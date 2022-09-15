ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition

Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Goose Creek chapel to be transformed into art gallery

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime Goose Creek wedding chapel is being transformed into an art gallery. Several people were concerned a part of Goose Creek’s history might soon be gone after the property was put on the market. The chapel, which has served as a wedding venue, has held services for nearly 40 […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
My Dream Dinner winner, 9/19

My Dream Dinner winner, 9/19

Downtown Charleston resident Marlaina White says she would enjoy a dream dinner with family while sipping fancy cocktails, indulging in seafood and topping the night off with a sweet cold treat. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: “My sister and two sister-in-laws. It would be so great to get us all together in...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Lowcountry Food Bank hosting giveaway Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Thursday will host a large food distribution Thursday in Summerville. The event will be held at Refuge Bibleway Church (215 E. 4th North Street, Summerville). It will begin at 4:00 p.m. and last until supplies are exhausted. People are...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

MYSTERY PHOTO, 9/19: Marsh with church

This week’s new mystery photo shows a brilliant green swath of marsh with a church in the background. It may be a tough shot to place, so we’ll send swag to the third person who correctly answers. Hint: It’s in Charleston County. Tell us the name of the church or where the shot was taken from. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Black Food Truck Festival is Back on Nov. 19-20

The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music and family friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000 people from all...
LADSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston boosts downtown cleanup with Glutton street vacuum

Downtown Charleston has a new ally in street cleaning. The Glutton. The hand-held device looks similar to a leaf blower but sucks material in rather than pushing it away. The Charleston Environmental Services Department started deploying the Glutton in July up and down King Street and on Market Street near the historic Charleston City Market.
CHARLESTON, SC
wach.com

N. Charleston Southern Scream announces dates this fall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — North Charleston’s Southern Screams is opening a new premier haunted house attraction this fall. Visitors can arrive at Holy City Brewing for 24 terrifying nights in two weeks!. The haunted houses start Friday, September 30th through Monday, October 31st. Southern Screams encourages you...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Black Food Truck Festival returns in November

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Black Food Truck Festival is returning to the Exchange Park in Ladson this November. The festival is described as the ultimate family reunion and is a celebration of Black-owned businesses and culture with food, music, vendors, and family-friendly activities and entertainment. Organizers say the festival generated over $1 million when […]
LADSON, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville's Sweet Tea Festival celebrating birth of sweet tea Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s proclaimed as the “Birthplace of Sweet Tea.” And Summerville, South Carolina, loves to share that sweet flavor with everyone. “Just seeing our sweet community come together for the most amazing tea,” touts Tara Harshaw, who works at the restaurant Sweetwater One Twenty Three.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Camping and bow-hunting for deer scheduled for Bulls Island

If you are a bow-hunting deer enthusiast and looking for adventure, you should make note of the following dates. Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge has announced that the 2022 white-tailed deer archery hunts on Bulls Island will be held Nov. 7-12 and Dec. 5-10. It's an opportunity to bow-hunt for...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

October Events with Charleston County Parks

Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future

The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

