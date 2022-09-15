ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Do you feel like you’re getting really bad customer service? You’re not alone. That’s according to a new report called the American Customer Satisfaction Index. And it’s fallen dramatically during the course of the pandemic. I call it trickle-down aggravation. Business owners are aggravated because of supply chain shortages, labor shortages, and skyrocketing costs. Employees are aggravated because there are too few workers to get the job done. And that trickles down to us as consumers with long wait times, unhelpful staff, and lots of stress. The American Customer Satisfaction Index indicates that our level of satisfaction has fallen five percent, the biggest drop in its 28-year history.

