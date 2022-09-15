Toya Bush-Harris has had enough. “Married to Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris probably didn’t think her marriage would be under fire on the current season. But that’s exactly what’s been playing out on the recent episodes. According to Dr. Heavenly Kimes, one of the women in Toya’s neighborhood has been accusing her of cheating on Dr. Eugene Harris. And they alleged Toya slept with another man from their neighborhood. Heavenly said that Zaina, the woman who allegedly put this rumor out, is one of Anila Sajja’s friends. Zaina showed up at Quad Webb’s holiday party. At first Heavenly thought that Anila had invited the woman. However, Heavenly later found out that it was Quad who invited Zaina. So Heavenly began to suspect that Anila and Quad set Toya up to be put on blast at the party.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO