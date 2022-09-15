ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

YPD searching for suspects after 3 dead in drive-by and crash

YAKIMA -- Yakima police are looking for the subjects responsible for the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. Police say a drive by shooting occurred at S. 1st St and E Yakima Ave late Friday night. Two vehicles were stopped at a red light when an exchange of gunfire occurred,...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Yakima, WA
Cars
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Cars
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
KIMA TV

Update: 11-year-old boy missing in Yakima is found safe

YAKIMA -- Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy in Yakima. YPD says Jonathan Robertson has been missing since noon today, Sept. 16. He was last seen in the area of Wilson Middle School. Police say he may be wearing black glasses, a blue "Harry Potter" t-shirt, blue or...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Zillah Teapot Dome Scandal to celebrate 100th anniversary

ZILLAH—The City of Zillah will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Teapot Dome Scandal this weekend. The ceremony will be held at the Teapot Dome Memorial Park this Saturday at 11 a.m. Mayor Scott Carmack will be giving a speech at that time in honor of the oil...
ZILLAH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy