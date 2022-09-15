Estrella Mountain Community College (EMCC) announce that nearly 50 of its students have already been helped by the newly created Avondale EDGE-EMCC Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund was established last spring and is the result of a partnership between the City of Avondale, EMCC, and the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation, the body that administers the fund. It is subsidized with federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan, which the city received to invest in the community, education, and local workforce to assist industries impacted by COVID-19. The scholarship covers tuition, fees, books, equipment, and certifications, and is awarded to students in EMCC’s culinary and nursing programs. Future plans include expanding the scholarship to behavioral and biological sciences.

AVONDALE, AZ ・ 6 HOURS AGO