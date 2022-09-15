ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexia, TX

Shots fired at house with three children inside

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old man is facing a total of five felony charges after shots were fired at a house with three children inside. Waco Police Department spokesperson Ciera Shipley said it happened Sunday in the 5700 block of Hawthorne Drive. Officers were told a man got into an argument with a woman, then started firing a handgun at a house. None of the children inside were hit.
WACO, TX
12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend

For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
Limestone County, TX
Sheriff says Rosebud-Lott abduction report ‘questionable’

ROSEBUD-LOTT, Texas (FOX 44) – A report of an attempted child abduction at a football game is “incorrect”, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said in a statement to parents and staff that the district was notified that a young boy was able to free himself from the would-be kidnapper at the Chilton High School home football game on Friday, September 9. The boy bit and kicked the attempted kidnapper. The attempted kidnapper has not been apprehended, and is still on the loose.
LOTT, TX
Waco man accused of murdering mother of his children to stand trial Monday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 is set to stand trial on Monday. Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter at a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive he shared with Carter and their three children.
WACO, TX
Traffic stop brings multiple felony charges

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two women have been arrested after a traffic stop in Freestone County led to several discoveries. Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on CR-930 Monday night. When the vehicle was pulling over, a woman jumped out of the moving vehicle and tried to flee. A deputy was able to catch the woman and detain her.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
Baylor student dead, another arrested after crash near campus

Waco Police were called to the 3100 block of S. Third Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday after a fatal rollover crash left a Baylor student dead and sent another to jail. Frisco sophomore Norman Nyamandi was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, a second-degree felony. The McLennan County Jail told the Lariat Nyamandi is currently in their custody.
WACO, TX
Freestone County Sheriff’s Report

On 9/9/2022, at 2:47pm, a subject traveling north bound I-45 reported to our FCSO Dispatch that he saw what he believed to be someone lying on the side of the road around the 192 – 193 mile marker. FCSO Deputies responded to the location and found a male subject...
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
Clifton Police investigate possible threat made by high school student

Clifton (FOX 44) — The Clifton Police Department is investigating a possible threat made Friday morning by a student. According to officers and the school district, a student told at least one other student to not go to school Friday. That student reportedly did not give a reason. Students...
CLIFTON, TX
Pickup truck fire slows traffic on I-45 in Madison County

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck fire slowed traffic Sunday afternoon on Interstate 45 in Madison County. Video taken by people passing by shows the pickup fully engulfed and a person standing near the vehicle. The fire is affecting traffic in both the north and southbound lanes of I-45...
MADISON COUNTY, TX
Gun Barrel City man accused of stealing $1.7M pleads no contest

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man accused of stealing nearly $2 million dollars will not serve additional jail time, so long as he pays back the money. According to a court filing, Charles Anthony Miller, of Gun Barrel City, entered a plea of no contest to a Collin County judge on Wednesday. The judge in turn gave Miller 10 years of deferred adjudication, placing him on probation for no less than 10 years. Additionally, Miller will be required to pay a minimum of $1,000 per month until the sum of $1,751,500 to its original owner.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX

