Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
Brown County Brush Tour September 27th
Tuesday September 27 will be the date of a brush control tour conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Brown County. It will be held at the Brownwood Recycling Center and Landfill located at 6800 FM 45. The tour will begin at 5:30pm. Brush encroachment continues to be...
brownwoodnews.com
Boy Scouts to Honor Paul Waldrop, Jr.
Local businessman Paul Waldrop, Jr. will be honored by the Boy Scouts of America, Texas Trails Council next month. According to their news release:. “The Boy Scouts of America, Texas Trails Council will honor Paul Waldrop, Jr. as the 2022 Distinguished Citizen. “The honor will be presented to Waldrop at...
Blessing boxes across Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Take what you need, leave what you can. That’s the idea behind the blessing boxes posted across the county, hoping to aide food insecurity in the Concho Valley. “They’re kind of like the little libraries that most people are familiar with. It’s just a box that we fill with shelf-stable food and […]
brownwoodnews.com
2022 Early High School Homecoming Court
Early High School will crown its 2022 Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of Friday night’s football game with Burnet. King and Queen nominees are (from left): Jeremy Brown, Reagan Shults, John-Stewart Gordon, Grace LaRue, Jaxyn Price and Yasmin Ibarra. ***. The Early Homecoming Court this year is (from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
The Anderson Family to perform at Early First Baptist Church Sept. 25
Southern Gospel singers, The Anderson Family, will lead worship with a live concert at the Early First Baptist Church Sanctuary, located at 103 Garmon Drive in Early, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The event is open to all area churches.
brownwoodnews.com
MICHAEL BUNKER: A quick trip back
I walked the downtown sidewalks absorbing the city, soaking it in as I walked. The sidewalks are patchwork now, a running diary of the urban decades and here there is (now, in this time) a handicap ramp cut in and the cement is new-looking, and there I see a newish patch where the poles for the modern signs were placed.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions crack Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 4A Division I rankings at No. 10
The Brownwood Lions made their season debut in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 4A Division I rankings Monday, coming in at No. 10 ahead of their Week 5 match-up at Class 4A Division II Waco Connally. The Lions (3-1) are in the midst of a three-game win streak,...
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Sept. 19-25
Burnet at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Early at Peaster, 6:30 p.m. Zephyr at Gustine, 5 p.m. Sul Ross at Howard Payne, 6 p.m. Howard Payne at Houston Baptist, 6 p.m. Lampasas at Brownwood, 4 p.m. WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER. Howard Payne at Hardin-Simmons, 7 p.m. ***. Friday, Sept. 23. FOOTBALL. Brownwood...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownwoodnews.com
Sam Newman
Funeral services for Sam Newman, age 82, of Brownwood, will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions cross country comes in ninth at Lubbock Invitational
LUBBOCK – The Brownwood Lady Lions finished ninth as a team in the Class 4A Division at Saturday’s Lubbock Invitational, site of the Region I-4A meet. The Lady Lions finished with 248 points which trailed meet champion Canyon Randall (39 points), Canyon (56), Dumas (59), Perryton (184), Andrews (186), Hereford (201), Levelland (233), and Borger (237).
colemantoday.com
Coleman Senior Center Meal Schedule Changes Due to Damage to Gas Line
The Coleman Senior Center meals for September 19, 2022 through September 22, 2022 will be switched around. Monday they will be serving Chef Salad with Chicken and Ham. As of Sunday, the Center still does not have any gas. The Senior Center was hit by a vehicle, which busted a gas line supplying the stoves. (See photos above from Tina Rankin) (READ MORE BELOW...)
brownwoodnews.com
Two sentences handed out in 35th District Court
District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 15 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Andrew...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brownwoodnews.com
Arrests made for failure to identify, terroristic threat
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding weekend arrests:. On Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 6 p.m. officer James Holdar received information from other officers that 61-year-old Harold James Carter of Brownwood provided false information to them on a recent traffic stop. Carter identified himself as “Larry” to the officers. Holdar was provided Carter’s identifying information and was further informed of a warrant for Carter’s arrest.
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Nadir Dalleh and Prairie View A&M
I’ve known Nadir Dalleh literally since the beginning of his life because I lived next door to him when he was a baby. I kept a close eye on him when he became a Brownwood Lion basketball player. I honestly believe he may have been the hardest working basketball player I’ve ever been around. He made himself a player, then a good player, and then a VERY good player. He was good enough where Howard Payne wanted him and he played on their championship teams back in the day. He then became a coach, a very good high school coach with a lot of victories, and now is the Head Basketball Coach at Howard Payne. I have no doubt that he will do a great job there.
brownwoodnews.com
Early volleyball drops straight-set district match to Dublin
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns were dealt a second straight District 8-3A vollyball setback Saturday, falling in straight sets at home to Dublin, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24. Early (8-12, 1-2) received seven kills from Dakota Barksdale, six from Averey Horton, four each from Stoney Laughlin and Gabby Leal, three from Trinity Torrez and one from Matty Boswell.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 9/16/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 9 through September 15:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 9 through September 15:. Wal-Mart Store East Inc. #813...
UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
brownwoodnews.com
Lions grind out 17-3 victory over previously unbeaten Glen Rose
VIDEO: Ike Hall rushed for a 6-yard touchdown and threw a 28-yard scoring toss to Jordan Leach for the Lions’ two trips to the end zone Friday night. When opportunity knocked on the Brownwood Lions’ door in the season opener against Abilene Wylie, they were unable to capitalize. Faced with another advantageous situation in the second home game of the season at Gordon Wood Stadium Friday, the Lions were eventually able to finish the job.
Two-vehicle crash in Abilene leaves Clyde woman dead
One woman died in a multi-vehicle crash in East Abilene Thursday. At 5:19 p.m. the Abilene Police Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west in the 5200 block of FM 18 while a 2007 Ford...
brownwoodnews.com
HPU racks up 769 yards en route to 67-10 thrashing of Hendrix
PROSPER – The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets shook off their first loss of the season with a 67-10 mauling of the Hedrix Warriors Saturday afternoon in a neutral site, non-conference contest at Children’s Health Stadium. Leading just 6-3 after one quarter, Howard Payne (2-1, 1-0) erupted for 30...
Comments / 0