ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Dog attacked during Abilene animal shelter burglary finds love, safety with foster family

By Karley Cross
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFaMQ_0hxKOfJQ00

ABILENE, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – After the Abilene Animal Services building was burglarized three weeks ago, the suspect let many dogs loose. Releasing the dogs resulted in lots of injuries and even one death. One of the pups released was George. George is doing great now, thanks to his foster family but when he was found, there were concerns.

9 dogs missing, 1 killed after overnight burglary at Abilene Animal Shelter

Meet George

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRO6D_0hxKOfJQ00
George-the-dog heals nicely after being attacked, let loose in Abilene Animal Services burglary (Shared Sept. 15, 2022 by Ashley Martin)

George is a smaller five-year-old shepherd mix. His foster mom, Ashley Martin, told Big Country Homepage (BCH) he was abandoned behind a home in ‘massive trash piles left behind,’ after the tenants just moved away. She said the only food he had came in small offerings from concerned neighbors, and an animal shelter officer tried to catch him for about a month before they were successful.

When he finally was taken to Abilene Animal Services, Martin said he came in with severe skin issues and obvious malnourishment.

Although still quite skinny, weighing in at about 48 pounds, a healthy weight for him could be around 65 pounds.

Flash forward to August 25

George-the-dog hadn’t been at the local animal shelter for very long when burglary suspect, 38-year-old George Jones broke in through the roof of the building and opened multiple cages in the canine wing.

APD locates Abilene Animal Shelter burglary suspect hours after break-in, adds Animal Cruelty & Theft charges to rap sheet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcKuX_0hxKOfJQ00
George-the-dog attacked, let loose in Abilene Animal Services burglary (Shared Sept. 15, 2022 by Ashley Martin)

The break-in happened overnight Thursday into Friday, August 26 – greeting employees with a terrible scene when they came in for their shift that morning. Just hours later, officers located a stolen shelter van and found Jones nearby soon after.

In releasing the dogs, around 10 went missing and one was later found dead. George-the-dog was being attacked by two large dogs when an officer ran to save him, according to Martin.

When checked for injuries, it was discovered that the dog had multiple puncture wounds – mostly around his neck and some near his stomach. He also suffered muscle damage and, “[Of] course, lots of mental trauma,” explained Martin.

NEW DETAILS: Abilene Animal Services burglary suspect steals shelter van, leaves wallet with ID in vehicle

Jones was arrested and charged with Burglary of Building, Theft of Motor Vehicle and Animal Cruelty. He remains in the Taylor County Jail.

George’s recovery

On the bright side, George seems to be doing really well! Martin said his injuries are healing nicely and he gets three medicated baths each week for his skin infection.

Martin told BCH George will do best in a family with older children (preferably teenagers) and other pets.

“He relies on animals to ease his anxiety even after his attack. He follows their lead and uses them for comfort and direction,” Martin explained. “I say older family just because he is scared of fast movements. I think he was probably beaten, because he will shut down if you move your arms too quick, so I worry that young children may make it harder on him to relax and feel comfortable in his home.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bY5C_0hxKOfJQ00
    George-the-dog heals nicely after being attacked, let loose in Abilene Animal Services burglary (Shared Sept. 15, 2022 by Ashley Martin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gqOSU_0hxKOfJQ00
    George-the-dog heals nicely after being attacked, let loose in Abilene Animal Services burglary (Shared Sept. 15, 2022 by Ashley Martin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sn5nz_0hxKOfJQ00
    George-the-dog heals nicely after being attacked, let loose in Abilene Animal Services burglary (Shared Sept. 15, 2022 by Ashley Martin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ReX9_0hxKOfJQ00
    George-the-dog heals nicely after being attacked, let loose in Abilene Animal Services burglary (Shared Sept. 15, 2022 by Ashley Martin)
  • George-the-dog heals nicely after being attacked, let loose in Abilene Animal Services burglary (Shared Sept. 15, 2022 by Ashley Martin)
  • George-the-dog attacked, let loose in Abilene Animal Services burglary (Shared Sept. 15, 2022 by Ashley Martin)

Adoption status

While George isn’t adoptable just quite yet, he will be soon! He was just neutered Wednesday and once he heals, he will be available to join your family.

Although George remains fairly timid, Martin said he is very loving towards his people. He loves a cuddle, but isn’t clingy and doesn’t suffer from separation anxiety.

George is rather playful and loves to roll around in the dirt in his foster family’s backyard.

“He can be quite the goofball, too,” said Martin. “He has a cone right now and runs head first into everything, it’s pretty funny.”

George’s training is also going well. Martin said he is potty and crate trained, and is learning tricks fast!

He also hasn’t shown any signs of food aggression and has been great with other dogs, added Martin.

“Mostly, he needs someone with patience and empathy to help him through the anxiety and fear other humans gave him,” Martin pleaded.

Martin urges all to consider fostering our animals. Shelters fill up and in a terrible event, like the shelter burglary, it’s people like Martin who give a frightened animal some much-needed love. Click here to learn more and sign up to foster an animal through Abilene Animal Services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of shooting AR-15 during argument with wife, concerned citizens spot bloody man who got ‘jumped’

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2400 block of S 1st Street – Theft of PropertyA cell phone was stolen […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Crash in Abilene claims life of cyclist

A crash in south Abilene claimed the life of one individual. At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, the Abilene Police Department responded to a major motor vehicle collision at the intersection of South 7th Street and South Mockingbird Lane. A bicyclist was traveling west in the 2800 block of...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Bicyclist hit by truck in south Abilene dies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died. Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8. Police say a truck was attempting to turn […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene’s Cold Case: Jennifer Servo, 20 years later

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20 years ago today former KRBC news reporter Jennifer Servo was found dead in her Abilene apartment. Despite a violent crime scene with an overwhelming amount of evidence, her killer is still free, and only two potential suspects have ever been named. Who killed Jennifer Servo? What happened that day? Watch as […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Jones
BigCountryHomepage

Should children without disabilities use adaptive playground? Abilene mother advocates teaching children to be respectful of equipment for those who need it

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – There is some controversy over the new adaptive playground equipment at Rose Park. Some parents are upset that children with disabilities are having to wait to use the equipment until physically-able children are finished.  Jamie Thomas said her son loves to play at the park. However, for children with disabilities – […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of assaulting girlfriend after she refused to make him lunch

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of Catclaw Drive – Burglary of VehicleA truck was burglarized at an […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene teen says unknown suspect shot out his back window while driving

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1700 block of Griffith Road – Theft of Property A victim reported several items were […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Animal Cruelty
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested after walking around with store with 2×4, causing alarm

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  1600 block of S 8th Street – Burglary of Vehicle A victim reported their vehicle was […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo killed 20 years ago, still no arrests made

Editor‘s Note: BigCountryHomepage.com will air an online special Sunday in honor of 20 years since Jennifer’s death, with exclusive interviews with investigators, as well as Jennifer’s family, co-workers, and friends. Stay tuned! ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC reporter Jennifer Servo was brutally raped and killed in her Abilene apartment 20 years ago in a murder case […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

Clerk injured during convenience store robbery in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A convenience store clerk was injured during a robbery in Abilene early Wednesday morning. The robbery happened at a store on the 5100 block of Hwy 277 just before 4:30 a.m. Police say a clerk reported a suspect came inside and demanded money from the register, and when she refused, he […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

SUV flips in front of South Abilene Domino’s Pizza

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver flipped their vehicle Friday night in front of the Domino’s Pizza. A witness told KTAB/KRBC there were no injuries. This crash happened around 7:30 Friday night and the SUV, which flipped in the 5000 block of South 14th Street, was being loaded away by around 8:00. At this time, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy