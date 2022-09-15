ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
iowa.media

Secretary Pate, bipartisan county auditor group push back against election disinformation

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and his bipartisan Auditors Advisory Group are uniting to dispel election misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2022 general election. There has been a recent increase in the spread of false claims regarding elections in our state, despite there being no evidence of intrusions into Iowa’s election systems. Secretary Pate and the county auditors also stand united in their support of the bipartisan teams of poll workers that will work at voting sites this November.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Debra Lucht nominated as CEO of the Year by technology group

WOODWARDMOINES, Iowa — Minburn Communications CEO Debra Lucht has been selected as a CEO of the Year finalist in the Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) Prometheus Awards, the Woodward-based telephone and internet provider announced Tuesday. Nominations were submitted to earlier this year, and entries were narrowed to the top...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
iowa.media

PAPER BALLOTS HELP KEEP IOWA ELECTIONS SECURE

IOWA SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE AND HIS BIPARTISAN AUDITORS ADVISORY GROUP ARE UNITING TO DISPEL ELECTION MISINFORMATION AND DISINFORMATION AHEAD OF THE 2022 GENERAL ELECTION. PATE SAYS THERE HAS BEEN A RECENT INCREASE IN THE SPREAD OF FALSE CLAIMS REGARDING ELECTIONS IN IOWA:. PATE11 OC……….PROTECTIONS. :18.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Summit Carbon Solutions says it has secured agreements for more than half of proposed pipeline route in Iowa

Summit Carbon Solutions has reached a major milestone as it continues to advance its transformative carbon capture, transportation, and storage project. By partnering with 800 Iowa landowners to sign 1,400 easement agreements totaling nearly 350 miles, the company has now secured agreements for more than half of the proposed route in the state and remains on track to begin construction in the third quarter of 2023.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Election State#Attorneys#Iowans#Republican
iowa.media

Feds take home-care company to court over unpaid employee wages

An Iowa home health care provider, accused of failing to pay overtime wages, has agreed to a settlement with federal labor officials. (Photo by Jetta Productions Inc./Getty Images) One of western Iowa’s in-home health care providers, accused of failing to pay its workers overtime wages, has agreed to a settlement...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

IOWA D-O-T LOOKING TO HIRE SNOWPLOW DRIVERS

IT WON’T BE THAT LONG BEFORE WE’LL HAVE TO START THINKING ABOUT WINTER COATS, SHOVELS AND SNOWMELT. CRAIG BARGFREDE, WINTER OPERATIONS MANAGER FOR THE IOWA D-O-T, SAYS HE’S THINKING AHEAD, TOO, AND IS STARTING TO FILL THE NEED FOR HUNDREDS OF SEASONAL WINTER POSITIONS. PLOW1 OC….FOLKS ON...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

GAS PRICES IN IOWA EDGE UP

AFTER SEVERAL WEEKS OF FALLING, TRIPLE A SAYS GAS PRICES ARE RISING AGAIN IN IOWA. ACCORDING TO TRIPLE-A, THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR REGULAR-UNLEADED IS THREE DOLLARS, 46 CENTS A GALLON,. THAT’S FOUR CENTS HIGHER THAN IT WAS A WEEK AGO. IOWA’S AVERAGE PRICE IS STILL LOWER THAN THE NATIONAL...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Review car-seat basics during Child Passenger Safety Week

Child Passenger Safety Week is Sept. 18-24, and every parent and motorist should know the key points of Iowa’s child restraint law:. Children under 1 year of age and weighing less than 20 pounds shall be in a rear-facing child restraint system that is used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy