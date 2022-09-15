YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.

