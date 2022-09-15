ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Aggressive owl at North SeaTac Park prompts safety warning

SEATAC, Wash. — SEATAC, Wash. (AP) — People who go to a park in SeaTac are being advised to bring hats, umbrellas or even a helmet because of an aggressive owl. In a tweet this week the city of SeaTac highlighted a warning about a "very aggressive owl" known to frequent North SeaTac Park.
SEATAC, WA
KIMA TV

3 cars on fire under carport in Lakewood; cause under investigation

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Three cars were on fire under a carport in Pierce County early Friday morning. West Pierce Fire and Rescue crews responded to the call, which came in around 3:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found three vehicles on fire under a carport at 8101 83rd Ave SW in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Health
Tacoma, WA
Government
County
Pierce County, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Pierce County, WA
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy