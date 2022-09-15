ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
urbanbellemag.com

Toya Bush-Harris Dragged Some People at the ‘Married to Medicine’ Reunion?

Toya Bush-Harris has had enough. “Married to Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris probably didn’t think her marriage would be under fire on the current season. But that’s exactly what’s been playing out on the recent episodes. According to Dr. Heavenly Kimes, one of the women in Toya’s neighborhood has been accusing her of cheating on Dr. Eugene Harris. And they alleged Toya slept with another man from their neighborhood. Heavenly said that Zaina, the woman who allegedly put this rumor out, is one of Anila Sajja’s friends. Zaina showed up at Quad Webb’s holiday party. At first Heavenly thought that Anila had invited the woman. However, Heavenly later found out that it was Quad who invited Zaina. So Heavenly began to suspect that Anila and Quad set Toya up to be put on blast at the party.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHOA’ Preview: Kenya Calls Marlo A ‘Sociopath’ During Heated Reunion Fight

Get ready for an epic showdown between Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore on the next episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE look at Part 2 of the season 14 reunion, where the drama between the peach-holders heats up. When Andy Cohen asks Marlo, 46, about the demise of her friendship with Kenya, 51, Marlo surprisingly name-drops their former co-star Porsha Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
urbanbellemag.com

Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion

Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says

Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
BEAUTY & FASHION
urbanbellemag.com

‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson

Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
HIP HOP
hotnewhiphop.com

Ye & Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Were "Super Flirty" At NYFW: Report

The roster of women that Kanye West has been attached to this past year continues to grow. First, the father of four was in a whirlwind entanglement with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox which saw her declare herself as his "muse" shortly before their sudden separation. He's also been linked to Bradley Cooper's ex, supermodel Irina Shayk, and he spent considerable time with Kim Kardashian-lookalike, Chaney Jones.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss Shades Martell Holt & Sheree Whitfield on WWHL + Andy Cohen Laughs

Sheree Whitfield and Kandi Burruss rubbed each other the wrong way on RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss clashed with Marlo Hampton and Sheree Whitfield on the current season. For Kandi, she couldn’t believe what Marlo was saying behind her back. Marlo has called Kandi a ***. She said Kandi had to date men under her tax bracket. Marlo also said Kandi didn’t do enough for the Black culture. Plus, she feels Kandi has been coasting on the show for years.
ATLANTA, GA
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Gets Torn Apart On Social Media After Welcoming Baby No. 9 — Read The Reactions

Though Nick Cannon was over the moon to introduce his ninth child to the world, social media had some very vocal opinions on the matter.Earlier this year, the comedian had announced that he and Brittany Bell were expecting their third child together, but he shocked the masses on Wednesday, September 15, when he revealed he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a baby girl named Onyx.The actor, 41, is well aware of the fact that people aren't OK with his ever-expanding family, but he's trying to ignore the backlash."Hopefully I can teach Onyx ... to not let others shame or ridicule...
CELEBRITIES
People

90 Day: The Single Life's Debbie Is 'Tingly All Over' in Romantic Tryst with Tony After 14-Year Celibacy

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC Good things come to those who wait? Debbie Johnson from 90 Day: The Single Life sure hopes so! In an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode, Tony and Debbie finally get a chance to size each other up in person. She explains of their time bonding online: "We just have this special connection, it's wonderful." But this isn't just any rendezvous — Debbie hasn't had sex in more than a decade (13 or 14 years, to be specific). "Staring into...
TV SERIES
Complex

Lil Fizz and Raz-B Respond to Omarion’s B2K ‘Brotherhood’ Comments

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Omarion opened up about his strained relationship with his former group members. Omarion said he, Lil Fizz, Raz-B, and J-Boog were brought together “to be brothers,” but suggested outside influences prevented them from maintaining that bond. “Let’s just take the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West & Candice Swanepoel Are ‘Dating’: ‘The Relationship Is New’

Kanye West, 45, and Candice Swanepoel, 33, are reportedly Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The rapper and model are now “dating” and enjoying time together, according to a source who spoke to ET. “Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new,” the source said. “They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They’ve connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice.”
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy