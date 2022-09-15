Read full article on original website
Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon
Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
Get some ‘home inspo’ at the Parade of Homes in Richland this weekend
RICHLAND, Wash. — Maybe you’re in the market for a new home, or looking for some renovation for your current home – if that’s the case Jeff Losey said the Parade of Homes in Richland this weekend is the place to be. “I am the type...
Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering
It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Christ the King Hosts Popular Sausage Fest This Weekend in Richland
I look forward to it every year, however, I've never actually experienced it. Christ the King's 46th annual Sausage Fest taking place this weekend at the school on Stevens Drive in Richland. It's the primary fundraising event for the Catholic school. It's an annual event that's taken place since 1976. It's also the Tri-Cities' 3rd largest event.
Here’s Why Nordstrom Rack Coming to Yakima Is Good for Tri-Cities
Nordstrom's Announced 3 New Nordstrom Racks Store, One To Be In Union Gap. Growing up in Washington State, I've often talked about being a poor kid. When I was in school, my clothing choices were generally the blue light special at K-Mart. It was a big deal if I was...
Don’t show up at the Tri-Cities All Senior Picnic on Thursday. Here’s why
A Vegas theme and barbecue chicken were planned for this year’s picnic.
Coug Flyover: The Day Coug Pride Filled the Sky
PULLMAN - Nearly one month ago, Mark Showalter charted a course for crimson and gray glory. On August 20, 2022, the Tri-Cities business owner and Washington State University alum boarded his Cessna and flew a path of the university’s cougar head logo over the Palouse. It wasn’t visible from...
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
Pasco Wants YOUR Opinion on the Future Of Pot Business, Retail
The City of Pasco plans to encourage citizens to attend one of several "listening" sessions to voice their opinion about pot business within city limits. Mark these dates (from the City of Pasco via Pasco PD):. "• Tuesday, September 27, 6:30 pm, HAPO (TRAC) Center, 6600 Burden Boulevard. •...
What Remarkable Items Were Found in Washington’s Deepest Lake & How Deep is it?
Lake Chelan is the deepest. The state is home to over 8,00 lakes. According to reports, Lake Chelan is the 3rd deepest lake in the country, and it's the 26th deepest in the world. The beautiful lake is the largest natural lake in Washington. Located in Chelan County, fishing is...
This New Bakery is a Hidden Gem and Within Driving Distance from Yakima
I'm a big fan of locally-sourced baked goods. There's a few places in Yakima and the Yakima Valley to grab something along those lines. For the past couple of months, I've heard about this amazing place seated in humble Prosser, Washington. I finally had a chance to stop by and I'm glad I did.
‘Triumph over tragedy.’ Tri-Cities student now has a voice, a brush and kudos from a governor
“Your story is a testament to the ability to triumph over tragedy,” the governor wrote in his letter.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tri-Cities priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend
A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
Update | WA arts commission member arrested for DUI after Tri-Cities crash
He’s in his third term on the Washington State Arts Commission.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found
YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers In Washington Stores Right Now
Non-alcoholic beer is the fast growing category in the beer business right now. Here are some we recommend. These are 10 of the best sports bars in the Tri-Cities, according to reviews from Google, Yelp, and our own editorial judgment.
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
3 New Highly Anticipated Nordstrom Rack Stores Will Open in Oregon and Washington
Exciting news coming out of Yakima and Union Gap as Valley Mall will soon have its own Nordstrom Rack. 3 new locations have been announced for Oregon and Washington. How Many New Nordstrom Rack Stores Will Open In Oregon And Washington?. In a press release issued by Nordstroms, the new...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Motorcyclist injured in collision near Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – A Portland man was injured Wednesday while riding a motorcycle on State Route 125 at milepost 8, two miles north of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol reports Brian Danaher, 32, ran off the roadway shortly after 10 p.m. Danaher is charged with driving under the...
