Brownwood, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Boy Scouts to Honor Paul Waldrop, Jr.

Local businessman Paul Waldrop, Jr. will be honored by the Boy Scouts of America, Texas Trails Council next month. According to their news release:. “The Boy Scouts of America, Texas Trails Council will honor Paul Waldrop, Jr. as the 2022 Distinguished Citizen. “The honor will be presented to Waldrop at...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

2022 Early High School Homecoming Court

Early High School will crown its 2022 Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of Friday night’s football game with Burnet. King and Queen nominees are (from left): Jeremy Brown, Reagan Shults, John-Stewart Gordon, Grace LaRue, Jaxyn Price and Yasmin Ibarra. ***. The Early Homecoming Court this year is (from...
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Sam Newman

Funeral services for Sam Newman, age 82, of Brownwood, will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

MICHAEL BUNKER: A quick trip back

I walked the downtown sidewalks absorbing the city, soaking it in as I walked. The sidewalks are patchwork now, a running diary of the urban decades and here there is (now, in this time) a handicap ramp cut in and the cement is new-looking, and there I see a newish patch where the poles for the modern signs were placed.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Sept. 19-25

Burnet at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Early at Peaster, 6:30 p.m. Zephyr at Gustine, 5 p.m. Sul Ross at Howard Payne, 6 p.m. Howard Payne at Houston Baptist, 6 p.m. Lampasas at Brownwood, 4 p.m. WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER. Howard Payne at Hardin-Simmons, 7 p.m. ***. Friday, Sept. 23. FOOTBALL. Brownwood...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lady Lions cross country comes in ninth at Lubbock Invitational

LUBBOCK – The Brownwood Lady Lions finished ninth as a team in the Class 4A Division at Saturday’s Lubbock Invitational, site of the Region I-4A meet. The Lady Lions finished with 248 points which trailed meet champion Canyon Randall (39 points), Canyon (56), Dumas (59), Perryton (184), Andrews (186), Hereford (201), Levelland (233), and Borger (237).
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Nadir Dalleh and Prairie View A&M

I’ve known Nadir Dalleh literally since the beginning of his life because I lived next door to him when he was a baby. I kept a close eye on him when he became a Brownwood Lion basketball player. I honestly believe he may have been the hardest working basketball player I’ve ever been around. He made himself a player, then a good player, and then a VERY good player. He was good enough where Howard Payne wanted him and he played on their championship teams back in the day. He then became a coach, a very good high school coach with a lot of victories, and now is the Head Basketball Coach at Howard Payne. I have no doubt that he will do a great job there.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early volleyball drops straight-set district match to Dublin

EARLY – The Early Lady Horns were dealt a second straight District 8-3A vollyball setback Saturday, falling in straight sets at home to Dublin, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24. Early (8-12, 1-2) received seven kills from Dakota Barksdale, six from Averey Horton, four each from Stoney Laughlin and Gabby Leal, three from Trinity Torrez and one from Matty Boswell.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

HPU racks up 769 yards en route to 67-10 thrashing of Hendrix

PROSPER – The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets shook off their first loss of the season with a 67-10 mauling of the Hedrix Warriors Saturday afternoon in a neutral site, non-conference contest at Children’s Health Stadium. Leading just 6-3 after one quarter, Howard Payne (2-1, 1-0) erupted for 30...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood volleyball comes up short at Lampasas

LAMPASAS – Vying for consecutive victories for the first time this season, the Brownwood Lady Lions were denied in their quest as they dropped a 25-16, 26-24, 26-24 decision at Lampasas Friday. Brownwood (4-14) received six kills each from Hannah Deen and Miranda Northcutt, four from Aubrie Felux, three...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Arrests made for failure to identify, terroristic threat

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding weekend arrests:. On Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 6 p.m. officer James Holdar received information from other officers that 61-year-old Harold James Carter of Brownwood provided false information to them on a recent traffic stop. Carter identified himself as “Larry” to the officers. Holdar was provided Carter’s identifying information and was further informed of a warrant for Carter’s arrest.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Bangs heads into district with second straight win, 28-13 over Merkel

MERKEL – The Bangs Dragons will enter the District 5-2A Division I portion of their schedule in the midst of a two-game win streak thanks to Friday night’s 28-13 triumph over the Merkel Badgers. “It was a good win for the Dragons,” said Bangs fifth-year head coach Kyle...
MERKEL, TX

