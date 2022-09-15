Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenKempton, PA
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Related
Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say
An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
Times News
STATE POLICE AT BETHLEHEM
Erica Rosado, 37, of Bethlehem, was uninjured in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 30 on Route 309 in North Whitehall Township, according to police. State police at the Bethlehem barracks said she was driving an Acura RDX that was involved in the crash with an unknown vehicle. Police did not provide any other details of the incident.
Times News
STATE POLICE REPORTS
State police at the Fern Ridge barracks charged two people with harassment after they were called to Red Pine Road in Chestnuthill Township at on Aug. 27. Charged are Bartholomew Lyons, 32, and Nena Rugar, 23, both of Simpson. Police said the victims are a 27-year-old woman and a 59-year-old...
Times News
MONROE COUNTY CRASHES
State police at Stroudsburg released information on Monroe County crashes:. • George Dunbar, 62, of Jeannette, escaped injuries in a one-vehicle crash Aug. 30 on Interstate 80 westbound in Tunkhannock Township. Police said he was driving a Chrysler 300 when he lost control of the vehicle and it went off...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Macungie police seek witnesses to bicycle accident on Rt. 100
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Macungie Police and EMS responded to a bicycle crash Saturday evening at 4:40 p.m. The incident happened in the area of W. Main, Rt. 100. Police are asking anyone who saw the accident to contact the department at (610) 966-2222 or email tbernhard@macungiepd.org.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police investigate gunfire in area of hookah lounge
Allentown police are investigating gunfire in the area of a hookah lounge early Sunday morning. Police said shots were fired in the area of the Synergy Hookah Lounge on Union Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. Police said --so far -- they're getting very little cooperation from anyone who was there at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lansford police seek man wanted in indecent exposure incident
LANSFORD, Pa. - Police in Carbon County are asking for help identifying someone involved in an indecent exposure incident. The man pictured was involved in the incident in Lansford, police said. They did not give details about what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call 570-645-5844.
wkok.com
Chief Brad Hare: Two Men in Custody After Stabbing in Sunbury
SUNBURY – Two men are in custody after what police call a minor stabbing incident happened in Sunbury Sunday night. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says the two men were seen fighting in the area of Sixth and Reagan Streets. He says both suffered minor stab wounds or cuts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged with using gun to threaten woman, two children
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he made threats to shoot a woman and two children in Luzerne County over the weekend. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Sunday around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of West Carey Street for […]
Times News
Turnpike crashes
State police at the Pocono barracks reported on two crashes investigated by troopers along the northeast extension of the turnpike in Carbon County. • A crash was reported at 11:25 p.m. on Sept. 12 in Franklin Township. Troopers said Joshua S. Steventon, 32, of Lehighton, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt southbound in the left lane when he lost control on water that had accumulated on the road due to a heavy downpour of rain. The vehicle struck the center concrete barrier before coming to rest in the right lane.
yourdailylocal.com
Thursday Accident in Sheffield Claims Life of Luzerne County Man
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – An early morning accident in Sheffield Township on Thursday claimed the life of a Luzerne County man. Warren-based Pennsylvania State Police said Charles J. Honeywell, 52 of Hunlock Creek, PA, was driving north on State Route 948 when he failed to negotiate a turn just south of Henrys Mill Road. Honeywell’s 2019 Chevy Silverado went into the oncoming traffic lane and into the path of a 2004 International.
pahomepage.com
Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m. at the Chrysler Dodge of the Poconos in the 1800 hundred block of West Main Street in Stroudsburg. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Jim Thorpe teen injured in crash
A 17-year-old Jim Thorpe boy was injured in a one-vehicle crash at 3:38 p.m. Aug. 29 on Long Run Road, in Franklin Township. State police at the Lehighton barracks said he was a passenger in a 2001 Ford Mustang that was driven by Steven L. Ackerman, 21, also of Jim Thorpe. Two other passengers, Alex J. Turek, 18, and Dominick Williams, 18, also of Jim Thorpe, were uninjured.
Central Pa. man dies by suicide after chase, standoff: police
A 25-year-old Lancaster man took his own life after leading state police on a brief chase that ended in a standoff at his house in Colerain Township, outside Quarryville. Someone called police to check on the yet-unidentified man when they saw them slumped over the steering wheel of a grey Ford Escape at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to state police.
wkok.com
State Police Say Watsontown Death Investigation Involves Suicide
WATSONTOWN – A death investigation in Watsontown Friday night involved a woman taking her own life…that’s the update from state police who assisted Watsontown police this weekend. In an update, troopers from Milton say the 7:45pm call on East First Street involved suicide. They say their investigation...
Woman, unborn child die after 2-vehicle crash in Allentown, coroner says
A 35-year-old Allentown woman and her unborn child have died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the city, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Sara M. Baskerville, who was a rear seat passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at 2:39 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a news release. An autopsy was done Friday and Baskerville died from blunt force injuries received in the crash, Buglio said. Her death was ruled an accident, Buglio said.
Mother charged after tot allegedly found wandering neighborhood
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick mother was charged after a neighbor reportedly found the woman's four-year-old daughter wandering the neighborhood. After police returned the little girl and saw the condition of her home, they also contacted Children and Youth and the Berwick codes enforcement office, court records show. Berwick Officer Randy Gaugler got a call on Aug. 23 around 8 a.m. from a woman who lives on LaSalle Street, saying...
skooknews.com
Truck Gets Hung Up on Wall After Taking Turn Too Early in Lavelle
A man walked away uninjured after a crash in Lavelle late Saturday. Around 9:00pm, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Main Street and Barry Street in Lavelle for a motor vehicle accident. According to Butler Township Police, an elderly male attempted to make a right hand turn onto...
Times News
State police list data on enforcement
State police at Bethlehem have released crash and enforcement data relating to their Labor Day safety initiative that took place between Sept. 2-5. The Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement Education Program targeted drivers who aggressively operated their motor vehicle in a manner which was dangerous to members of the public. During...
Times News
Driver faces charges after police chase
A Northampton County driver is facing charges after he fled a vehicle stop and led police on a short chase. State police at Bethlehem said the incident began at 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 5 in the 900 block of East Livingston Street in Allentown. The driver, later identified as Gilbert...
Comments / 0