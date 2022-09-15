ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon

Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
KENNEWICK, WA
Time Of Remembrance To Hold Final Tri-Cities Gathering

It started in 2007 when a TOR committee pulled together a team of volunteers and held the first Tri Cities Remembrance event. It was a way for Shirley Schmunk of Richland to honor her son Jerimiah, who was killed serving his country. His vehicle came under attack by rocket propelled grenade and small arms fire near Baghdad in 2004 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
RICHLAND, WA
Christ the King Hosts Popular Sausage Fest This Weekend in Richland

I look forward to it every year, however, I've never actually experienced it. Christ the King's 46th annual Sausage Fest taking place this weekend at the school on Stevens Drive in Richland. It's the primary fundraising event for the Catholic school. It's an annual event that's taken place since 1976. It's also the Tri-Cities' 3rd largest event.
RICHLAND, WA
Coug Flyover: The Day Coug Pride Filled the Sky

PULLMAN - Nearly one month ago, Mark Showalter charted a course for crimson and gray glory. On August 20, 2022, the Tri-Cities business owner and Washington State University alum boarded his Cessna and flew a path of the university’s cougar head logo over the Palouse. It wasn’t visible from...
PALOUSE, WA
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!

Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Tri-Cities priest pleads not guilty to raping a friend

A Tri-Cities priest pleaded not guilty last week to charges he raped a friend after he invited her to lunch. Prosecutors charged the Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, with third-degree rape with the aggravating circumstance of abusing his position of trust. Vázquez Téllez has been released from Benton County jail on a $30,000 bond while he awaits his Nov. 28 trial.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Cougar sightings continue, WDFW says no cougar found

YAKIMA, Wash. - Over the last two weeks, cougar sightings have continued to be reported in the Yakima area. Since the original cougar sighting reported on September 5 at Randall Park, more reports have been made in the same location and in Terrace Heights. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said during the investigations into the reports, no cougar was found.
YAKIMA, WA
Motorcyclist injured in collision near Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – A Portland man was injured Wednesday while riding a motorcycle on State Route 125 at milepost 8, two miles north of Walla Walla. The Washington State Patrol reports Brian Danaher, 32, ran off the roadway shortly after 10 p.m. Danaher is charged with driving under the...
WALLA WALLA, WA
