From Forest Grove to Estacada and down to Woodburn, here's what happened last week in Oregon high school football. Already a third of the season is in the books and some teams are starting to distance themselves, while others are shaping to make statements in the next six weeks. League play began last week for some while others continue to fight regional rivals or go for a big non-conference win. Our crew were out to cover all we could in the Portland metro area with plenty photos, stories and more on social media. Here's a recap of the second week...

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 1 DAY AGO