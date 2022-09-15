This week’s new mystery photo shows a brilliant green swath of marsh with a church in the background. It may be a tough shot to place, so we’ll send swag to the third person who correctly answers. Hint: It’s in Charleston County. Tell us the name of the church or where the shot was taken from. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO