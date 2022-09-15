ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Louisiana Treasury Department announces additional logger relief grants

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana State Treasury Department has announced another round of one-time grants from the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program. The grants are an extension of the Main Street Recovery Program which aids industries impacted by the pandemic. $5 million has been set aside for the grants which will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Missing hiker found dead in Nevada

MOUNT CHARLESTON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A 75-year-old man who went missing while hiking in Nevada was found dead this weekend, according to his family and search groups. Rock Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. hiking at Mount Charleston. His family said Stanley was an experienced hiker.
Senior citizen grant program available for local nonprofits

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mae’s Mission a granting nonprofit in Southwest Louisiana, has announced its senior citizen grant program is available. The grant program will accept applications online until 6 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2022. The requirement for eligibility in the program is to obtain charitable work, which...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer Weather is Back for Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Summer is returning to the area for the week ahead. An upper-level high pressure system is starting to establish itself across the Southern US as of Monday afternoon. It will strengthen over the next couple days, leading to a warming trend into the week. High temperatures will start out in the low 90′s Tuesday into Wednesday, before they look to increase into the mid 90′s for the area by Thursday into Friday. Low temperatures Monday into Tuesday will be closer to normal in the low 70′s, but we will also have some mugginess to deal with. The high-pressure system will ensure a lack of shower and storm activity takes place as well. Unfortunately, this will also mean heat indices come back into play. With highs in the 90′s and dew points in the upper 60′s to low 70′s, that will mean it will feel like close to, or at, triple digits by later in the week. If you have outdoor plans or are working outdoors this week, remember to stay hydrated and take lots of breaks. As we head closer to the weekend, the high pressure may start weakening a little bit, which may allow slightly better chance for rain. With that being said, temperatures should still stick around 90 with low rain chances remaining.
COVID-19 in SWLA: September 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH. COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA. · 1,312 new cases. · 291 new reinfections (Per the...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat is ahead this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We are in a very dry and hot pattern here in Southwest Louisiana. After isolated storms Sunday, upper-level high pressure will start to build over the area today. This will help reduce any showers and storms that pop up Monday and continue the warming trend of our high temperatures. Highs should reach into the low 90′s for today, with lows around the low 70′s. With dew points during the afternoon that will hang around 70 degrees, that will also make Monday a muggy start to the week. High pressure will help lower our rain chances even further, and we likely won’t have to worry about rain this week. In addition, we will likely see high temperatures rise into the mid 90′s later during the week.
Teacher Shortage

The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. McNeese hosts first home night game in Cowboy Stadium since Hurricane Laura. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Literacy Council of SWLA hosts literacy awareness day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Literacy Council of SWLA hosted a literacy awareness day program beginning Saturday morning. The council was set up from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Prien Lake Mall in the children’s play area. The first 100 children to show up received a...
