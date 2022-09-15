I’ve known Nadir Dalleh literally since the beginning of his life because I lived next door to him when he was a baby. I kept a close eye on him when he became a Brownwood Lion basketball player. I honestly believe he may have been the hardest working basketball player I’ve ever been around. He made himself a player, then a good player, and then a VERY good player. He was good enough where Howard Payne wanted him and he played on their championship teams back in the day. He then became a coach, a very good high school coach with a lot of victories, and now is the Head Basketball Coach at Howard Payne. I have no doubt that he will do a great job there.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO