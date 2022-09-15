This month, audiences get to reunite with slacker co-workers Dante and Randal, played by Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson respectively, and see what they haven't been up to in Kevin Smith's highly anticipated sequel, Clerks III. Audiences can expect Randal to be rude to every costumer that comes into the Quick Stop convenience store and Dante to complain that he shouldn't be there today about 37 times, but do they remember when the directionless minimum-wage workers had their own animated television series? Odds are probably not, considering only two episodes made it to air out of six being produced. Dante and Randal are used to getting the short end of the stick in life, but this time audiences got to share their pain when Clerks: The Animated Series was canceled far too early. From uncertainty as to who owned the television rights to Clerks, to studio interference, to Who Want to be a Millionaire? (yes really), the Clerks cartoon seemed like a project dead on arrival, but through brilliantly silly writing, unique character designs and a stellar voice cast, Clerks: The Animated Series ends up being one of the greatest adult cartoons that almost no one saw. Snoogins!

