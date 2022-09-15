Read full article on original website
Related
‘You did this to yourself’: Matt Hasselbeck’s strong criticism of the Patriots’ coaching staff
It didn’t take long for strong criticism of the Patriots’ offense to emerge in the aftermath of the team’s Week 1 loss to the Dolphins. After managing a single touchdown in the 20-7 defeat in Miami, the new-look Patriots offense (and coaching staff) has already proven to be a mistake in the eyes of a former quarterback.
NFL・
Cole Strange’s bounce-back game gave the Patriots a boost against Pittsburgh
The rookie played all 68 snaps and held his own against one of the league's best defensive linemen. Perhaps one of the most encouraging signs during the Patriots’ 17-14 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday was how well the offensive line played. The group deservedly drew its share of heat...
‘Sunday Night Football’ Viewership Slips In Week 2, But NFL Game Steady With 2021 As Packers Beat Bears
Coming off a bruising season-opener loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers had something to prove on Sunday Night Football last night up against the Chicago Bears. With Elgton Jenkins back on the line, Wisconsin’s finest put it all out on Lambeau Field and took down the Windy City crew 27-10 at home. The primetime matchup saw Aaron Rodgers firing off passes and the likes of Randall Cobb taking it where it needed to be. NFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More It was a performance that in some ways helped take NBC and the NFL...
Duke, Kansas collide in rare football game of significance
It has almost everything you can ask for in a Duke-Kansas showdown. Two teams on the rise with undefeated records.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bill Belichick discussed the Patriots coaching staff, Robert Kraft, and facing the Ravens in Week 3
"I certainly appreciate the opportunity that Robert gave me to be here." A day after the Patriots held on to defeat the Steelers 17-14, Bill Belichick called into WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” for his weekly interview. Here are a few takeaways:. His response to questions about...
NFL・
Watch: Patriots celebrate Robert Kraft’s 500th game after win vs. Steelers
"Doing it here in Pittsburgh is pretty special." Robert Kraft and the Patriots have given out a lot of game balls since he bought the team in 1994. On Sunday, after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 17-14, Kraft received the game ball to commemorate his 500th game as the team’s owner.
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0