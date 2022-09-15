Read full article on original website
Related
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with -- see how their adorable relationship has evolved over the years.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Jameela Jamil's Titania Crashes New York in New Videos
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been bringing some lovable characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe — including the titular character's nemesis, Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil). While she only briefly appeared in the show's pilot episode, she's expected to play a major role in this week's installment and beyond, after suing Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) for the trademark of the She-Hulk name at the end of Episode 4. In the lead up to Titania's onscreen return, Jamil made a series of social media posts on Tuesday night showing her in costume as Titania on the streets of New York, and even being hounded by paparazzi. This comes after Jamil already took the lovable nemesis out into the real world, posting a video of her vandalizing She-Hulk posters in Los Angeles around the series premiere.
NYLON
Jacob Elordi To Play Elvis In A New A24 Movie
Just a month after GQ declared him “Gen Z’s Leading Man,” Jacob Elordi has nabbed what some could say is his biggest role to date: Elvis Presley. But didn’t Austin Butler just play Elvis, you may ask. And I would, of course, respond, “Why, yes, he did.” But that was for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, whereas Elordi will portray the rock-and-roll sex symbol in a different project — one that isn’t even about him, in particular. Rather, Elordi has been cast as Elvis in Priscilla, an upcoming Priscilla Presley biopic.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
wegotthiscovered.com
John Krasinski has already told MCU fans his stance on ‘Fantastic Four’ return as D23 dashes hopes
After so much hype, MCU fans were left distraught when Marvel’s D23 presentation came and went without any Fantastic Four casting news coming our way. Although WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman has been officially confirmed to direct, who exactly is playing Marvel’s First Family in the upcoming reboot remains up in the air. Which means that the burning question we’ve had for months is still unanswered: could John Krasinski return as Mr. Fantastic?
14 more Marvel shows are coming to Disney+. Here they all are.
Some Marvel characters are getting their own shows on Disney+. Here's when you can expect "Daredevil: Born Again," "Secret Invasion," and more "Loki."
We're All Shook Up Over Jacob Elordi's Elvis Casting After Austin Butler's Biopic Turn
Watch: Riley Keough on Austin Butler Portraying Her Grandfather Elvis. A new Elvis has entered the building. Fresh off Austin Butler's knockout performance as the King of Rock and Roll in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic, Elvis Presley's life is getting another the big-screen treatment once more. And its Euphoria's Jacob Elordi who is set to step into those iconic blue suede shoes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Insider says the big rumor about Henry Cavill in Marvel’s MCU was wrong
Henry Cavill is the latest obsession of MCU fans, an incredibly talented actor that rumors say Marvel wants to hire for a mysterious role. Some reports said recently that Cavill might play the Squadron Supreme leader Hyperion. More specifically, reports say the character will appear in Loki season 2. Separately,...
Famous birthdays for Sept. 18: Anna Deavere Smith, James Marsden
Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo. -- English poet/lexicographer Samuel Johnson, writer of the first English dictionary, in 1709. -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Joseph Story in 1779. -- French physicist Leon Foucault, inventor of the gyroscope, in 1819. -- Actor...
Star Wars series The Acolyte adds Top Gun: Maverick actor Manny Jacinto to cast
He joins Lee Jung-Jae, Amandla Steinberg, and Jodie Turner-Smith
TVGuide.com
MCU Timeline: Every Marvel Movie and Disney+ Series Release Date Through 2025 and Beyond
The newly-dubbed Multiverse Saga will take the Marvel Cinematic Universe through at least Phase 6, ending with two Avengers movies in 2025: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Even though we are nearing the end of Phase 4 with Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever, there is still a lot about the Marvel multiverse that we still don't know. Luckily, the next few years will be packed with content to help us figure it out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Marvels: Brie Larson Explains The Trio Of Heroes’ Dynamic, Including Kamala Khan And Monica Rambeau
The Marvels will team Captain Marvel up with two more heroes.
Popculture
'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed
Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Cast Reveals If They Are Supervillains in the MCU
Marvel's Thunderbolts revealed its big ensemble cast of characters during D23 Expo 2022. The lineup includes Sebastian Stan (Bucky/Winter Soldier), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow II), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). That's a pretty eye-raising mix of shady covert agents, failed super-soldier experiments, and/or outright criminals. So is that the kind of team we're getting with this Thunderbolts movie?
Collider
The History Behind the Short-Lived 'Clerks' Animated Series
This month, audiences get to reunite with slacker co-workers Dante and Randal, played by Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson respectively, and see what they haven't been up to in Kevin Smith's highly anticipated sequel, Clerks III. Audiences can expect Randal to be rude to every costumer that comes into the Quick Stop convenience store and Dante to complain that he shouldn't be there today about 37 times, but do they remember when the directionless minimum-wage workers had their own animated television series? Odds are probably not, considering only two episodes made it to air out of six being produced. Dante and Randal are used to getting the short end of the stick in life, but this time audiences got to share their pain when Clerks: The Animated Series was canceled far too early. From uncertainty as to who owned the television rights to Clerks, to studio interference, to Who Want to be a Millionaire? (yes really), the Clerks cartoon seemed like a project dead on arrival, but through brilliantly silly writing, unique character designs and a stellar voice cast, Clerks: The Animated Series ends up being one of the greatest adult cartoons that almost no one saw. Snoogins!
Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Just Cast Another Big Dutton Connection To The 1883 Timeline
More casting news for Yellowstone's 1923 prequel spinoff, and now we know who'll be playing another member of the Dutton clan.
Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch Talks Mind-Blowing Experience Appearing Opposite Michael Douglas And A Whole Bunch Of Other Marvel A-Listers For Tony Stark’s Memorial Scene
Doctor Strange's Benedict Cumberbatch talks about what it was like to be in a scene with Micheal Douglas and many other A-listers in Avengers: Endgame.
epicstream.com
Keke Palmer Speaks Up About Marvel Fans Casting Her As X-Men's Rogue
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been teasing the arrival of mutants into the franchise in Phase Four and fans are already choosing their best bet for the members of the X-Men. For Rogue, it seems that they are pushing for Keke Palmer and she speaks up about it on Twitter.
ComicBook
Fast X Star Brie Larson Reveals Character Name
Fast X began production back in April, and it was revealed that some big names will be joining the franchise's penultimate outing. Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be appearing in the film along with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. We've seen a lot of fun photos of Larson on the movie's set, and her latest post revealed her character's name. According to Larson, she will be playing Tess in the movie.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0