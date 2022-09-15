ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden announces electric-vehicle charging funds for Ohio at Detroit auto show

DETROIT — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that Ohio will be able to tap into federal funding to build its electric-vehicle infrastructure sooner than expected. Ohio is among the first group of 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, that will be able to use National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program, which is part of the infrastructure act approved in late 2021.
Northwest Ohio sees need for more foster care families

TOLEDO, Ohio — There is an urgent need for foster parents across the U.S. According to OhioGuidestone's Foster Care Regional Coordinator, Allison McQueen, data has shown there are more than 400,000 children in the foster care system. And in Ohio, there are 16,000 kids waiting for foster homes. Of...
