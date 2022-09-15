Read full article on original website
Witness recounts the chaos that ensued after shots rang out at Northpark Mall Saturday
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents across the metro are still in shock after shots rang out at Northpark Mall Saturday. Ridgeland Police arrested and charged 16-year-old Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson with aggravated assault with a weapon. The teen is behind bars at the Madison County Detention Center, and no bond has been set at this time.
Teen arrested, charged with aggravated assault for shooting at Northpark Mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon after a shooting incident inside Northpark Mall in Ridgeland. Ridgeland Police Department says Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, tried to steal from a popcorn store inside the mall around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.
Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
26-year-old shot and killed at Jackson apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs your help to find out who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex. The crime occurred at Rebel Wood Apartments around 9 p.m. Sunday. Police say Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times. He died on the scene. JPD...
Suspect shot after allegedly pulling gun on store owner inside Northpark Mall
Police: Shooting at Dillard’s at Northpark Mall leaves one injured
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred at the Dillard’s at Northpark Mall Saturday afternoon, police confirm. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the “isolated incident between two individuals” left one person injured and the suspect is now in custody. The chief said that the mall...
72-year-old man hit by two vehicles while walking across Highway 49 in Simpson Co.
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 72-year-old man in Simpson County died after attempting to cross a busy interstate at night. It happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on Highway 49. Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Eric Henry said 72-year-old Robert Boatman of D’Lo, had just left a gathering where he had been drinking.
Things To Know for Monday, August 19
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a...
JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
Water distributions in Jackson still popular even after boil water notice lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Free water distribution events continued in the Capital City last weekend. A long line of cars waited for the free donations at Siwell Middle School on Sunday. Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell and State Representative Stephanie Foster hosted the giveaway. “Residents are still kind of cautious,”...
Emergency officials respond to chlorine leak at O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees were evacuated from the chemical building at Jackson’s main water treatment facility Monday morning following a chlorine leak there, according to a news release from the State Emergency Operations Center. The incident occurred around 9:04 a.m. Officials identified a chlorine leak in the chemical...
Fewell plant nearly shut down in July as city leaders squabbled over how to pay for chemicals, emails show
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A water plant that state leaders called a “workhorse” for its performance during Jackson’s water crisis almost went down this summer after city officials couldn’t come to an agreement on how to pay for additional treatment chemicals needed to keep it running.
Three boil water advisories affecting 70 Jackson customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As water pressure stabilizes at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment facility, the city continues to see boil water advisories affecting dozens of customers. Currently, the city says approximately 70 connections in Jackson are under a boil water advisory due to water main leak repairs. The...
Authorities: Membrane plant sets new record at Jackson’s main water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson released a press release on Saturday providing an update on Jackson’s main water treatment plant. The City says that the membrane plant set a new record of 19.4 million gallons in a day, and the conventional plant increased production to 14.4 million gallons per day.
Hemphill Construction chosen as project manager for O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Florence-based contractor has been brought on to manage the state’s continued response at the city’s main water treatment plant. Hemphill Construction was awarded a more than $1 million contract to “facilitate the response at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.”. The contract...
First Alert Forecast: toasty end to summer in the 90s likely next week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have another calm, quiet, and overall pleasant night ahead of us as we remain under the influence of high pressure. Low temperatures will eventually fall to the lower and middle 60s by early Saturday morning as skies continue to stay mostly clear. While a rogue...
The End Zone: MRA ends JA’s undefeated run, capitalizes on Raider mistakes to win 21-6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Week 5 of Friday night lights in central Mississippi was headlined by the unbeaten Jackson Academy Raiders against the reigning MAIS 6a State Champions, the MRA Patriots. To see the full list of scores, click here. MRA (4-2) at Jackson Academy (4-1) WLBT Sport’s Game of...
JSU makes statement, silences Grambling in blowout win in home opener
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University Tigers make a huge statement in an overwhelming win over the Grambling State Tigers in the W.C. Gordon Classic on Saturday afternoon at “the vet.”. Thee JSU Tigers’ home opening contest did not disappoint, with the home fans and Sonic Boom...
