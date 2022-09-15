Read full article on original website
Related
Man fatally shot in Pines Village neighborhood
A man is dead after a shooting in the Pines Village neighborhood. It happened at the intersection of South Laverne Street and Virgilian Street just before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans injures 2 Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that injured two people on Sunday morning. According to police, two men sustained gunshot wounds around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street. Both victims were transported to a local...
Three evening New Orleans shootings within miles of each other result in one dead, two injured
NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and two are injured after three Saturday evening shootings that happened within miles of each other in New Orleans, Police said. The first shooting was initially reported around 7.43 p.m. in the 4900 block of Louisa St. Police located a woman who had a gunshot wound, and she was transported to a hospital by EMS to be treated for her injuries.
Hundreds gather to mourn Gretna children who died in house fire
GRETNA, La. — Hundreds of people gathered at the Masjid Omar Mosque Saturday to pray before burying the three children who died in a house fire. Yousra Ayyad, Ali Ramzi, and Muhammad Ramzi were laid to rest just 24 hours after the fire. The three siblings, 15, 8, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Distress call turned violent after boater reportedly fired shots at Coast Guard helicopter
As the aircrew attempted to lower down a radio to the person, they reportedly pointed what looked like a gun at the helicopter, according to the Coast Guard
NOPD: Two hospitalized after double shooting near Chef Menteur Hwy
The NOPD says they responded to the New Orleans East scene where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
wbrz.com
Three siblings dead after house fire in Jefferson Parish Friday morning
JEFFERSON PARISH - Three siblings died when their house caught on fire Friday morning. WWL-TV reported the blaze happened at the family's home on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna around 9 a.m. Yousra Ayyad, 15, asked to stay home and watch her younger siblings, 8-year-old Ali Ramzi and 2-year-old Muhammad Ramzi,...
“This can’t be happening” Mother of 8, killed in Algiers shooting, laid to rest Saturday
A funeral and burial service was held today for the mother of eight on the West Bank who was shot and killed in early September.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Orleans East shooting turns deadly
Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a shooting that left an unknown man dead. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.
Officials Say that One Teenager, Two Children Have Died after Louisiana House Fire
Reports say that family members of the victims have said that the 15-year-old who died in the fire was babysitting her two younger brothers at the time.
NOLA.com
NOPD recruits won’t be disqualified for past marijuana use as city seeks to boost hiring
The New Orleans Police Department's ban on recent marijuana use for police recruits went up in smoke under a rule change unanimously approved by the Civil Service Commission on Monday. The department requested the new policy as it struggles to attract new cops. And while it’s unlikely to reverse steep...
fox8live.com
Slidell Police investigating an active scene at Hyundai of Slidell
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are is investigating an active scene that occurred at Hyundai of Slidell on E Howze Beach Road. Police say the scene is still active and are asking people to avoid the area. More details will be released as they become available. See a spelling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
To help spark a revival of New Orleans East, advocates - but of course - throw a festival
For decades, residents of New Orleans East have pined to raise families and build businesses in the "city within a city" that they say the area used to be. It's been in decline since the mid-1980s, they say, and was left, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, without much government or private investment.
iheart.com
Congratulations New Orleans: you are now the murder capital of America
Democrats destroyed New Orleans. Progressives in top city leadership positions have helped transform New Orleans into the murder capital of America. WSJ reported the Louisiana city on the Mississippi River, near the Gulf of Mexico, recorded the highest homicide rate of any major city so far this year, with 41 homicides per 100,000 residents.
2 Dead, 1 Injured In A Two-Car Crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
On Tuesday evening, authorities responded to a two-car crash that claimed two lives and injured one in New Orleans East. The crash happened on Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake court intersection.
fox8live.com
One dead and two injured in three separate shootings within miles of each other, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three shootings within miles of each other left one person dead and two injured Saturday evening police said. The first shooting happened around 7:43 p.m. in the 4900 block of Louisa Street. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was...
wbrz.com
Grand jury decides teenage suspects in fatal New Orleans carjacking will be tried as adults
NEW ORLEANS - Four teenagers suspected in a violent carjacking that dragged a woman to her death will be tried as adults, according to WWLTV. The carjacking occurred in March and left 73-year-old Linda Frickey dead. Frickey's family met with District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday to discuss how prosecutors plan to handle the case.
KHOU
LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge
NEW ORLEANS — Friends and co-workers are mourning the loss of an LSU student gunned down overnight in Baton Rouge. According to police, Allison Rice, 21, was found in her car shot multiple times. She was a senior marketing major from Geismar, which is in Ascension Parish. Witnesses say...
NOLA.com
Carjackings are on the rise again in New Orleans; this map tracks where
After a brief lull, carjackings in New Orleans are surging again, leaving almost no part of the city untouched. The number of carjackings in 2022 is set to eclipse a 10-year high set in 2021, when 210 people reported carjackings to police. As of Wednesday morning, police had investigated a total of 176 armed carjackings. They've also investigated 77 armed robberies in which the suspect stole a vehicle this year.
WDSU
New Orleans man accused of killing NOPD officer set to face trial
NEW ORLEANS — A man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer in 2017 is expected to face trial on Monday. Darren Bridges' trial is expected to begin Monday at 9 a.m. in Criminal Court. Bridges is accused of shooting and killing NOPD officer Marcus McNeil who was...
WWL
New Orleans, LA
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0