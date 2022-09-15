Read full article on original website
Related
WBTM
Local CNA Earns Bee Award From SOVAH-Danville
SOVAH Health Danville announced their latest Bee Award recipient on Friday. Annie Stone, who has been a CNA for 18 years is the September Bee Award honoree. Her nomination was submitted by one of her patients who she took care of both physically and emotionally during their recovery. “Annie is a true asset to the Sovah Health team and deserves the highest of commendations for the excellent care and service provided,” according to a quote from the nomination. In a statement from Sovah Health Danville, “Sovah’s Bee Award was created to honor support staff members who continuously go above and beyond for patients and their families.”
chathamstartribune.com
Sovah Health takes action to prevent physician suicide
Sovah Health honors National Physician Suicide Awareness Day to help shift the health care system from one where physicians think burnout, depression or suicidal thoughts are something they must overcome by themselves to one where they see the support system around them. As we move father from the onset of...
WDBJ7.com
Melrose Avenue church hosts community health fair
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley community members learned about health and well-being Sunday afternoon. The Melrose Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church hosted a community health fair. Many organizations were present at the event informing people about services available to them. The organizations offered health screenings, presentations, samples and tips on...
WSLS
Bedford Public Library System to host giveaway for Banned Books Week
BEDFORD, Va. – A local library system is celebrating Banned Books Week with a giveaway. On Sunday, the Bedford Public Library System announced that to celebrate Banned Books Week, which is from Sept. 18 to Sept. 24 this year, they will be giving away a signed copy of “Beloved” by Toni Morrison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Colonial Elementary School mourns the loss of beloved special education teacher
TROUTVILLE, Va. – People at a Troutville elementary school are mourning a devastating loss of one of their own. One of their teachers, Noelle Shelton, died unexpectedly this month, and those close to her are honoring her memory. Shelton was a special education teacher at Colonial Elementary School, and...
cardinalnews.org
Growth prompts Danville institute to reorganize
A “groundswell of growth” at Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research prompted a nationwide search for the organization’s first president. IALR’s board of directors chose someone with experience in education and economic development, and importantly, ties to the community. Telly Tucker, 43, former director...
WSLS
Buchanan community supports Covid-19 Survivor with fundraiser
Buchanan, VA – Tasha Scheffey’s world was turned upside down by Covid-19. “Her stats would go up and down every day,” Scheffey’s mom Dawn Rogers said. Rogers has been by her side every step of the way, from the time she got sick last September, to 66 days in the hospital.
Mount Airy News
City woman is Teacher of Year in Carroll
These people were among those on hand Sept. 9 to present Drafting Teacher Christy Williams a trophy honoring her as Teacher Of the Year in the Carroll County Public School Division. Pictured from left are School Board Chairman Brian Spencer, School Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette, Drafting Teacher Christy Williams, Assistant Principal/CTE Coordinator Jay Holderfield and Principal Charles “Chuck” Thompson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chathamstartribune.com
Crown to Soul provides a variety of wellness options
For the last eight years. Danville resident Brittany Slade has been providing the Southside community with massage services through her business, Crown to Soul. In a recent interview with the Star-Tribune, Slade explained that Crown to Soul is currently expanding to provide residents with significantly more options, including doula services for pregnant women, along with new wellness offerings, such as guided meditation. Crown to Soul also offers a wide range of wellness products, including scented candles.
WSET
'Guys with ties' program in Franklin Co. featured on NBC News in 2020, shown designed tie
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Franklin County schools shared their "Guys with ties" program at Rocky Mount Elementary School. This program idea started with Dr. Lisa Newell the district said. She asked Mr. Swann about starting a group of fifth grade boys for the program. Mr. Swann helped make...
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
WDBJ7.com
Franklin County school threat traced to northern Virginia
FERANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the origin of a threat aimed at Benjamin Franklin Middle School Thursday. The written threat, posted on Snapchat, came from a juvenile in northern Virginia, where law enforcement is investigating, according to Franklin County. Investigators say they have verified there was no true threat to the school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Southwest Virginia Sleep Center opens in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new way to treat sleep apnea has arrived in Southwest Virginia. The Southwest Virginia Sleep Center, an addition to Henritze Dental Group, is one of the first of its kind in the region to offer a combined dental officer and sleep center under one roof.
cardinalnews.org
Friendship acquires Salem facility; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Friendship, a Roanoke-based senior living and rehabilitation center, has announced its acquisition of Salem Terrace at Harrogate, now Friendship Salem Terrace, a senior living community that offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care. Friendship will mark the addition...
WDBJ7.com
Threats investigated against Franklin County, Roanoke schools
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a Snapchat threat against a school. The sheriff’s office was contacted Thursday by Franklin County Public Schools about a possible threat to Benjamin Franklin Middle School. As stated in a release to parents by the school system, the threat originated from a Snapchat message and referenced Friday’s school day, according to the sheriff’s office.
WSET
Roanoke Police write multiple tickets, reminds drivers of school bus safety law
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police is reminding the community of some important rules when it comes to driving near a school bus on the road. They said an officer wrote "not one, not two, but three tickets for cars failing to stop for school buses today." Police said...
WSET
Danville woman with early-stage dementia found, taken to hospital for treatment: Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police said a missing woman showing early signs of dementia has been found after an extensive search. DPD said 62-year-old Naomi Willis was found alive but in need of medical assistance. She was taken to SOVAH Emergency for medical treatment. Police said Willis was...
Take a Family Trip to Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Virginia
Acres of pumpkins, gourds, squash, and sunflowers are ready to escort families near and far into everyone’s favorite season: FALL!. The annual Pumpkin Festival, now in its 31st year, is the premier local destination for fall festivities unlike anywhere else. The traditional fall harvest brings out the best of farm life during this not-to-miss event. Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg, VA is six weekends (Thu-Sun) Sept 23 – Oct 30 jam-packed with activities, music, food, and fun for the whole family.
WDBJ7.com
Yokohama Tire Corporation reaches tentative agreement with workers threatening to strike
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Yokohama Tire Corporation in Salem reached a tentative agreement Friday with workers who were threatening to go on strike. Friday afternoon, workers protested outside the factory gates, but were not officially on strike. Workers were calling for the company to maintain wages, benefits and safety precautions.
WDBJ7.com
Danville Riverview Rotary to hold annual Ducks on the Dan event
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Around 3,000 ducks will make their way down the Dan River this weekend. The Danville Riverview Rotary Club is holding its annual Ducks on the Dan event Saturday. The thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and float...
Comments / 0