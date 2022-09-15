Read full article on original website
Owner of stolen car tracks down suspected thief, shoots him in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police have released new details about a shooting over a stolen vehicle that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday evening. The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. near the Costco and Sportsman's Warehouse at the Federal Way Crossings shopping center along Enchanted Parkway in Federal Way.
Aggressive owl at North SeaTac Park prompts safety warning
SEATAC, Wash. — SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — People who go to a park in SeaTac are being advised to bring hats, umbrellas or even a helmet because of an aggressive owl. In a tweet this week the city of SeaTac highlighted a warning about a "very aggressive owl" known to frequent North SeaTac Park.
3 cars on fire under carport in Lakewood; cause under investigation
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three cars were on fire under a carport in Pierce County early Friday morning. West Pierce Fire and Rescue crews responded to the call, which came in around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found three vehicles on fire under a carport at 8101 83rd Ave SW in Lakewood.
After more than 2 years, the West Seattle Bridge is set to reopen Sunday
SEATTLE — The wait of more than two year is almost over for people who live in West Seattle. "It’s very exciting to be here this afternoon to celebrate the opening of the bridge," Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said. The Seattle Department of Transportation said the West Seattle...
Husky fans prepare for big matchup against No. 11 Michigan State
SEATTLE — A football-packed weekend in Seattle has all eyes on the Huskies. The University of Washington is set to host the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans in the final non-conference game of the season at 4:30 p.m. on ABC. "All I know is we are going to beat...
