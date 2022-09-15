Some people have quite big epiphanies, but not me. I had two small ones recently, though. The first was that I don’t much like the taste of vegetable stock. I appreciate what it’s trying to do, but if you add too much, in an instant, there is no return. This led to my second small-but-illuminating discovery, namely that Marmite makes great stock and, well, here we are. This risotto, contrary to what you might assume, is perfectly gentle (the Marmite is a back note); the party is in the tomato and chilli butter, in which I’ve used my favourite crispy chilli oil to give the cherry tomatoes some fireworks.

