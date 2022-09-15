Read full article on original website
The Secret History turns 30: the enduring cult appeal of Donna Tartt’s campus novel
“The snow in the mountains was melting and Bunny had been dead for several weeks before we came to understand the gravity of our situation.” The Secret History haunts you from its very first sentence. At the start of Donna Tartt’s debut novel, which turns 30 this month, we’re queasily aware that something unspeakable has happened. There’s a “body at the bottom of the ravine with a clean break in the neck”. A death that has prompted “one of the biggest manhunts in Vermont history”. How did it come to this? It’s a literary beginning that has lost none of...
Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104
Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
The Strange and Controversial Death of Dorothy Kilgallen
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to The Hollywood Reporter, DorothyKilgallen.com, and PieBecky.blogspot.com.]
Henry Silva, Distinctive Actor in ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ ‘Manchurian Candidate,’ Dies at 95
Henry Silva, an actor with a striking look who often played villains and had credits in hundreds of films including “Ocean’s Eleven” and “The Manchurian Candidate,” died of natural causes Wednesday at the Motion Picture Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, Calif., his son Scott confirmed. He was 95.
Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room
Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
Henry Silva, Bad Guy in ‘The Manchurian Candidate’ and Many Other Movies, Dies at 95
The honorary Rat Pack member starred in 'Johnny Cool,' in the Broadway and film versions of 'A Hatful of Rain' and in lots of Italian flicks. Henry Silva, the rugged New York actor who portrayed heavies and heroes of various ethnicities in a career highlighted by turns in A Hatful of Rain, The Manchurian Candidate and Johnny Cool, has died. He was 95.
The Passionate Kiss That Began Fred Astaire And Ginger Rogers’ Relationship
Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers sparkled together onscreen which led many fans to question if they were ever together in real life. Over the years, they maintained that while they did kiss once, they never had a romantic relationship. They also never feuded as some others suggested. It wasn’t always...
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley review – in search of the elusive author
If Agatha Christie remains elusive, it’s not for the want of those trying to find her. Janet Morgan’s official biography of 1984 and Laura Thompson’s equally detailed but ultimately more impressionistic portrait of 2007 have both been updated and reissued; and there are numerous other analyses that try to understand how the woman who routinely described herself as a housewife became Britain’s bestselling novelist of all time. Enter historian Lucy Worsley, whose declared intention is to rescue Christie, who died in 1976 at the age of 85, from the misperceptions that cling to her life and her works of fiction.
Like a poet writing thrillers: why you should read Javier Marías
Javier Marías won’t get the Nobel prize that many people, including me, think he deserved. No matter. He had plenty of prizes while he was alive. The greater loss is that we won’t get any more of his extraordinary novels. There is no other writer like him, certainly not in English. He was a complete original, at ease with philosophy and pop-cultural trivia, genre and literary fiction. He looked the great writers of the past, from many national traditions, squarely and companionably in the eye.
The Real Paul Newman! New Documentary, Book and 'Parade' Archives Shed Light on the Modest Hollywood Legend
Who doesn’t know Paul Newman? The man with the beautiful blue eyes, the chiseled face and body, the 50-plus years of memorable acting and directing roles, the awards, the movie-star marriage. Well, it turns out, there is lots more to know. Both a recent HBO Max documentary (The Last...
Sunday with TV star Chunkz: ‘I wear a thobe, like a long dress for men. It’s basically a Moroccan onesie’
Breakfast or brunch? Brunch. I’m not the greatest cook, so I order in from one of the takeaway apps. Pepe’s piri piri chicken and rice, that’s my comfort food. I’ll wash it down with an ice chai latte with oat milk and a shot of espresso. I’ll eat while watching [Noughties US sitcom] My Wife & Kids on YouTube. It’s a show I’ve been watching since I was 12. That’s a comfort thing, too.
The big picture: William Klein captures geometric elegance in Rome
By 1960, when he took this picture for French Vogue, William Klein had established himself as one of those artists who might help to define the look of the decade to come. Klein was born two days before the Queen in 1926 and died last week two days after her. He first made a name for himself in the 1950s with street pictures of the outer boroughs of New York, full of stylish visual irony and hard-won pathos.
Maria Callas: It was 45 years ago today
Maria Callas died in her Paris apartment of a heart attack on September 16, 1977. She was 53 years old and had retired from the opera stage a dozen years earlier. The greatest dramatic soprano of the 20th century had talked shortly before her death of writing an autobiography. Instead,...
Author Patricia Nicol reveals a selection of the best books on: Kings
What a week that was. A new Prime Minister, then the death of a beloved Queen, and the graceful accession of her son. Now we are in a Carolean age; we will get used to God Save The King being the national anthem and soon enough new stamps and currency, but for now it feels strange.
‘Carmen’ Review: Melissa Barrera and Paul Mescal in a Bizet Riff With More Passion Than Point
Benjamin Millepied’s Carmen is a strange film. Inspired by Bizet’s opera, the French choreographer in his first feature as director has created an experimental fever dream set in the desert lands of the United States-Mexico border. Due for release from Sony Pictures Classics in 2023, it’s an unsteady composition, a frenzied combination of willowy movement pieces, an ecstatic score and a too-loose narrative. The film follows the improbable love story of Carmen (Melissa Barrera, In the Heights), a Mexican woman trying to cross the border, and Aiden (Paul Mescal, Aftersun), an American veteran struggling to adjust to civilian life. Thrown...
8 Books We Hope Get A Film Adaptation
Hollywood has spent decades making money off the business of books. In many ways, authors have become the new screenwriters considering the ongoing trend of literary works being adapted into feature films. We’ve seen it pay off in a big way on countless occasions with book-to-box-office hits like The Color...
Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson review – exuberant nightclub saga
London’s criminal underworld between the wars is brought vividly to life in this witty ensemble tale
Jake Blount: The New Faith review – Afrofuturism for the apocalypse
The New Faith is an Afrofuturist album built from old music – very old music in some cases. Its premise is familiar enough, not least to fans of Octavia Butler’s influential 1993 novel Parable of the Sower: an apocalyptic landscape brought on by ecological collapse, amid which a band of black American refugees seek salvation. In Jake Blount’s account, they are sustained by the spirituals and blues of yesteryear and their imprint of suffering and redemption.
The cast and crew of See How They Run on the art of the murder mystery
The lights go out, a woman screams, and a loud thud breaks the silence. When the lights come on again, a dead body is revealed and a room full of shocked witnesses eye each other warily. Which one of them did it? That’s the premise of pretty much every murder mystery in the 20th century, and See How They Run, a new film starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan, doesn’t stray too far from that formula. Its most appealing quality is how lovingly retro it all feels: the ne’er-do-well victim, the shady suspects, and the dark mansion where all secrets are revealed.
Fairy Tale review: Stephen King's epic story takes an unexpected turn
Once upon a time, Stephen King wrote a fairy tale, although the prolific author takes a third of this book, or around 200 pages, to make clear that the title of his latest opus is entirely, enjoyably unironic. The lead character and narrator of Fairy Tale is teenager Charlie Reade,...
