Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
A unique collaboration between Powerhouse and Prescott Farm
LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative of the Belknap Mill and Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center are partnering to provide a unique theatrical/natural experience on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25. "Arborlogues: A Botanical Recital Performed for One Tree" is a one-person play where you are the performer and a single tree is your audience. In this case, an historic black walnut tree on the beautiful campus of Prescott Farm in Laconia.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Old Home Day wrap up
GILFORD — The 102nd annual Gilford Old Home Day celebration was held August 27. Annual activities included the parade, entertainers, pie-eating contest, egg toss, community dance and spectacular fireworks. The parade award winners were as follows:. Grand Prize, Best Overall — Gilford Public Library.
Shinedown Go Fishing Before Their Big Show in Gilford, New Hampshire
The rock band Shinedown has been on the road touring the country for the better part of the last six months. Any band that hits the road that hard and for that long are always searching for those quiet days and moments of zen away from the rock 'n roll lifestyle. As Shinedown shared on Facebook Thursday afternoon, some of that zen was found on a quiet lake in New Hampshire.
WMUR.com
Fans gather for 20th Granite State Comicon
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite State Comicon kicked off at the Manchester Doubletree for its 20th year. The convention hosted comic book vendors, merchandise and celebrities to meet. Granite State Comicon is the biggest comic convention in New Hampshire. Organizer Scott Proulx said people from around the world fly in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
laconiadailysun.com
Brian J. Collins
CANTERBURY — Brian John Collins of Canterbury, left this world and the many people who love him on September 5, 2022. A bright shining light was extinguished all over the state of New Hampshire and around the globe. A fighter until the end, Brian’s battle with glioblastoma cancer in his brain finally took its toll.
laconiadailysun.com
2022 Squam Ridge Race Sept. 25
HOLDERNESS — The 10th annual Squam Ridge Race is set for Sunday, Sept. 25. All proceeds support the Squam trail network. Run or walk the 12.2 mile race at 9 a.m. that traverses a majority of the Squam Range with amazing views of Squam Lake and surrounding watershed, or choose the 4-mile race at 9:30 a.m. that climbs Mt. Livermore and back down to the finish line.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival celebrates Scottish heritage
LINCOLN, N.H. — The 47th New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival took place Saturday in Lincoln. Scottish clans across New England gathered to honor their culture. NHSCOT executive director Terri Wiltse said she was excited for this day. "It's been a long time since it's looked like this at...
Does New Hampshire’s $5.7 Million Lottery Winner Live in Your Town?
Lady luck struck again in New Hampshire on Friday night, when someone in Auburn took home the grand prize in the Lucky for Life lottery drawing. The winner takes home a $5.75 million payout overall, after picking the numbers 23-33-34-35-42, and Lucky Ball 14. And after noticing they went with...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Hampshire Couple’s 77-Year Marriage is a Heartwarming Story of Lasting True Love
Currently, I am on a mission to find the couple who has been married (or together) the longest in each New England state. During my quest, I had the pleasure of meeting the family of Gertrude and James Connor from Hooksett, New Hampshire. Gertrude and James married each other on April 14, 1945.
laconiadailysun.com
Margaret R. Hurd, 75
MEREDITH — Margaret Rose (Beaton) Hurd, 75, was called home on Friday, September 9, 2022. Her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of an offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time.
laconiadailysun.com
Ladies of the Lakes quilters guild hosts informational Open House
WOLFEBORO — Ever wonder how a quilt is made? Or the different techniques? Big quilts, little quilts, quilts that hang on walls? The Ladies of the Lakes Quilters’ Guild will be happy to answer those and any other questions about quilts and quilting at an open house on Monday, Sept. 26, 6-8 p.m. in the Bradley Room of the Wolfeboro Public Library.
laconiadailysun.com
Hike both Rattle Snake peaks Sept. 28
HOLDERNESS — Join LRCC member Virginia on a hike to both Rattlesnake peaks on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This four mile trek will give participants a chance to see a different way up West Rattlesnake, an immensely popular peak, with the added challenge of summiting East Rattlesnake as well. Participants will meet at the Eastman Brook Trail parking lot and then cross Route 113 to start up the Col Trail. Connecting from there to the Ridge Trail, the group will summit West Rattlesnake first, then follow the Pasture Trail to the East Rattlesnake Trail, which will bring the group to the East Rattlesnake peak. To descend, the group will get back onto the Ridge Trail and finish with the Col Trail once more. Make sure to have plenty of water and snacks for this moderately strenuous hike.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMUR.com
Winning Lucky For Life ticket bought in Auburn
AUBURN, N.H. — A player who won the top prize in Friday night's Lucky for Life drawing bought their ticket in Auburn. The New Hampshire Lottery told News9 that New Hampshire had the top prize winner for the Lucky For Life game on Friday. The player bought the winning...
laconiadailysun.com
Donna M. McGrath, 88
LACONIA — Donna Mary McGrath, 88, a lifelong Laconian, passed away peacefully, at home, on September 14, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. Donna was born May 3, 1934, on the front stairs, to Kenneth and Eunice Grant Beauchaine. She was a...
$1.3M Mountaintop Estate in New Hampshire Has Breathtaking Views and Its Own Arcade
This place is nothing short of breathtaking. Imagine waking up on a Saturday morning at the end of a long work week, stretching your legs, and going out to your own quiet, private deck. As you step out and take in your surroundings, you overlook the treetops, lake, and mountains in the distance, hear the twittering of birds and the sounds of nature all around you, and take in a deep breath of fresh air.
nbcboston.com
Audi Hits Tractor Trailer on I-93 in NH, Causing Diesel Spill: Troopers
Diesel spilled over multiple lanes and across a few hundred yards of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire Sunday evening, after an Audi crashed into a tractor trailer, according to State Police. New Hampshire State Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to the crash in Hooksett, where an Audi hydroplaned and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Hidden gems around the Manchester Airport
It was almost 100 years ago that planes started taking off from the Manchester Airport. Tonight, we put the focus just beyond the runway to some unique stops you may want to check out. Plus, Bill Rogers is an inspiration to all who meet him. He's 88-years-old and he skydives,...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Luxury Home of the Week: A palatial New Hampshire estate for $12 million
The estate has offers five bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. With its 16.3-acre lot, 14,559 square feet of living space, and 1,023 feet of frontage on the Cocheco River, this listing has the feel of a private waterside resort. Listed for $11,995,000, 32 Wisteria Drive offers five...
WMUR.com
Good Samaritans rescue man from fiery crash in Warner
WARNER, N.H. — Numerous good Samaritans helped to pull a man from a fiery crash on Interstate 89 in Warner on Sunday. State police said Zachary Brock, 41, of Warner, experienced a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his car and catch fire. First responders told News...
Comments / 0