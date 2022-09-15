ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Woman runs over boyfriend with her vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is being charged with aggravated domestic assault after running over her boyfriend with her car in Jackson. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says Kimberley Handy, 43, engaged in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, Pierre D’Anjou, at Highway 80 and Valley Street around 10:30 a.m. Monday.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

26-year-old shot and killed at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department needs your help to find out who shot and killed a man at an apartment complex. The crime occurred at Rebel Wood Apartments around 9 p.m. Sunday. Police say Booker Tarvin, 26, was shot multiple times. He died on the scene. JPD...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WLBT

Police: Shooting at Dillard’s at Northpark Mall leaves one injured

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred at the Dillard’s at Northpark Mall Saturday afternoon, police confirm. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, the “isolated incident between two individuals” left one person injured and the suspect is now in custody. The chief said that the mall...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Things To Know for Monday, August 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex#Violent Crime#Jeep
WLBT

JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

Three boil water advisories affecting 70 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As water pressure stabilizes at Jackson’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment facility, the city continues to see boil water advisories affecting dozens of customers. Currently, the city says approximately 70 connections in Jackson are under a boil water advisory due to water main leak repairs. The...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: toasty end to summer in the 90s likely next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have another calm, quiet, and overall pleasant night ahead of us as we remain under the influence of high pressure. Low temperatures will eventually fall to the lower and middle 60s by early Saturday morning as skies continue to stay mostly clear. While a rogue...
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

JSU makes statement, silences Grambling in blowout win in home opener

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University Tigers make a huge statement in an overwhelming win over the Grambling State Tigers in the W.C. Gordon Classic on Saturday afternoon at “the vet.”. Thee JSU Tigers’ home opening contest did not disappoint, with the home fans and Sonic Boom...
GRAMBLING, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy