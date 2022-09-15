Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Beer Fest Announces Over 50 Breweries and Surprise Artist Addition
Charleston Beer Fest today announced that it will host over 50 breweries during this year’s event. In addition, the festival announced a new addition to their music artist lineup – The High Divers. Young Mister will open the festival before turning over the stage to She Returns from War. Then The High Divers will take the stage before the festival is closed out by the North Mississippi Allstars.
Goose Creek chapel to be transformed into art gallery
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime Goose Creek wedding chapel is being transformed into an art gallery. Several people were concerned a part of Goose Creek’s history might soon be gone after the property was put on the market. The chapel, which has served as a wedding venue, has held services for nearly 40 […]
Cypress Gardens To Host ‘Halloween In The Swamp’
Ghouls, goblins, witches, oh my! Cypress Gardens' annual "Halloween in the Swamp" returns for a haunting good time in less than a month. The post Cypress Gardens To Host ‘Halloween In The Swamp’ appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Charleston City Paper
My Dream Dinner winner, 9/19
Downtown Charleston resident Marlaina White says she would enjoy a dream dinner with family while sipping fancy cocktails, indulging in seafood and topping the night off with a sweet cold treat. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: “My sister and two sister-in-laws. It would be so great to get us all together in...
counton2.com
Lowcountry Food Bank hosting giveaway Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Thursday will host a large food distribution Thursday in Summerville. The event will be held at Refuge Bibleway Church (215 E. 4th North Street, Summerville). It will begin at 4:00 p.m. and last until supplies are exhausted. People are...
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 9/19: Marsh with church
This week’s new mystery photo shows a brilliant green swath of marsh with a church in the background. It may be a tough shot to place, so we’ll send swag to the third person who correctly answers. Hint: It’s in Charleston County. Tell us the name of the church or where the shot was taken from. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
The Post and Courier
Boxcar Betty's ownership group brings Pasture & Grain to Mount Pleasant
After bringing Boxcar Betty’s to the Charleston area in 2014, Roth Scott, Ian MacBryde and longtime employee Ira Hill have added a fast casual eatery in Mount Pleasant. Pasture & Grain started serving customers for lunch and dinner daily at 1701 Shoremeade Road on Aug. 19. The new restaurant...
crbjbizwire.com
Black Food Truck Festival is Back on Nov. 19-20
The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music and family friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000 people from all...
The Post and Courier
Charleston boosts downtown cleanup with Glutton street vacuum
Downtown Charleston has a new ally in street cleaning. The Glutton. The hand-held device looks similar to a leaf blower but sucks material in rather than pushing it away. The Charleston Environmental Services Department started deploying the Glutton in July up and down King Street and on Market Street near the historic Charleston City Market.
Summerville’s annual Sweet Tea Festival happening this weekend
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 20,000 people are expected to be in Summerville this weekend for the annual Sweet Tea Festival. “I think it’s going to be beautiful weather this weekend,” said Meredith Williamson, who is planning to take her daughter to the festival. “Hopefully, it will be a big crowd and lots of fun […]
wach.com
N. Charleston Southern Scream announces dates this fall
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCIV) — North Charleston’s Southern Screams is opening a new premier haunted house attraction this fall. Visitors can arrive at Holy City Brewing for 24 terrifying nights in two weeks!. The haunted houses start Friday, September 30th through Monday, October 31st. Southern Screams encourages you...
Weekend Rundown: What’s happening the third weekend in September
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fall is approaching and the new season brings events including the favored Sweet Tea Festival, Dancing on the Cooper, and a statewide cleanup. Need plans for the weekend? Check out some events going on in the next few days. Sweet Tea Festival The popular Sweet Tea Festival is returning this Saturday! […]
Black Food Truck Festival returns in November
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Black Food Truck Festival is returning to the Exchange Park in Ladson this November. The festival is described as the ultimate family reunion and is a celebration of Black-owned businesses and culture with food, music, vendors, and family-friendly activities and entertainment. Organizers say the festival generated over $1 million when […]
abcnews4.com
Summerville's Sweet Tea Festival celebrating birth of sweet tea Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s proclaimed as the “Birthplace of Sweet Tea.” And Summerville, South Carolina, loves to share that sweet flavor with everyone. “Just seeing our sweet community come together for the most amazing tea,” touts Tara Harshaw, who works at the restaurant Sweetwater One Twenty Three.
The Post and Courier
Camping and bow-hunting for deer scheduled for Bulls Island
If you are a bow-hunting deer enthusiast and looking for adventure, you should make note of the following dates. Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge has announced that the 2022 white-tailed deer archery hunts on Bulls Island will be held Nov. 7-12 and Dec. 5-10. It's an opportunity to bow-hunt for...
charlestondaily.net
October Events with Charleston County Parks
Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
The Post and Courier
Behre: In North Charleston, a dramatic bridge to the future
The notion of a particular location being a “postcard place” or providing a “postcard moment” might one day outlive the actual use of postcards themselves: The phrases convey a sense that somewhere is so beautiful or special or interesting that people will want to take note.
Road closures in Summerville announced ahead of Sweet Tea Festival
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple road closures in Summerville have been announced ahead of the annual Sweet Tea Festival happening Saturday. The Annual Sweet Tea Festival is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hutchinson Square. Town of Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards said the following roads will be closed to traffic during the festival: […]
WJCL
Thieves break into U-Haul, stealing priceless items from newlywed couple moving to South Carolina
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- A couple on their way to the Lowcountry is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to...
