Pocono Raceway holds lantern festival
LONG POND, Pa. — All eyes were on the skies Sunday evening in the Poconos. Folks came to enjoy the Night Lights Sky Lantern Festival at Pocono Raceway. The two-day event featured a lantern release after sunset, where folks came together and released thousands of lanterns into the sky.
Lebanese Heritage Festival in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An annual festival wrapped up Sunday in Lackawanna County. Folks came to enjoy the Annual Lebanese Heritage Festival at Saint Ann Maronite Catholic Church in West Scranton. The festival featured food, music, and dancing and aimed to bring together parishioners and community members to connect and...
Paranormal expo in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — A paranormal expo took place in Scranton Saturday. Transcendent: Paranormal Expo & Vendor Fair presented by Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours was held at the Scranton Cultural Center at The Masonic Temple. There were several paranormal investigators and researchers who gave speeches at the event, as well...
Celebrating fall at the Dallas Harvest Festival
DALLAS, Pa. — Summer will officially come to an end this week, and it was the perfect time to celebrate the fall season Sunday in Luzerne County's Back Mountain at the Dallas Harvest Festival. The event took place at Dallas High School and featured live music, a car show,...
Scranton, Pennsylvania is known for many things. Railroads, rivers, coal, and a top notch university may all come to mind when we think of Scranton. Most people of a certain age probably think of Dunder- Mifflin Paper Company. The famed but fictional Scranton-based company that is the setting for the hit show The Office. But what about food?
Bench Project holds walk to help veterans
SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — An organization in Luzerne County aimed to help veterans Sunday. The Bench Project at Twin Oaks Farm in Shavertown invited visitors to walk a three-mile trail on the farm. Along the trail, there are benches and books in which visitors can read or write in as a therapeutic exercise.
Game night for Little Eric's Foundation
PLAINS, Plains Township — A casino night to fight childhood cancer took place in Luzerne County Saturday night. The Holiday Inn in Plains Township played host to the event, benefitting Little Eric's Foundation. Blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, and horse racing, as well as door prizes and raffle prizes, were...
Pediatric cancer fundraiser held in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a cancer foundation hosted a purse bingo at St. Andrew's Parish in Wilkes-Barre. The Jonathan Grula Memorial Foundation was formed by the family and friends of 12-year-old Jonathan Grula, who died from leukemia in 1999. His family wants to honor his memory by...
Beyond books — Library home to 'makerspace'
SCRANTON, Pa. — Briana Cimino has a tough job: Getting kids and teenagers excited about the library. She's the young adult coordinator for the Scranton Public Library System. But thanks to some fancy new toys, her job just got a whole lot easier. "As a library, we're here to...
John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
Peace of mind for pet owners in hospice care
SCRANTON, Pa. — Thatcher, a 5-year-old sheltie-Eskimo mix, is feeling a little lost as he gets checked by a vet in Scranton. Thatcher was living with his owner while she was receiving care at Allied Services Hospice Center in Wilkes-Barre. She recently passed away, and Thatcher didn't have a...
Car show raises money for Boy Scouts
FORTY FORT, Pa. — It was Boy Scout Troop 143's 9th annual car, truck & motorcycle show, and vendor event. The car show on Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort was more than just a place to show off your hot rods. It also served as a fundraiser to help...
Suicide awareness in Luzerne County
HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — An event in Luzerne County brought awareness to suicide and ways to prevent it. Nearby business 'Buy Under the Sun' hosted the event at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek. There were vendors, raffles, and games plus community resources available for those who might be...
Gates set to open on 167th fair
Bloomsburg, Pa. — In less than a week, the gates will open on the 167th Bloomsburg Fair and with 900 vendors, a jam-packed grandstand line-up, and free shows throughout the week, it promises to be worth the wait. In addition to the hundreds of longtime fair favorites, over 50 new vendors will be on the grounds, said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions. That includes Tucci's Tattoo Parlor, which will be the first tattoo stand at the fair in decades, officials noted. ...
You can get a taste of Lebanon this Sunday in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Tents went up outside while volunteers baked inside St. Ann Maronite Church in Scranton. Pastries are being prepared for the church's Lebanese Heritage Festival on Sunday. The menu features traditional dishes, including baklava. "We do it every year," Thomas Artavane said. "It's phyllo dough with nuts...
Smith brothers had a big night at Clinton County Speedway
MILL HALL, PA – Second generation divers, Johnny and Mike Smith of Scranton were both victorious at the Clinton County Speedway on Friday Night. Johnny Smith drove the family owned RaceSaver Sprint car to a win in the 25-lap feature. Mikey Smith won the 600 Wingless Micro Sprints inaugural event. Other winners of the night included Brandon Moser in the Pro Stocks, Corey Stabley in the 270 Micros and Andrew Rickets in the 4 Cylinders.
Man allegedly used young daughter as shield
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man allegedly used his two-year-old daughter as a shield after police were called to a home for a disturbance. Mark James Hughes, 34, has a history of violence against his mother, who lives in the 300 block of W. 11th Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar. Despite having a Protection from Abuse against him, Hughes has shown up at his mother’s house multiple times and caused a disturbance, Edgar said. ...
Bloomsburg Fair: 2022 Free Stage schedule
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There are lots of things to see and do at the Bloomsburg Fair, especially at the WNEP Free Stage!. So before you head out, check the schedule below to make sure you don’t miss any of the great, free music and entertainment.
Mountain bike competition held in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — Rubber wheels turned, kicking up dust as dozens of Mountain bike riders looked to catch some air at Blue Mountain Resort near Palmerton. "Have fun. Try not to take it too serious, but you know we're all kinda chasing the podium deep deep inside," said Karin Reeve, New Jersey.
Mother accused of medically abusing child
CARBONDALE, Pa. — A mother from Carbondale is accused of causing bodily harm to her 10-year-old child. Yvette Brady, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of her child and simple assault. According to court documents, her daughter's doctors have been suspicious something was going on for some time.
