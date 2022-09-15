Read full article on original website
Related
whby.com
International fireworks convention may be back in Kaukauna next year
KAUKAUNA, Wis–Fireworks fans will get their fill next summer in Kaukauna. In a Facebook post, the Pyrotechnics Guild International announces it will hold its annual convention at Wisconsin International Raceway from August 5th thru the 11th in 2023. The Buchanan Town Board still has to approve permits for the...
whby.com
Oshkosh man involved in Fond du Lac drug bust
FOND DU LAC, Wis–A Fond du Lac traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Oshkosh man on drug charges. Fond du Lac Police say they tried to pull over the 32-year old man along South Main Street around 1:35 Friday afternoon when he took off on foot. While...
whby.com
Arrest made in alleged Green Bay church burglary
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police make an arrest in connection with an alleged church burglary. Gerald Trotter is accused of breaking into the Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church back on Friday night. Trotter was taken into custody at an apartment on East Walnut Street without incident. Criminal charges are...
whby.com
Suspect steals purse, makes fraudulent purchases in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. — Brown County authorities ask for help as they investigate a theft and fraud case. Sheriff’s officials say a person stole a woman’s purse at a Howard grocery store last Wednesday. The suspect made fraudulent purchases at a Green Bay gas station shortly after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whby.com
Fans may have been doubled charged at Lambeau
GREEN BAY, WIS–An area financial institution is warning its customers about potential duplicate charges at Lambeau Field Sunday night. In a Facebook post, Prospera Credit Union says some of its members were charged twice for credit and debit card purchases at the stadium. Prospera says it has reached out...
Comments / 0