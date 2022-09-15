ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Maria St. Stabbing

Rochester Police are investigating an overnight stabbing. Just before 1am, officers were called to the 100 block of Maria Street. They found a 52-year-old city man with at least one stab wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did arrest one...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Defense opens its case in Brighton Ax Murder Trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday was a short day in the Brighton Ax Murder Trial of James Krauseneck. He’s accused of killing his wife in their home back in February of 1982. Only one witness took the stand as the Defense opened its case. Erie County Deputy Chief...
BRIGHTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, NY
City
New York City, NY
Brighton, NY
Crime & Safety
WHEC TV-10

A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Man faces murder charges after shooting on N Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that took place late morning Thursday in Rochester on N. Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene, they located a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers identified the victim […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Baden
WHEC TV-10

Two people hospitalized after Monday morning stabbings in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to two stabbings on Monday morning in Rochester. Both victims are in the hospital and are expected to survive. The Rochester Police Department responded to the northern part of the city, Maria Street near Wilkins Street, at around 1 a.m. Officers found a 52-year-old man stabbed in the upper body and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment.
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

AG report: Simran Gordon shot first, no charges filed

Simran Gordon was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store in 2021. No charges will be filed in the death of Simran Gordon, who was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store at gunpoint in October 2021. Details of an investigation into the shooting by the state Attorney General’s Office that were released Friday found that Gordon was...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Michael Baden#Violent Crime#Defense
13 WHAM

Arrest made in fatal shooting at unsanctioned party in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last month. On August 21, officers found two people who were shot amongst a crowd of people on State Street around 2:30 a.m. One of them, 27-year-old Jameik Foster...
ROCHESTER, NY
People

Woman Pursuing Bachelor's Degree Was Attacked with Hatchet and Stabbed 77 Times; Killer Sentenced

Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced 25 years to life A 22-year-old man who was convicted for the 2021 brutal stabbing death of a Rochester, N.Y., woman, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Wednesday. Joseph Rivera Jr. was convicted of second-degree murder last month, and will be serving his time in the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections. On July 10, 2021, Heather Majors, 47, was attacked with a hatchet inside her apartment, Capt. Frank Umbrino, who leads...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices

Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Missing Person Alert: Kevin Heise of Newark

NEWARK, N.Y. — Police need your help to find a missing Kevin Heise of the Village of Newark, Wayne County. Kevin’s family members said he was last seen on Friday, September 2 near East Union Street in Newark. On that day, he was seen getting into a blue car or truck.
NEWARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Murder suspect located in Nevada

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police report that they have identified the person who allegedly shot and killed a man on State Street last month. An investigation by the Major Crimes Unit revealed that Saquan Felton, 29, shot and killed Jameik Foster Sr., 27, on Aug. 21. at 547 State Street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy