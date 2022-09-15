Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Suspect dies after being shot by Yakama Tribal Police officer west of Toppenish
TOPPENISH -- A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting outside Toppenish Saturday. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirms they responded to the scene on the 6000 block of Fort Road shortly before 5pm Saturday. YCSO says a Yakama Nation Tribal Police officer was involved in a shooting with...
KIMA TV
An extremely dangerous cartel is trying to establish a base of operations in Yakima
An extremely violent cartel has made its way to Yakima. Police say they are vigilantly trying to stop them from building a lethal empire. "These cartel members are very violent whether it's the murders, the torturing, the dismemberment of bodies that is how they thrive," said Robert Hammer, special agent at Homeland Security.
KIMA TV
YPD searching for suspects after 3 dead in drive-by and crash
YAKIMA -- Yakima police are looking for the subjects responsible for the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. Police say a drive by shooting occurred at S. 1st St and E Yakima Ave late Friday night. Two vehicles were stopped at a red light when an exchange of gunfire occurred,...
KIMA TV
People from all over the map joined in Moxee for the Apple Valley Volksfest
YAKIMA -- Moxee was infested with beetles today, but not the kind that eat up your garden. Hundreds of different styles of Volkswagen cars made their way to Moxee City Park today to show off their cool, vintage looks at the 32nd annual Volksfest. The event organizers say there were...
KIMA TV
Update: 11-year-old boy missing in Yakima is found safe
YAKIMA -- Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Yakima. YPD says Jonathan Robertson has been missing since noon today, Sept. 16. He was last seen in the area of Wilson Middle School. Police say he may be wearing black glasses, a blue "Harry Potter" t-shirt, blue or...
KIMA TV
Zillah Teapot Dome Scandal to celebrate 100th anniversary
ZILLAH—The City of Zillah will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Teapot Dome Scandal this weekend. The ceremony will be held at the Teapot Dome Memorial Park this Saturday at 11 a.m. Mayor Scott Carmack will be giving a speech at that time in honor of the oil...
KIMA TV
Yakima Applefest Pickleball Tournament returns this year with double the participants
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Applefest Pickleball Tournament came back for the second year in a row. Organizers say this years turn-out was twice as big compared to last years. Kids as young at 12 to adults as old as 80 showed up and competed for medals. Pickleball was created in...
