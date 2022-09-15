ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area

By Matt Bernardini
 4 days ago
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon.

A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue."

Power was expected to be restored during the afternoon.

The outage comes at a bad time for California, which is currently battling several wildfires.

On Thursday, fire officials said that the Mosquito Fire was now the largest in the state in 2022, burning more than 64,000 acres.

The blaze was 20% contained Thursday, with 3,655 active fire-fighting personnel, according to Cal Fire. While no deaths or injuries have been reported, the Mosquito fire has destroyed at least 70 structures. Flare-ups this week helped the fire grow by more than 14,000 acres.

"Firefighters continued working throughout the night, patrolling, mopping up, and securing control lines around the south and east sides of the fire," according to Cal Fire's Thursday update.

CBS Sacramento

Several lanes of NB Business 80 blocked by jackknifed big rig

SACRAMENTO – A jackknifed big rig has several lanes of northbound Business 80/Capital City Freeway blocked late Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near the American River Bridge. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the road was slick from the recent rain moving through Northern California on Monday. Both the #2 and #3 lanes are blocked on the American River Bridge, Caltrans says. No estimated time of clearing has been given. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Here's how much rain we could get in Northern California | Live Radar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scattered rain is expected throughout the day from Sacramento north to Redding, forecasters said. The weather service cautioned drivers roads could be slick and commutes could take longer. Throughout the day you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later. Brief...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Northern Californians prepare for first rain of the season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rain in the mid-September forecast had many Californians preparing for the change of the seasons. The last time Sacramento saw significant rainfall was Dec 13, 2021, and the last recordable rain in Sacramento was June 5, with .15 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento braces for stormy weather, winds and rain

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is bracing for an early storm system that could bring widespread rain through the valley. Southerly winds and cooler temperatures are a stark contrast to the record-breaking heat wave that swept the area just weeks before. Light showers hit the area Sunday, fluctuating on and off, but heavier rain is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Firefighters resuscitate unconscious dog in Arden Arcade house fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District firefighters recused and resuscitated an unconscious dog from a house fire in the Arden Arcade. According to Metro Fire, firefighters located the dog inside unconscious and were able to resuscitate it and reunite the dog with its family. Firefighters also rescued a cat from the home, but […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
