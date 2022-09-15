Read full article on original website
Iowa ranks embarrassingly low in Religious Liberty score after six years of full GOP control
For six years Republicans have had total control of government in the state of Iowa. The Iowa House? Check. The Iowa Senate? Check. The Governor? Check. Yet Republicans in Iowa have failed to pass a Religious Freedom & Restoration Act. They’ve failed to protect the religious liberty of Iowans.
Secretary Pate, bipartisan county auditor group push back against election disinformation
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and his bipartisan Auditors Advisory Group are uniting to dispel election misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2022 general election. There has been a recent increase in the spread of false claims regarding elections in our state, despite there being no evidence of intrusions into Iowa’s election systems. Secretary Pate and the county auditors also stand united in their support of the bipartisan teams of poll workers that will work at voting sites this November.
As election security doubts mount, Iowa election officials reassure voters of process
Instructions for voting at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Nov. 3, 2020. (Photo by Linh Ta/Iowa Capital Dispatch) This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. With some political activists saying the...
Debra Lucht nominated as CEO of the Year by technology group
WOODWARDMOINES, Iowa — Minburn Communications CEO Debra Lucht has been selected as a CEO of the Year finalist in the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) Prometheus Awards, the Woodward-based telephone and internet provider announced Tuesday. Nominations were submitted to earlier this year, and entries were narrowed to the top...
PAPER BALLOTS HELP KEEP IOWA ELECTIONS SECURE
IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE AND HIS BIPARTISAN AUDITORS ADVISORY GROUP ARE UNITING TO DISPEL ELECTION MISINFORMATION AND DISINFORMATION AHEAD OF THE 2022 GENERAL ELECTION. PATE SAYS THERE HAS BEEN A RECENT INCREASE IN THE SPREAD OF FALSE CLAIMS REGARDING ELECTIONS IN IOWA:. PATE11 OC……….PROTECTIONS. :18.
Crazy people running Des Moines Register refuse to print Governor’s op-ed over term ‘biological boys’
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds submitted an opinion piece to the Des Moines Register earlier this month. It was about the Register’s efforts to defend the Linn-Mar School District keeping secret gender plans from parents of students in grades 7-12. The policy has been highly controversial. And Reynolds wanted to...
Summit Carbon Solutions says it has secured agreements for more than half of proposed pipeline route in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions has reached a major milestone as it continues to advance its transformative carbon capture, transportation, and storage project. By partnering with 800 Iowa landowners to sign 1,400 easement agreements totaling nearly 350 miles, the company has now secured agreements for more than half of the proposed route in the state and remains on track to begin construction in the third quarter of 2023.
REP. KONFRST: Protect abortion, invest in public schools and legalize marijuana
Iowans are exhausted and fed up with politics today. Frankly, so am I. With almost 50 days left until the election, we know what’s next. TV ads, our mailboxes filling up, and lots of opinions on our Facebook feeds. But here in Iowa, I’m proud of our long history...
Feds take home-care company to court over unpaid employee wages
An Iowa home health care provider, accused of failing to pay overtime wages, has agreed to a settlement with federal labor officials. (Photo by Jetta Productions Inc./Getty Images) One of western Iowa’s in-home health care providers, accused of failing to pay its workers overtime wages, has agreed to a settlement...
IOWA D-O-T LOOKING TO HIRE SNOWPLOW DRIVERS
IT WON’T BE THAT LONG BEFORE WE’LL HAVE TO START THINKING ABOUT WINTER COATS, SHOVELS AND SNOWMELT. CRAIG BARGFREDE, WINTER OPERATIONS MANAGER FOR THE IOWA D-O-T, SAYS HE’S THINKING AHEAD, TOO, AND IS STARTING TO FILL THE NEED FOR HUNDREDS OF SEASONAL WINTER POSITIONS. PLOW1 OC….FOLKS ON...
GAS PRICES IN IOWA EDGE UP
AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS OF FALLING, TRIPLE A SAYS GAS PRICES ARE RISING AGAIN IN IOWA. ACCORDING TO TRIPLE-A, THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR REGULAR-UNLEADED IS THREE DOLLARS, 46 CENTS A GALLON,. THAT’S FOUR CENTS HIGHER THAN IT WAS A WEEK AGO. IOWA’S AVERAGE PRICE IS STILL LOWER THAN THE NATIONAL...
Review car-seat basics during Child Passenger Safety Week
Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 18-24, and every parent and motorist should know the key points of Iowa’s child restraint law:. Children under 1 year of age and weighing less than 20 pounds shall be in a rear-facing child restraint system that is used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.
