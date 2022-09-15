ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

koxe.com

Brown County Brush Tour September 27th

Tuesday September 27 will be the date of a brush control tour conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Brown County. It will be held at the Brownwood Recycling Center and Landfill located at 6800 FM 45. The tour will begin at 5:30pm. Brush encroachment continues to be...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Boy Scouts to Honor Paul Waldrop, Jr.

Local businessman Paul Waldrop, Jr. will be honored by the Boy Scouts of America, Texas Trails Council next month. According to their news release:. “The Boy Scouts of America, Texas Trails Council will honor Paul Waldrop, Jr. as the 2022 Distinguished Citizen. “The honor will be presented to Waldrop at...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KLST/KSAN

Blessing boxes across Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas- Take what you need, leave what you can. That’s the idea behind the blessing boxes posted across the county, hoping to aide food insecurity in the Concho Valley. “They’re kind of like the little libraries that most people are familiar with. It’s just a box that we fill with shelf-stable food and […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

2022 Early High School Homecoming Court

Early High School will crown its 2022 Homecoming Queen and King during halftime of Friday night’s football game with Burnet. King and Queen nominees are (from left): Jeremy Brown, Reagan Shults, John-Stewart Gordon, Grace LaRue, Jaxyn Price and Yasmin Ibarra. ***. The Early Homecoming Court this year is (from...
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

MICHAEL BUNKER: A quick trip back

I walked the downtown sidewalks absorbing the city, soaking it in as I walked. The sidewalks are patchwork now, a running diary of the urban decades and here there is (now, in this time) a handicap ramp cut in and the cement is new-looking, and there I see a newish patch where the poles for the modern signs were placed.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Sept. 19-25

Burnet at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Early at Peaster, 6:30 p.m. Zephyr at Gustine, 5 p.m. Sul Ross at Howard Payne, 6 p.m. Howard Payne at Houston Baptist, 6 p.m. Lampasas at Brownwood, 4 p.m. WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER. Howard Payne at Hardin-Simmons, 7 p.m. ***. Friday, Sept. 23. FOOTBALL. Brownwood...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Sam Newman

Funeral services for Sam Newman, age 82, of Brownwood, will be held at 3:00 PM, Thursday, September 22, 2022, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military honors will follow in Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lady Lions cross country comes in ninth at Lubbock Invitational

LUBBOCK – The Brownwood Lady Lions finished ninth as a team in the Class 4A Division at Saturday’s Lubbock Invitational, site of the Region I-4A meet. The Lady Lions finished with 248 points which trailed meet champion Canyon Randall (39 points), Canyon (56), Dumas (59), Perryton (184), Andrews (186), Hereford (201), Levelland (233), and Borger (237).
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman Senior Center Meal Schedule Changes Due to Damage to Gas Line

The Coleman Senior Center meals for September 19, 2022 through September 22, 2022 will be switched around. Monday they will be serving Chef Salad with Chicken and Ham. As of Sunday, the Center still does not have any gas. The Senior Center was hit by a vehicle, which busted a gas line supplying the stoves. (See photos above from Tina Rankin) (READ MORE BELOW...)
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Two sentences handed out in 35th District Court

District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Clark R. Perry pled guilty to the felony offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance and was sentenced to 15 years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division. Andrew...
MILLS COUNTY, TX
News Break
Politics
brownwoodnews.com

Arrests made for failure to identify, terroristic threat

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding weekend arrests:. On Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 6 p.m. officer James Holdar received information from other officers that 61-year-old Harold James Carter of Brownwood provided false information to them on a recent traffic stop. Carter identified himself as “Larry” to the officers. Holdar was provided Carter’s identifying information and was further informed of a warrant for Carter’s arrest.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Nadir Dalleh and Prairie View A&M

I’ve known Nadir Dalleh literally since the beginning of his life because I lived next door to him when he was a baby. I kept a close eye on him when he became a Brownwood Lion basketball player. I honestly believe he may have been the hardest working basketball player I’ve ever been around. He made himself a player, then a good player, and then a VERY good player. He was good enough where Howard Payne wanted him and he played on their championship teams back in the day. He then became a coach, a very good high school coach with a lot of victories, and now is the Head Basketball Coach at Howard Payne. I have no doubt that he will do a great job there.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early volleyball drops straight-set district match to Dublin

EARLY – The Early Lady Horns were dealt a second straight District 8-3A vollyball setback Saturday, falling in straight sets at home to Dublin, 25-18, 25-21, 26-24. Early (8-12, 1-2) received seven kills from Dakota Barksdale, six from Averey Horton, four each from Stoney Laughlin and Gabby Leal, three from Trinity Torrez and one from Matty Boswell.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 9/16/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 9 through September 15:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 9 through September 15:. Wal-Mart Store East Inc. #813...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lions grind out 17-3 victory over previously unbeaten Glen Rose

VIDEO: Ike Hall rushed for a 6-yard touchdown and threw a 28-yard scoring toss to Jordan Leach for the Lions’ two trips to the end zone Friday night. When opportunity knocked on the Brownwood Lions’ door in the season opener against Abilene Wylie, they were unable to capitalize. Faced with another advantageous situation in the second home game of the season at Gordon Wood Stadium Friday, the Lions were eventually able to finish the job.
BROWNWOOD, TX
FOX West Texas

Two-vehicle crash in Abilene leaves Clyde woman dead

One woman died in a multi-vehicle crash in East Abilene Thursday. At 5:19 p.m. the Abilene Police Department responded to a major accident at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling west in the 5200 block of FM 18 while a 2007 Ford...
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

HPU racks up 769 yards en route to 67-10 thrashing of Hendrix

PROSPER – The Howard Payne Yellow Jackets shook off their first loss of the season with a 67-10 mauling of the Hedrix Warriors Saturday afternoon in a neutral site, non-conference contest at Children’s Health Stadium. Leading just 6-3 after one quarter, Howard Payne (2-1, 1-0) erupted for 30...
BROWNWOOD, TX

