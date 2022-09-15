Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
Related
1 Person Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in the East Valley on Sunday morning. The officials stated that a crash occurred on [..]
Goodyear woman died from injuries after crashing into garage at a home
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A woman has died after crashing through a wall of a home in Goodyear, police said. Officers first responded to a residence in the area of Yuma Road and Cotton Lane around 2:40 p.m. for a call of a woman in crisis. Family members told police...
AZFamily
Police identify the person who was found in a suitcase in north Phoenix
College student-athletes earning money through "NIL" Not everyone agrees that payments to student-athletes are a positive development. Some coaches worry about locker room jealousy because some players will ultimately earn more than others. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. After an embarrassing loss at home Saturday night to Eastern Michigan, Herm...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale first responders help several overheated hikers by land and air over the weekend
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Arizona's hot weather has come down a bit, but hikers being overcome by the heat is still a big issue and it's important to remember just what the heat can do to you. Three times on Sept. 17 in Scottsdale hikers needed the help of first responders,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kclu.org
'It's not responsible': Phoenix area residents tear up lawns in face of historic drought
With Western states facing deep cuts to their water supplies on the Colorado River, residents of Metro Phoenix are making the tough decision to tear out their lawns. But would getting rid of every blade of grass do anything to solve the crisis on the Colorado River?. Here & Now‘s...
fox10phoenix.com
Man pulled from burning mobile home in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man was rescued after becoming trapped in a burning mobile home in north Phoenix. A 60-year-old man dialed 911 saying that he was trapped in the back bedroom of his mobile home with only a small window to escape, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived at...
KTAR.com
I-17 closure in north Phoenix, I-10 closure in East Valley among weekend restrictions
PHOENIX — Closures scattered across four metro Phoenix freeways will slow down drivers this weekend, according to state transportation officials. In north Phoenix, northbound Interstate 17 will be closed from Thunderbird Road to Yorkshire Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. The...
AZFamily
Interstate 10 eastbound reopens at the Stack in central Phoenix after crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 10 eastbound has reopened at the Stack in central Phoenix after a serious crash involving a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon. Department of Public Safety troopers say it happened on I-10 near 19th Avenue. Arizona Department of Transportation officials did not say what led up to the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAR.com
Woman fatally shoots man she says was breaking into her Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A woman fatally shot a man she said was trying to break into her Phoenix home Sunday night, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary call near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 10 p.m. They found a...
fox10phoenix.com
Driver crashes into block wall then into a home in Goodyear, police say
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A woman crashed into a block wall and then continued into a Goodyear home on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 17. Goodyear Police and Fire responded to the solo crash near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road, says Sgt. James Dougal. Police say witnesses saw the woman...
KTAR.com
Human remains found in container triggers Phoenix homicide investigation
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide after human remains were found inside a container Saturday morning. Officers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a deceased person found north of Phoenix near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Alleged DUI crash on I-10 in east Phoenix injures 4, including Arizona trooper
PHOENIX - A woman has been detained on suspicion of driving under the influence after she reportedly caused a crash on Interstate 10 at 40th Street that left four people injured, including two kids and an Arizona state trooper. The eastbound lanes of the freeway had been shut down at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Gilbert (Gilbert, AZ)
According to the Gilbert Police, a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Gilbert on Thursday morning. The crash happened on Gilbert Road at Civic Center Drive [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
Police identify body found in suitcase
PHOENIX — Police have identified a woman’s body that was found in a suitcase Saturday. The human remains were found in a suitcase in an area popular with hikers, KNXV reported. The woman who found the suitcase had been riding her bike on a trail and posted on...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that a three-vehicles collided in the area of Scottsdale [..]
ABC 15 News
PD: Human remains found in a suitcase Saturday morning
Human remains were found in a suitcase Saturday morning near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway, according to Phoenix police. Officials say police received a call just after 6:45 a.m. for reports of human remains found. The victim has since been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Police say detectives are...
AZFamily
Lack of information on home break-in near Litchfield Park leaves neighbors concerned
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been over 36 hours since a home break-in and shooting near Litchfield Park, and still, we have few details about what happened and the armed suspects behind it. Neighbors reached out to Arizona’s Family, concerned about the initial response and the lack of information.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
fox10phoenix.com
U.S. Army to conduct military training exercises in Phoenix and Peoria
PHOENIX - Those in Phoenix and Peoria may notice military activity this week as the U.S. Army conducts training exercises. Phoenix Police say the training will be done Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 20-23, in the Phoenix and Peoria areas. Police say the training will involve air and ground exercises and...
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?
5-year-old Jhessye Jash'ua Shockley was reported missing from Glendale, Arizona, on October 11, 2011. Her mother, Jerice Yaton Hunter, told authorities she left Jhessye at home with her three siblings, and when she returned, Jhessye was gone.
Comments / 0