bigcountryhomepage.com
Wylie comeback falls short, Stephenville wins it 56-49
The Wylie Bulldogs hosted the defending Class 4A state champions, Stephenville Yellowjackets Friday night. The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 28-14 lead in the second quarter. The Bulldogs fought back in the second half trailing by just two touchdowns most of the game. Wylie scored a touchdown to make it...
colemantoday.com
UPDATE - Traffic Accident Just West of Coleman on Highway 153
INITIAL STORY - As of 3:00 pm Saturday, law enforcement and fire department personnel had responded to what was reported as a two vehicle accident on Highway 153 roughly one mile west of Coleman. Expect traffic to be diverted off Highway 153, both west and east of the accident scene, for an undetermined amount of time.
brownwoodnews.com
Arrests made for failure to identify, terroristic threat
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding weekend arrests:. On Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 6 p.m. officer James Holdar received information from other officers that 61-year-old Harold James Carter of Brownwood provided false information to them on a recent traffic stop. Carter identified himself as “Larry” to the officers. Holdar was provided Carter’s identifying information and was further informed of a warrant for Carter’s arrest.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 9/16/22
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from September 9 through September 15:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from September 9 through September 15:. Wal-Mart Store East Inc. #813...
