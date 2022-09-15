Read full article on original website
urbanbellemag.com
Toya Bush-Harris Dragged Some People at the ‘Married to Medicine’ Reunion?
Toya Bush-Harris has had enough. “Married to Medicine” star Toya Bush-Harris probably didn’t think her marriage would be under fire on the current season. But that’s exactly what’s been playing out on the recent episodes. According to Dr. Heavenly Kimes, one of the women in Toya’s neighborhood has been accusing her of cheating on Dr. Eugene Harris. And they alleged Toya slept with another man from their neighborhood. Heavenly said that Zaina, the woman who allegedly put this rumor out, is one of Anila Sajja’s friends. Zaina showed up at Quad Webb’s holiday party. At first Heavenly thought that Anila had invited the woman. However, Heavenly later found out that it was Quad who invited Zaina. So Heavenly began to suspect that Anila and Quad set Toya up to be put on blast at the party.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
‘RHOA’ Preview: Kenya Calls Marlo A ‘Sociopath’ During Heated Reunion Fight
Get ready for an epic showdown between Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore on the next episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE look at Part 2 of the season 14 reunion, where the drama between the peach-holders heats up. When Andy Cohen asks Marlo, 46, about the demise of her friendship with Kenya, 51, Marlo surprisingly name-drops their former co-star Porsha Williams.
urbanbellemag.com
Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion
Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
ETOnline.com
Kanye West and Candice Swanepoel Are Dating, 'They've Connected Over Fashion,' Source Says
Kanye "Ye" West is spending time with another famous model. A source tells ET that the 45-year-old rapper is dating 33-year-old Candice Swanepoel. "Kanye and Candice are dating and their relationship is new," the source says. "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far. They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
urbanbellemag.com
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson
Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
hotnewhiphop.com
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Claims Garrison and Gabriel Are ‘Frustrated’ by Kody, Robyn’s Marriage
Sharing their side. While tensions between Kody Brown and his sons Gabriel and Garrison Brown came to a boiling point over his strict rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown claim there is more to the story. “For my boys there’s so much more...
urbanbellemag.com
Kandi Burruss Shades Martell Holt & Sheree Whitfield on WWHL + Andy Cohen Laughs
Sheree Whitfield and Kandi Burruss rubbed each other the wrong way on RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss clashed with Marlo Hampton and Sheree Whitfield on the current season. For Kandi, she couldn’t believe what Marlo was saying behind her back. Marlo has called Kandi a ***. She said Kandi had to date men under her tax bracket. Marlo also said Kandi didn’t do enough for the Black culture. Plus, she feels Kandi has been coasting on the show for years.
Drama Maybe Brewing Between ‘Sherri’ Show Staffers And Wendy Williams’ Former Crew
Sherri Shepherd finally made her long-awaited debut as a daytime talk host on Sep. 12, but sadly, drama may already be brewing between former Wendy staffers and Sherri's new production team.
Nick Cannon Gets Torn Apart On Social Media After Welcoming Baby No. 9 — Read The Reactions
Though Nick Cannon was over the moon to introduce his ninth child to the world, social media had some very vocal opinions on the matter.Earlier this year, the comedian had announced that he and Brittany Bell were expecting their third child together, but he shocked the masses on Wednesday, September 15, when he revealed he and model LaNisha Cole welcomed a baby girl named Onyx.The actor, 41, is well aware of the fact that people aren't OK with his ever-expanding family, but he's trying to ignore the backlash."Hopefully I can teach Onyx ... to not let others shame or ridicule...
Rapper Lil Scrappy shares update on Instagram after rumors circulate that star died
RAPPER Lil Scrappy has shared an update on Instagram after bizarre rumors of his death circulated on the internet. The father-of-four posted heartwarming videos of himself playing with his children on Saturday, silencing fans who wondered if the rapper was dead or alive. Lil Scrappy appears to be at an...
90 Day: The Single Life's Debbie Is 'Tingly All Over' in Romantic Tryst with Tony After 14-Year Celibacy
90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC Good things come to those who wait? Debbie Johnson from 90 Day: The Single Life sure hopes so! In an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode, Tony and Debbie finally get a chance to size each other up in person. She explains of their time bonding online: "We just have this special connection, it's wonderful." But this isn't just any rendezvous — Debbie hasn't had sex in more than a decade (13 or 14 years, to be specific). "Staring into...
‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Confronts Brittany for ‘Not Respectable’ Failed Taylor Blindside
Matt "Turner" confronts Brittany Hoopes for her failed plan and called it slimy on 'Big Brother 24' live feeds.
Complex
Lil Fizz and Raz-B Respond to Omarion’s B2K ‘Brotherhood’ Comments
During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Omarion opened up about his strained relationship with his former group members. Omarion said he, Lil Fizz, Raz-B, and J-Boog were brought together “to be brothers,” but suggested outside influences prevented them from maintaining that bond. “Let’s just take the...
Lisa Rinna Dragged (Again) For “Spiteful” Dig at Kathy Hilton’s Tequila on ‘RHOBH’: “She’s a Pot Stirrer and Needs to Go”
The highly anticipated Aspen trip on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is being hampered by blowout episodes involving a rumored fight with unproblematic Queen Kathy Hilton, and it’s all thanks to an untrustworthy source of information: this season’s fan (least) favorite, Lisa Rinna. In what appeared to...
‘Big Brother 24’: Turner Asks Monte About His Showmance With Taylor
Matt "Turner" confronts Monte Taylor on 'Big Brother 24' live feeds about spending so much time with Taylor Hale.
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: Brittany Lies to Taylor About Her Vote
Brittany Hoopes continues to lie in the 'Big Brother 24' house after being on the wrong side of the latest vote, but does anyone believe her?
