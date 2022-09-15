Body found in California Aqueduct identified as Walnut Creek woman, says Merced coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a woman found dead in a vehicle submerged in the California Aqueduct as Susan Arlynn Waskow, 77, according to Deputy Alexandra Britton.

Waskow was from the Walnut Creek area, according to the coroner’s office.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed into the California Aqueduct in the area of Interstate 5 about one mile north of Highway 152, near Los Banos.

When officers arrived on scene they located a power pole that had been struck and lines were down.

CHP officers were unable to locate the vehicle and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was requested to assist in the search. Dive team members located the vehicle submerged with Waskow inside. Authorities have not released a cause of death.

The CHP said the collision remains under investigation.