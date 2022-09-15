Read full article on original website
KCEN TV NBC 6
Race for Texas agriculture commissioner: Republican incumbent Sid Miller
DALLAS — Incumbent Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller says he has some unfinished business, so he’s seeking a third term. But when asked what he hopes to accomplish, the Republican specifically mentioned China and that country’s effort to buy farmland in Texas and other parts of the country.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Sarah Huckabee Sanders now cancer-free after thyroid surgery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video is from May 2022.) Arkansas governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced on Friday that she is recovering after undergoing surgery to treat thyroid cancer. Sanders shared that she underwent a "successful surgery" and is now cancer-free after doctors removed her...
