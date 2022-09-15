ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Santana homered twice, including his first grand slam in three years, Ty France drove in four runs and the Seattle Mariners stopped a three-game losing streak with a 9-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Santana had the 15th multi-homer game of his 13-year career and fourth this season. He has seven homers in his last nine games and has hit 15 of his 19 home runs this season since Seattle acquired him from Kansas City in late June. Logan Gilbert struck out a career-high, allowing one run and four hits in six innings and helping prevent the Mariners from being swept in a four-game series at Angel Stadium for the first time in 10 years. Seattle (81-65) opened a 4 1/2-game lead over Baltimore for the AL’s final wild card spot. The Orioles played Detroit later Monday.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO