More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon.

A representative from the Sacramento Municipal Utility District told KCRA 3 that it was dealing with a "bad cable issue."

Power was expected to be restored during the afternoon.

The outage comes at a bad time for California, which is currently battling several wildfires.

On Thursday, fire officials said that the Mosquito Fire was now the largest in the state in 2022, burning more than 64,000 acres.

The blaze was 20% contained Thursday, with 3,655 active fire-fighting personnel, according to Cal Fire. While no deaths or injuries have been reported, the Mosquito fire has destroyed at least 70 structures. Flare-ups this week helped the fire grow by more than 14,000 acres.

"Firefighters continued working throughout the night, patrolling, mopping up, and securing control lines around the south and east sides of the fire," according to Cal Fire's Thursday update.