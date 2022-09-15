Read full article on original website
Mistrial declared in Mason Sisk capital murder trial
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Limestone County Circuit Judge Chadwick Wise has ordered a mistrial in the Mason Sisk capital murder trial. Last Thursday, defense attorneys for Mason Sisk filed a motion for a mistrial, arguing prosecutors didn’t provide access to Mason’s father’s cell phone, claiming the possibility of information that could corroborate the teen’s defense.
