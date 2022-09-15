Read full article on original website
Legend
3d ago
He should be charged as an adult. I am tire of hearing mothers defending their criminal sons. Put him in jail and let him serve 20 years or more
wbrz.com
9-year-old boy died in ATV crash Saturday morning; 15-year-old hurt
ST. GABRIEL - A 9-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl was hurt in an ATV accident Saturday morning. According to the St. Gabriel Police Department, the juveniles were riding along Point Clair Road around 10:15 a.m. when the off-road vehicle crashed. First responders airlifted the 15-year-old girl from...
NBC Miami
Shooting Outside Bar Leaves 3 People Injured in Northwest Miami-Dade
An overnight shooting Saturday in Pinewood sent three people to the hospital. According to Miami-Dade Police, units responded to 10702 NW 7th Ave. after they received calls of a man shooting multiple people at a location between a bar and a beauty salon. When police arrived on the scene, two...
Florida woman arrested after allegedly trying to kill roommates, going shopping after thinking she killed both
A Florida woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to kill her two roommates on Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a 911 call from a person stating that he was stabbed, and once on the scene, officials found two people that appeared to have been stabbed.
KSAT 12
Rio Grande Valley teacher charged after 5-year-old nephew dies in hot car, district says
A teacher in the Rio Grande Valley was arrested a month after a 5-year-old boy died because he was left inside a hot vehicle on campus, according to district officials. La Joya ISD told KSAT that Diana Treviño-Montelongo, 37, has been charged with criminal negligent homicide. Treviño-Montelongo was booked...
Two pedestrians suffer critical injuries after St. Johns car crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — Update 8:02 a.m. 9/17/2022:. Action News Jax’s Princess Jhane is on the scene and has reported that the victim’s are a 16-year-old and a 2-year-old. The teen is suffering serious injuries while the 2-year-old remains in critical condition. Original story:. Reports from...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen caught driving nearly 100 mph because he 'didn't want to be late for school', deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida high school student was ticketed after being caught driving nearly 100 mph in a 45 mph zone. The excuse? He didn't want to be late for school. In a Facebook post, Orange County deputies showed a picture of their speedometer that clocked the...
NBC Miami
Alleged Kidnapping Ends in Shootout Between Dad, Daughter's Boyfriend in Opa-locka
Police are investigating a shooting in Opa-locka where a woman's father got in a shootout with her boyfriend after he allegedly kidnapped her. The shooting took place Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Dunad Avenue, just west of Northwest 27th Avenue. According to Opa-locka Police Department Chief Scott Israel,...
NBC Miami
‘There's No Justice': South Florida Family Outraged Over Sentencing in Fatal Shooting
A South Florida family is expressing outrage over what they believe was a light sentence for a man involved in a fatal shooting. "I felt a lot of darkness in that courtroom," Catherine Jackson Rengifo said. "I just feel very disappointed in the system right now." Jackson Rengifo and other...
Florida Man Charged With Stealing Nearly $200K From A Local McDonald’s
A Florida man has been arrested after stealing a lot more than burgers from a McDonald’s location, according to deputies On September 4, 2022, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Jon Jon Smith, 38, for stealing nearly $200,000 from a local McDonald’s. Investigators say these
insideedition.com
Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police
Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
Missing 3-year-old Florida boy found
A Florida Missing Child Alert was canceled Monday for a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale.
wfla.com
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said fugitive Adrian Kamai Rivers, 52, was caught after a deputy pulled over a Dodge Challenger that had a broken headlight in Palm Coast.
WSVN-TV
Woman arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly selling fake handicapped parking permits. 7News cameras captured 26-year-old Nicole Cardona as Miami Beach Police took her into custody, Wednesday. According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the suspect sold applications for permanent disabled parking permits...
Florida man, 20, dies while snorkeling in the Keys
A Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
NBC Miami
Brightline, Law Enforcement Educating Residents During National Rail Safety Week
Brightline high-speed rail and law enforcement from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are stepping up their efforts to prevent accidents like the ones South Florida has seen time after time at train tracks. Accidents on the tracks can be prevented. That's the message during National Rail Safety Week during...
helpmechas.com
‘The Haunt’ Returns To South Florida City For A Third Time
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The much-anticipated Halloween event includes a full month of activities, including terrifying walks through haunted woods filled with terrifying creatures comes to Davie, Florida. This year’s additions include nightly food trucks, beer and wine, live music, and much more. Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave, will once again become South Florida‘s largest and scariest Halloween event this October on select dates from October 8th to October 31st. ‘La Bruja’ returns for Halloween to cast her evil spell and unleash her monstrosities.
850wftl.com
Watch: Wild Fight Breaks Out on Carnival Cruise Line Heading To South Florida!
Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Horizon cruise ship is shown docked at PortMiami, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Defense wants Parkland trial judge disqualified after courtroom outburst
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Defense lawyers are demanding the removal of Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting trial, saying she took her criticism of their team too far when they rested their case without warning earlier this week. In a motion filed Friday, the ...
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
