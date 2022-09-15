Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Prep football: JoJo Shortell scores two TDs, Gonzaga Prep tops Ferris; Central Valley blanks Cheney
Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Gonzaga Prep 35, Ferris 6: JoJo Shortell had 16 carries for 64 yards with two touchdowns and the Bullpups beat the hosting Saxons in a league game at Gonzaga Prep.
Yakima Herald Republic
Week 3 high school football scores
Who won, who lost in Week 3 of the high school football season.
Monday rewind: Here's our coverage of Oregon high school football week three
From Forest Grove to Estacada and down to Woodburn, here's what happened last week in Oregon high school football. Already a third of the season is in the books and some teams are starting to distance themselves, while others are shaping to make statements in the next six weeks. League play began last week for some while others continue to fight regional rivals or go for a big non-conference win. Our crew were out to cover all we could in the Portland metro area with plenty photos, stories and more on social media. Here's a recap of the second week...
Yakima Herald Republic
Chelan tops West Valley to become first 1A champion at SunDome Festival
We’re still two months away from the state volleyball tournaments, but there’s already a stout favorite for the Class 1A trophy. Chelan became the first 1A school to win the big-school SunDome Volleyball Festival on Saturday, defeating West Valley in the championship final of the 32-team tournament. After...
HS Scores 9/17: Blackfoot boys clipped by IF, Century boys top Burley
BOYS SOCCER Idaho Falls 1, Blackfoot 0 The Tigers scored in the first minute and the Broncos couldn't match it. They fall to 4-2-1. Teton 1, American Falls 0 The Beavers are now 6-3-1. ...
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Keegan Tee scores late to lift Lewis and Clark girls soccer over Cheney
Roundup of Friday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Lewis and Clark 3, Cheney 2: Keegan Tee scored the go-ahead goal, her second goal of the game, in the 77th minute and the Tigers (5-0) edged the Blackhawks (2-3) in a nonleague game. Alex Miller had a goal for Cheney.
KHQ Right Now
Friday Night (High)lights: Powers rise to top of standings; Central Valley's Brandon Thomas finds paydirt
The results through Week 3 in the Greater Spokane League start to give us a good barometer of how the divisions might sort themselves out by the end of the season. With a nine-game regular season, and nine teams in the 4A/3A division, some teams have played nothing but league games. And we have to give a tip of our cap to the schedule-makers this year, lining things up so the traditional powers meet in the second half of the season.
