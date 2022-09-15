Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declare Quarterly Distributions

Read full article on original website
AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" (Excellent) of the operating subsidiaries of MGIC Investment Corporation. The operating subsidiaries are Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, MGIC Indemnity Corporation, and MGIC Assurance Corporation (collectively referred to as MGIC). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Milwaukee, WI.
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. ("Lottery.com" or the "Company") LTRY, and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin division, and docketed under 22-cv-00907, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Lottery.com securities between November 15, 2021 and July 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
