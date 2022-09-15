Read full article on original website
TDEC Finds Sewer As The Highest Priority For Sparta’s Infrastructure Money
Sparta will likely use its state infrastructure COVID money for sewer improvements instead of water line replacements. City Administrator Brad Hennessee said the state has recommended that Sparta’s uses its allotment to fix overflow from heavy rain events. ‘We were hoping to be be able to include it in...
Warren Schools Projects Making Headway
Several projects making headway in the Warren County School System. Director of Schools Grant Swallows said the system has tried to be strategic about how it uses its ESSER funds. He said one of the big projects it undertook was improvements at Warren County Middle School, including a roof replacement.
FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plans Required For Disaster Fund Eligibility
Federal Emergency Management Agency requires Hazard Mitigation Plans for communities to be eligible for disaster relief funds, but what exactly is that plan?. Putnam County EMA Director Tyler Smith said planners take into account potential vulnerable areas in the communities when it comes to natural disasters or other emergencies. He said FEMA requires an updated plan every five years.
Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for
They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II.
This Week Putnam Commission Chair Appointed, White Co Commission Continues Land Fill Discussion
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Putnam County Commission will fill several vacancies in committees Monday. Over 15 committees will see a new member appointed. The vacancies are due to some commissioners rolling of the commission after the August Election thus leaving open seats. The commission will also elect...
Cookeville City Council Approves Bid For Cane Creek Substation Control Building
Cookeville’s Electric Department taking the next step on its Cane Creek Substation project by approving a control building bid. Electric Department Director Carl Haney said the control building functions as the “brain,” housing the equipment and running the substation. “This is the building and all of the...
Cookeville City Council Approves Employee Health Insurance Plan Changes
Cookeville City Council approved several changes and updates to its Employee Health Insurance Plan. After several bad years, City Manager James Mills said it was time to make changes to the plan to save it from getting to a “dangerously low” fund balance. The city approved a plan that increases premiums with the city covering 85 percent and plan-holders contributing 15 percent.
Jere Whitson And Capshaw Named Reward Schools
Two Putnam County Schools achieved a 2021-2022 reward school status. Jere Whitson Elementary and Capshaw Elementary improved their academic growth, academic success, and attendance. According to the Department of Education, this is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee. Director of Schools Corby King:. “We are proud of...
Local Matters With Caroline Moore: Meet Putnam County Fair Board President John Allen
John Allen talks about growing up in Putnam County and all things about the fair. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline talks to John Allen, the Putnam County Fair Board President. John talks about growing up on his parents’ farm till he left for college raising all kinds of animals, what John did in Washington D.C. with the 4-H program, and if there’s any pressure to win the Champion of Champions title for the fair again.
Bus Driver Shortage Mixed Bag Across UC
A national school bus driver shortage has placed a strain on school districts across the Upper Cumberland. Overton County Schools Transporation Supervisor Steve Mosley said while the routes are covered using full-time and substitute drivers, they still could use three to four more to create a full team. “Wher it...
After 1 Collapsed Lung and Two Weeks in the NICU, Murfreesboro Baby is Home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - It was a day of celebration and love for Kara Forge, who was 33 weeks pregnant. Kara’s family gathered together to throw her a shower for her soon-to-be son. Little did they know, he would be arriving just hours later. That evening, she was getting ready for bed and noticed she was bleeding.
Fire Chief Shares Tips For Carbon Monoxide Awareness Day
Sunday is carbon monoxide awareness day. Jackson County Central Fire Department Chief Jeff Conn said the gas is odorless, colorless and dangerous if you do not take the right precautions at your home. “It can be harmful in small doses over a long period of time or big doses in...
Wilson County School Board passes resolution over third grade retention concerns
The Wilson County School Board unanimously passed a resolution expressing their concerns about the law that focuses on how well third graders perform on the ELA portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP).
Tommy Dodson HWY Bridge In Overton Closed For Repairs
A bridge on Tommy Dodson Highway in Overton County expected to be closed until mid-November for improvements. TDOT Community Relations Officer Rae-Anne Bradley said the bridge over Danner Branch will have portions of the deck replaced and be repaved. ‘Traffic is being detoured via State Route 111,” Bradley said. “Drivers...
Jackson Co. School Bus Routes Undergoing Strains Due To Driver Shortage
A change in the Jackson County school bus schedule was due to a lack of bus drivers. Transportation and Attendance Director Phyllis Goad said one bus needed to be released early this week because there was not a driver available to cover that route. “They wouldn’t have gotten home until...
Algood Council Puts Big Mac Drive Project Out To Bid
The Algood City Council has taken the next step to extend Big Mac Drive. City Administrator Keith Morrison said the project has been put out for bid after council approval. “I’m sure they can start on it even in the winter months building the subgrade and getting some of the stuff built up,” Morrison said. “Of course, paving if it gets into the winter time it would have to wait until the spring. That just depends on the contractor that gets awarded the project.”
Sparta Contracts Out Power Pole Replacement Project
Sparta has contracted out some $200,000 of power pole replacements and wire work to update aging infrastructure. Utility Manager Belva Bess said areas near Spring Street, Templeton Street, East Everett Street and the Sparta Highway 111 exit will be the focus. “Each year we try to budget a certain amount...
Man claiming to be a Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Sgt. calling Starbucks - Telling employees they owe a $1,500 fine
A man claiming to be a sergeant with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office called a local Starbucks in Murfreesboro, claiming one of the workers owed $1,500 in fines. The unknown man said the victim missed multiple court dates. According to a police report filed in Murfreesboro, the caller knew the...
Upper Cumberland Celebrating Hispanic Heritage With Dogwood Park Festival
Community members are invited to come celebrate and learn about Hispanic culture at the 2022 Upper Cumberland Hispanic Heritage Festival this Saturday. Organizer Alejandra Cisneros-Conohan said the festival at Dogwood Park will feature music, dancing, and delicious foods from various countries. Cisneros-Conohan said they wanted a chance to bring the community together to honor the diverse cultures you can find right here in the Upper Cumberland.
Thursday morning Crash Destroys Unity Medical Center Sign and Pickup
A violent crash took place on Thursday morning around 4:30 AM on Interstate Drive in Manchester. According to Manchester Police, the male driver of a king cab pickup hauling a long utility trailer (approximately 20 feet in length) went off the roadway. The truck traveled through the deep ditch in front of Unity Medical Center and collided with their large sign.
