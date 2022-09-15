ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

WBTM

Local CNA Earns Bee Award From SOVAH-Danville

SOVAH Health Danville announced their latest Bee Award recipient on Friday. Annie Stone, who has been a CNA for 18 years is the September Bee Award honoree. Her nomination was submitted by one of her patients who she took care of both physically and emotionally during their recovery. “Annie is a true asset to the Sovah Health team and deserves the highest of commendations for the excellent care and service provided,” according to a quote from the nomination. In a statement from Sovah Health Danville, “Sovah’s Bee Award was created to honor support staff members who continuously go above and beyond for patients and their families.”
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Sovah Health takes action to prevent physician suicide

Sovah Health honors National Physician Suicide Awareness Day to help shift the health care system from one where physicians think burnout, depression or suicidal thoughts are something they must overcome by themselves to one where they see the support system around them. As we move father from the onset of...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Melrose Avenue church hosts community health fair

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members learned about health and well-being Sunday afternoon. The Melrose Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church hosted a community health fair. Many organizations were present at the event informing people about services available to them. The organizations offered health screenings, presentations, samples and tips on...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Bedford Public Library System to host giveaway for Banned Books Week

BEDFORD, Va. – A local library system is celebrating Banned Books Week with a giveaway. On Sunday, the Bedford Public Library System announced that to celebrate Banned Books Week, which is from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24 this year, they will be giving away a signed copy of “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.
cardinalnews.org

Growth prompts Danville institute to reorganize

A “groundswell of growth” at Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research prompted a nationwide search for the organization’s first president. IALR’s board of directors chose someone with experience in education and economic development, and importantly, ties to the community. Telly Tucker, 43, former director...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Buchanan community supports Covid-19 Survivor with fundraiser

Buchanan, VA – Tasha Scheffey’s world was turned upside down by Covid-19. “Her stats would go up and down every day,” Scheffey’s mom Dawn Rogers said. Rogers has been by her side every step of the way, from the time she got sick last September, to 66 days in the hospital.
BUCHANAN, VA
Mount Airy News

City woman is Teacher of Year in Carroll

These people were among those on hand Sept. 9 to present Drafting Teacher Christy Williams a trophy honoring her as Teacher Of the Year in the Carroll County Public School Division. Pictured from left are School Board Chairman Brian Spencer, School Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette, Drafting Teacher Christy Williams, Assistant Principal/CTE Coordinator Jay Holderfield and Principal Charles “Chuck” Thompson.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Crown to Soul provides a variety of wellness options

For the last eight years. Danville resident Brittany Slade has been providing the Southside community with massage services through her business, Crown to Soul. In a recent interview with the Star-Tribune, Slade explained that Crown to Soul is currently expanding to provide residents with significantly more options, including doula services for pregnant women, along with new wellness offerings, such as guided meditation. Crown to Soul also offers a wide range of wellness products, including scented candles.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia

FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Southwest Virginia Sleep Center opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new way to treat sleep apnea has arrived in Southwest Virginia. The Southwest Virginia Sleep Center, an addition to Henritze Dental Group, is one of the first of its kind in the region to offer a combined dental officer and sleep center under one roof.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin County Free Press

Take a Family Trip to Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Virginia

Acres of pumpkins, gourds, squash, and sunflowers are ready to escort families near and far into everyone’s favorite season: FALL!. The annual Pumpkin Festival, now in its 31st year, is the premier local destination for fall festivities unlike anywhere else. The traditional fall harvest brings out the best of farm life during this not-to-miss event. Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg, VA is six weekends (Thu-Sun) Sept 23 – Oct 30 jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Danville Riverview Rotary to hold annual Ducks on the Dan event

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 3,000 ducks will make their way down the Dan River this weekend. The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is holding its annual Ducks on the Dan event Saturday. The thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and float...
DANVILLE, VA

