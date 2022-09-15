Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s gas prices fall by 10 cents or more for past four weeks
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gas prices in Rochester have fallen by 10 cents or more for four straight weeks. This week, prices fell by 12 cents, which beats last week’s drop of 11 cents. Rochester’s current average gas price is $3.91 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s down from...
WHEC TV-10
Gates Ambulance responds to multi-patient accident. 10 people transported to local hospitals
GATES, N.Y. – Ten people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Gates. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Route 531 between Union and Washington Streets. They said a car driving eastbound lost control and drove onto incoming traffic before coming to a stop in the grassy median. Several cars then stopped on the side of the road, which lead to another accident.
WHEC TV-10
NYS accepting climate resiliency funding applications
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced Friday that it is accepting applications for more than $3 billion in climate resiliency funding. State agencies, counties, cities, towns, villages, and tribal governments are all encouraged to apply for the funding intended to mitigate the effects of climate change. The...
WHEC TV-10
Traffic backup on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A traffic alert for anyone heading home. There is a backup on I-390 on the city’s West side. Right now, all lanes are blocked on 390 Northbound and Southbound in the area of Chili Avenue. Stay tuned for any updates.
WHEC TV-10
Woman hospitalized after her motorcycle slid off a Yates County road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 57-year-old woman is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Jerusalem, Yates County on Sunday. Joanne Hey was heading southwest on Beklnap Hill Road at around 1:30 p.m. when she was unable to navigate a curve on a Hillcrest and went off the road. She flew off her motorcycle.
WHEC TV-10
Town of Perinton celebrates 200 years of the Erie Canal
PERINTON, N.Y. – The Town of Perinton celebrated 200 years of the Erie Canal on Saturday. There was live music, food trucks, and historical displays. While the canal wasn’t finished until 1825, the portion running through Perinton was completed in 1822. The town attributes much of its success to the canal and what it has brought to the community.
WHEC TV-10
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
WHEC TV-10
Brighton superintendent named New York State Superintendent of the Year
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Brighton Central School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Kevin McGowan, has been selected as the New York State Superintendent of the Year by the New York State Council of School Superintendents. “I am beyond honored and deeply humbled by this recognition. I have the privilege of working...
WHEC TV-10
Some Puerto Ricans in Rochester traumatized by the deja vu of Hurricane Fiona
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Angela Pedraza Reyes lives in Rochester but goes home to the island during winter months. “Our home is in Villalba. But we’re right in the border of Coamo.”. Those areas are being hit hard by Fiona. Pedraza Reyes and her family survived hurricane Maria...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Webster couple victimized in check scheme involving Monroe County Clerk’s Office
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As News10NBC first reported, the Monroe County Clerk’s Office is at the center of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office concerning checks sent to the Clerk’s office that were stolen, altered and cashed. Jim and Melissa Yates...
WHEC TV-10
City proclaims September ‘BIPOC/Black and Brown Senior Month’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city of Rochester proclaimed September “BIPOC/Black and Brown Senior Month.”. There was a formal ceremony on Friday with community leaders and legislators. The proclamation will raise awareness and celebrate seniors’ contributions. Common Ground Health had a hand in making this honor possible....
WHEC TV-10
Two people hospitalized after Monday morning stabbings in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to two stabbings on Monday morning in Rochester. Both victims are in the hospital and are expected to survive. The Rochester Police Department responded to the northern part of the city, Maria Street near Wilkins Street, at around 1 a.m. Officers found a 52-year-old man stabbed in the upper body and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment.
WHEC TV-10
Woman pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from not-for-profit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester woman admitted to stealing thousands from a not-for-profit to pay for her rent. On Friday, 32-year-old Danielle Downs pleaded guilty to theft or embezzlement from employment and training funds. In 2019 and 2020, Downs was employed by the Native American Cultural Center, Incorporated,...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Bad customer service. It’s gotten worse. Here’s what to do about it.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Do you feel like you’re getting really bad customer service? You’re not alone. That’s according to a new report called the American Customer Satisfaction Index. And it’s fallen dramatically during the course of the pandemic. I call it trickle-down aggravation. Business owners are aggravated because of supply chain shortages, labor shortages, and skyrocketing costs. Employees are aggravated because there are too few workers to get the job done. And that trickles down to us as consumers with long wait times, unhelpful staff, and lots of stress. The American Customer Satisfaction Index indicates that our level of satisfaction has fallen five percent, the biggest drop in its 28-year history.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds climb steps of Frontier Field to honor firefighters lost on 911
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of first responders, volunteers, and community members took to the steps at Frontier Field on Saturday as a memorial to those lost during 911. It was part of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s 911 Memorial Stair Climb. Those involved were given a card with the face of a fallen hero to scan in every time they climbed a flight.
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person Alert: Kevin Heise of Newark
NEWARK, N.Y. — Police need your help to find a missing Kevin Heise of the Village of Newark, Wayne County. Kevin’s family members said he was last seen on Friday, September 2 near East Union Street in Newark. On that day, he was seen getting into a blue car or truck.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: The Weather Will Match the Calendar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front is in the process of moving across Western New York. This will extend summer the conditions through at least the end of the weekend. As a result, you can expect temperatures to be running some 10 degrees above normal into Sunday. Considering this is officially the last weekend of the summer season, the weather will be be matching the calendar.
WHEC TV-10
State leaders hope to pass “Daniel’s Law” in 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two years after Daniel Prude’s death, his family is still fighting for justice. The Prude family is pushing to pass “Daniel’s Law” into legislation. Community members and some state leaders are backing them up. “I can’t give up, I can’t give up...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester Fringe Festival continues Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Fringe Festival continues Sunday!. An American in Paris plays at the Pedestrian Drive-in at the Spiegelgarden. The screening starts at 7:45 p.m. and it is free to attend!. You can find a list of some of the other Fringe events going on around Rochester here.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Unsettled weather returns
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A different story this morning as we wake up on this Sunday as we are greeted by plenty of sun and mild weather. The mild weather will continue as highs this afternoon once again reach near the 80 degree mark, but the dry weather from yesterday ends with shower chances this afternoon. A washout is not expected, but a few showers will be possible this afternoon and evening.
