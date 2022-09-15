Read full article on original website
A school-based support program coming to Ohio could benefit Lucas County students
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has declared a national state of emergency in children's mental health. As a result, the Ohio non-profit, Prevention Action Alliance, is launching a new pilot program that could impact students in Lucas County. It's no secret the pandemic has...
Ohio Department of Education releases school report cards: Here's how northwest Ohio performed
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Education released its annual school district report cards on Thursday, offering insight into the quality of education locally and state-wide. In previous years, school districts received a letter rating on a scale of A-F, similar to a student report card. This year,...
Small bump in COVID-19 cases pushes Lucas County into red designation
TOLEDO, Ohio — After weeks of watching neighboring counties go red on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 transmission map, Lucas County residents saw the same thing happen this week. But those same counties that were previously experiencing that red designation now have returned to yellow,...
Wood County Vietnam vet honored by Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran is being recognized for his charitable work for local children. Wood County native Steve Arnold is going to be inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. Arnold is a Vietnam veteran, but the honor isn’t solely based on military service.
Biden announces electric-vehicle charging funds for Ohio at Detroit auto show
DETROIT — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that Ohio will be able to tap into federal funding to build its electric-vehicle infrastructure sooner than expected. Ohio is among the first group of 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, that will be able to use National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, which is part of the infrastructure act approved in late 2021.
Northwest Ohio sees need for more foster care families
TOLEDO, Ohio — There is an urgent need for foster parents across the U.S. According to OhioGuidestone's Foster Care Regional Coordinator, Allison McQueen, data has shown there are more than 400,000 children in the foster care system. And in Ohio, there are 16,000 kids waiting for foster homes. Of...
Illinois man accused in shooting death captured after car chase in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police captured an Illinois man Thursday who is wanted in connection with a shooting death in that state. Deontez Williams, 32, of Rockford, Ill., is charged with a May killing in Loves Park, Illinois. Police in Loves Park said they responded to a call on...
