Diets

TODAY.com

How many calories are in a sweet potato and what are the nutritional benefits?

Sweet potatoes are a super starch that should absolutely be on your grocery list. This bright orange spud is a well-rounded nutritional powerhouse with plenty of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. Not to mention that sweet potatoes are tasty and versatile — you can stuff, bake, roast, mash or even microwave them.
NUTRITION
msn.com

Healthy Vegan Pumpkin Oatmeal with Turmeric

There are a lot of ways to have breakfast. On special occasions we might opt for the extra labor-intensive spreads, or order breakfast platters for doorstep delivery. For our everyday breakfast, we usually settle into a routine. We opt for the quick fix that requires little effort and usually doesn’t taste great, but you don’t need to stay stuck in that everyday breakfast rut! What I love about this Vegan Pumpkin Oatmeal with Turmeric is how easy it is to make and how good it is for you at the same time. It also happens to taste incredible.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Rao’s Just Launched a New Line of Frozen Pizzas and I Tried Every One

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve been a Rao’s devotee for years now, and I will proclaim to anyone who cares to listen that it’s the best jarred tomato sauce on the market. And I’m not alone. The sauce is also a favorite of Kitchn editors. So when a friend told me that Rao’s was releasing a line of frozen pizzas, I had a feeling that these would soon become a fixture in my freezer.
RESTAURANTS
Sherry McGuinn

The Superfood That Is Cauliflower

Mark Twain said, “Cauliflower is nothing but a cabbage with a college education.”. GED or Ph.D., Cauliflower is definitely having a moment. Especially among those following a low-carb diet.
MedicineNet.com

Are Rice Noodles Healthier And More Nutritional Than Pasta And Other Noodles?

Noodles and pasta have become an important part of our modern diet. Whether you want a healthy, wholesome meal or a quick snack, you have various options to choose from, including rice noodles, regular pasta, whole-wheat spaghetti, instant noodles, and a lot more. Among these, rice noodles are becoming increasingly popular due to the growing demand for gluten-free diets.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Light and Crispy Almond Flour Waffles

If you’re counting carbs, yet find yourself yearning for weekend waffles, almond flour is just the ticket. One ounce of almond flour contains approximately 5.6 grams of carbs compared to the roughly 21 grams found in all-purpose wheat flour. Although it’s made from nuts, finely ground almond flour is light enough that with a few classic waffle tricks of the trade, like gently folding whipped egg whites into the batter, you can achieve the coveted airy texture of traditional waffles with relative ease. Because there’s zero wheat used to make the batter, that means these waffles are also gluten-free.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Copycat Version of The Cheesecake Factory’s Chicken Piccata

The Cheesecake Factory certainly offers a mountain of options on its menu, which spans over 20 pages and boasts over 250 items to choose from. And yet, with so many options, many tend to gravitate toward their favorites—like The Cheesecake Factory Chicken Piccata. Between the perfectly cooked thinly sliced chicken, the creamy lemon sauce and the magically swirled angel hair pasta, it’s no wonder this dish is such a popular choice.
FOOD & DRINKS
Bon Appétit

Spiced Beef and Refried Bean Tostadas

Warmed crispy store-bought tostadas and canned refried beans make this beef tostada recipe quick to pull together for any weeknight. The only real effort—aside from chopping up a fresh pico de gallo for topping each tostada—is preparing the spiced ground beef, which gets its savory flavor from a medley of spice cabinet staples and a few tablespoons of tomato paste. When finished with an array of favorite toppings such as avocado or guacamole, diced onion, crumbled Cotija cheese or queso fresco, and hot sauce, it makes a fully-loaded meal.
RECIPES
Family Proof

Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bomb: Recipes Worth Making

Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bombs explode with flavors too good to resist! To make a batch of 15 you only need four ingredients and 30 minutes of prep. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Cinnamon Rolls [Vegan]

1 cup of warmed (100-110 degrees Fahrenheit) plant milk. 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, melted plus more for coating the rolled dough. Combine the flour, sugar, yeast, and salt in a large bowl. Warm the milk, like coconut, cashew, oat, or almond milk (be careful it doesn't go over 110...
RECIPES
The Guardian

Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for Marmite risotto with tomato and crispy chilli butter

Some people have quite big epiphanies, but not me. I had two small ones recently, though. The first was that I don’t much like the taste of vegetable stock. I appreciate what it’s trying to do, but if you add too much, in an instant, there is no return. This led to my second small-but-illuminating discovery, namely that Marmite makes great stock and, well, here we are. This risotto, contrary to what you might assume, is perfectly gentle (the Marmite is a back note); the party is in the tomato and chilli butter, in which I’ve used my favourite crispy chilli oil to give the cherry tomatoes some fireworks.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
One Green Planet

Baked Egg Cups [Vegan]

First, preheat your oven to 400°F and lightly grease 16 muffin cups with coconut oil. Or, cut some strips of parchment paper and cross 2 in each muffin cup (just make sure the strips are long enough to pull the egg cups out at the end). For the Mix-Ins:
RECIPES
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Lemon Chicken Recipe That's Sure to Gain 'Staple' Status

The only thing better than biting into crispy chicken skin is biting into crispy chicken skin cooked in bright, tangy Almafi lemon juice. Giada De Laurentiis shared her favorite roasted chicken recipe over on her Giadzy blog, and she’s right — it’s definitely going to become a staple in everyone’s household. “Lemon? Check. Crispy skin? The delicious smell of fresh herbs as the bird roasts? Easy enough to make on a weeknight? Check, check, and check again,” reads the recipe excerpt, taken from her book Eat Better, Feel Better. “This recipe ticks all the boxes for me, and I’m sure it...
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Homemade Pita Bread

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade pita bread is soft, fluffy, and full of authentic flavor! Yes, you can buy pita bread at the store, but a freshly baked pita tastes so much better and will make your home smell absolutely delicious. Everyone will want to know what you are making!
RECIPES
fitfoodiefinds.com

Simple Baked Spaghetti Squash

Learn how to cook spaghetti squash in the oven with this simple baked spaghetti squash recipe. Spaghetti squash is a vegetable that when baked, has a stringy texture and an appearance that resembles spaghetti. It has a neutral flavor and is relatively low in calories. What does spaghetti squash taste...
RECIPES

