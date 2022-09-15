ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix

College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
fox10phoenix.com

Man pulled from burning mobile home in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man was rescued after becoming trapped in a burning mobile home in north Phoenix. A 60-year-old man dialed 911 saying that he was trapped in the back bedroom of his mobile home with only a small window to escape, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at the Stack in central Phoenix after crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 eastbound has reopened at the Stack in central Phoenix after a serious crash involving a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon. Department of Public Safety troopers say it happened on I-10 near 19th Avenue. Arizona Department of Transportation officials did not say what led up to the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Adot#I 10#Traffic Accident#Stack
KTAR.com

Human remains found in container triggers Phoenix homicide investigation

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after human remains were found inside a container Saturday morning. Officers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a deceased person found north of Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify body found in suitcase

PHOENIX — Police have identified a woman’s body that was found in a suitcase Saturday. The human remains were found in a suitcase in an area popular with hikers, KNXV reported. The woman who found the suitcase had been riding her bike on a trail and posted on...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

PD: Human remains found in a suitcase Saturday morning

Human remains were found in a suitcase Saturday morning near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, according to Phoenix police. Officials say police received a call just after 6:45 a.m. for reports of human remains found. The victim has since been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Police say detectives are...
PHOENIX, AZ
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

U.S. Army to conduct military training exercises in Phoenix and Peoria

PHOENIX - Those in Phoenix and Peoria may notice military activity this week as the U.S. Army conducts training exercises. Phoenix Police say the training will be done Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 20-23, in the Phoenix and Peoria areas. Police say the training will involve air and ground exercises and...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy