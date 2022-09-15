Read full article on original website
Hispanic Heritage Month is more than a weekslong party
NEW YORK — Sept. 15 marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States. For many across the country, this is a way to celebrate Latino culture for a few weeks with food, music and festivals. Daily, Latinos in the U.S. are reminded that they are...
This Is Why Hispanic Heritage Month Starts in Mid-September
There's a lot going on in the month of September. Fall officially starts, not to mention that it's the anniversary of the September 11 attacks and a chance to come together and honor all the victims lost. Hispanic Heritage Month is also observed in September. Article continues below advertisement. Hispanic...
Mexican sculptor Sebastian unveils special collaboration with Patrón to celebrate Hispanic Heritage
Mexican sculptor Sebastian is unveiling his collaboration with the world’s number one super-premium tequila. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sebastian tells the story of one of the oldest traditions in Mexico with the limited-edition PATRÓN Mexican Heritage Tin. Sebastian is known for his monumental works of steel and...
National Hispanic Heritage Month Is Incomplete Without Afro-Latino History
The intersection of Black and Hispanic history tends to occupy an uncomfortable middle ground
A new generation of narcos is rising in Mexico, and they're bringing a new style of music to celebrate their exploits
A new generation of narcos are taking over in some of Mexico's most powerful criminal groups. They're bringing some changes to the drug trade, including new music to celebrate their exploits. Their "narco-corridos" are now defined by Trapteño, a hybrid of US-origin trap and Mexican norteño. Culiacán, México...
America is witnessing the birth of a new industrial policy. Here’s how to make sure it benefits workers and entrepreneurs across the country, not just a handful of superstar urban regions
BMW's sectoral and regional approach in South Carolina has been extensively studied by researchers as an example of German-style industrial policy in a U.S. context. The unexpected passage of the $259 billion CHIPS and Science Act in July–the largest single piece of American industrial policy in decades–got us thinking about peach orchards.
Give Haiti another chance — and the support it needs
In the midst of a clearly unfolding humanitarian disaster, many friends of Haiti are turning away from the impoverished nation, arguing that everything has been tried and little has worked. But turning our backs on Haiti now will only consign the country to misery, violence and hunger, with the ensuing outflow of emigrants. Based on wide experience in eight conflicts, to include Haiti, I believe there is a way out of the current dead end. It requires patiently and assertively combining international expertise and resources with Haitian will and energy to address the country’s intertwined problems of security and governance.
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Black or Bot? The Long, Sordid History of Co-opting Blackness Online
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In late February, just after Russia invaded Ukraine, my Twitter feed began filling up with videos showing Black exchange students being refused passage on trains fleeing the escalating conflict, while white students had no problem boarding. But not everyone was buying it. In a now-deleted tweet, Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Versha Sharma shared a Washington Post article reporting on the spread of disinformation, and added, “as videos go viral, a reminder about verifying sources before sharing—and a reminder that Russia disinfo ops have specifically targeted Black people in the past with fake accounts and media.”
No region is 'immune' as the number of people in 'modern slavery' climbs to 50 million
According to a new report, the number of people subject to forced labor or marriage or trafficking has increased substantially since 2016, with the majority of forced labor cases in rich countries.
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere.New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word "squaw" include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas), peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Nammi'I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages.Nammi'I Naokwaide, located in traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means "Young Sister Creek." The tribes...
US is becoming a ‘developing country’ on global rankings that measure democracy, inequality
The United States may regard itself as a “leader of the free world,” but an index of development released in July 2022 places the country much farther down the list. In its global rankings, the United Nations Office of Sustainable Development dropped the U.S. to 41st worldwide, down from its previous ranking of 32nd. Under this methodology – an expansive model of 17 categories, or “goals,” many of them focused on the environment and equity – the U.S. ranks between Cuba and Bulgaria. Both are widely regarded as developing countries.
Latinos rise up amid resurgence of unions
Latino workers say they are finding their voice in the resurgence of unionization across the U.S. The big picture: The pandemic and tight labor market are empowering more workers to organize for better conditions across the country and within new companies, including Starbucks and Amazon. What they’re saying: The pandemic...
Indigenous Midwifery Center Aims to Revitalize Birth Practices
Pregnancy-related traumas can be not only physical, emotional and spiritual, but also intergenerational, particularly for Indigenous people who have endured a history of colonization, genocide, assimilation and forced sterilization. Thanks to the efforts and programs of the Center for Indigenous Midwifery (CFIM), however, Native families and birthing people in the...
‘Casa Susanna’ Review: A Deeply Affecting Exploration of a Secret Chapter in LGBTQ History
A memory piece in four extraordinary voices, Sébastien Lifshitz’s sharp and tender documentary reveals the secret history of an underground network created by cross-dressing men and transgender women in the 1950s and ’60s. Casa Susanna takes its title from the secluded Catskills resort that became a refuge for pathfinders from around the world at a time when many countries’ laws and social norms were aligned against them. Two of these pioneering trans woman, octogenarians at the time of filming, are interviewed for the doc, recalling the rustic retreat’s crucial role in their journey to self-realization. The other two subjects, now...
Bahn mi and omakase join the dictionary. What it says about Asian cultural influence.
When Andrea Nguyen was growing up in the 1970s and 80s, banh mi was still an insular Asian experience. Found almost solely in enclaves of Vietnamese refugees, it was a low-cost community staple — a practical, portable dish just as much as a tasty one. But banh mi is...
Asian American women fall off by 80% at corporate leadership levels, a new report says
The model minority stereotype may depict Asian Americans as uniformly successful, but a new report exposes how the racial group continues to struggle with advancement in the workplace, particularly Asian American women. New analysis released by the management consulting company McKinsey found that while Asian Americans are heavily represented in...
