowd of people on State Street around 2:30 a.m. One of them, 27-year-old Jameik Foster...
Woman Pursuing Bachelor's Degree Was Attacked with Hatchet and Stabbed 77 Times; Killer Sentenced
Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced 25 years to life A 22-year-old man who was convicted for the 2021 brutal stabbing death of a Rochester, N.Y., woman, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday. Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder last month, and will be serving his time in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections. On July 10, 2021, Heather Majors, 47, was attacked with a hatchet inside her apartment, Capt. Frank Umbrino, who leads...
Rochester man in critical condition following overnight shooting
The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
Upstate New York teen arrested for fatally stabbing 19-year-old man, state troopers say
Williamson, N.Y. — A Wayne County teenager was arrested for murder Friday after stabbing another person in the abdomen, killing them, troopers said. The 17-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, stabbed a 19-year-old man at 7:45 p.m. at 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson (Wayne County), according to a news release from state police.
Parolee arrested in Nevada after murder on State Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee who police say fled to Nevada after a fatal shooting in Rochester last month was arrested Thursday. According to investigators, Jameik Foster, 27, was shot and killed during an “non-sanctioned” party at the Burrito Urbano Restaurant on State Street on August 21. Foster was one of two people shot […]
Missing Person Alert: Kevin Heise of Newark
NEWARK, N.Y. — Police need your help to find a missing Kevin Heise of the Village of Newark, Wayne County. Kevin’s family members said he was last seen on Friday, September 2 near East Union Street in Newark. On that day, he was seen getting into a blue car or truck.
Murder suspect located in Nevada
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police report that they have identified the person who allegedly shot and killed a man on State Street last month. An investigation by the Major Crimes Unit revealed that Saquan Felton, 29, shot and killed Jameik Foster Sr., 27, on Aug. 21. at 547 State Street.
