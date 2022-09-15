Read full article on original website
alreporter.com
Alabama’s COVID positivity rate, hospitalizations drop considerably
The latest available data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows that the state’s positivity rate, along with the number of individuals receiving treatment in state hospitals for the virus, is continuing to decline. According to data released by ADPH on Thursday, the state’s current positivity rate is...
wvtm13.com
Local emergency rooms seeing record numbers of patients waiting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emergency departments across Alabama are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. UAB is stressing that, in addition to its main emergency department, the system has several other locations in the Birmingham area. This concern is part of a...
wvtm13.com
New COVID-19 booster shots arrive as Central Alabama prepares for potential fall and winter surge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we prepare to officially say goodbye to summer, an important reminder of the tight trip COVID-19 still has on our entire community. Learn more in the video above about Alabama's progress in the fight against COVID-19 and the potential problems we could face in the months ahead.
wbrc.com
The first over-the-counter birth control pill could be coming to Alabama if FDA approves
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In November, the FDA is going to review a birth control called Opill to see if it can be safely sold over the counter and without having to go to the doctor. Right now, there’s no other contraception pill in the U.S. that doesn’t require a prescription.
Poll worker shortage? Alabama officials not concerned, but recruiting high students and others underway
Jill Boatwright’s advanced placement government class at Hokes Bluff High School will send about a two dozen or so students to the polls on Election Day, where they will work the computerized pollbooks, greet voters and hand out stickers. “It’s young people and adults, some over 60, interacting with...
wdhn.com
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride. “I think it goes back to the horse and carriage,” said American legion Post 229 Commander Larry Vannoy. “Now our steeds are motorcycles.”. Riders from across...
wtvy.com
Will we see a COVID surge this winter?
Newton Elementary was among 5 Alabama schools named Blue Ribbon Schools. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated:...
Water and sewage money, police chases, hot seat: Down in Alabama
Hundreds of millions of dollars are now targeting sewage and water problems in Alabama. If some lawmakers have their way, soon it’ll be a felony to run from law enforcement on Alabama roadways. Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin addressed some of the criticism that’s being leveled at him and...
When is fall going to come back to Alabama?
Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
wvtm13.com
Driver of Alabama school bus with 40 kids on board fails sobriety test
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. One motorist had video of...
wdhn.com
Model train expo celebrates 31 years
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass Steel Wheels and other model train clubs across the southeast hit the rails as they welcomed the 31st annual Model Railroad Show. Model trains big and small each with their own unique touch was showcased this weekend at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. Some...
Running from police in Alabama could become a felony
When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way
Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
Jackson Free Press
Hope Credit Union CEO Bill Bynum Gets $250,000 Heinz Award for the Economy
Growing up, Bill Bynum witnessed his mother struggle to put food on the table while traditional banks refused to lend to her when she paid them visits to ask for assistance. Later on, a credit union helped his family fund their first house. Over the years, that experience has driven Bynum in his position as chairman and CEO of Hope Credit Union as he endeavors to empower the underprivileged with the financial tools they need.
How a ‘deconstructing Christian’ Alabama author got 900,000 Facebook followers
She readily admits it. “I’m a weird Christian author,” Mary Katherine Backstrom says. “I don’t fit squarely in the box. But I’m really grateful to my publisher, and the people that support me for allowing me to be, like, a person of faith who doesn’t fit the mold, especially maybe in The South.”
Less ‘trash in the splash’ after 35th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — More than two dozen public spaces in Mobile and Baldwin Counties are a bit cleaner. Hundreds of volunteers started their day with the Alabama Coastal Cleanup. It starts with a short line of people, getting needed supplies, then volunteers fan out across the Fairhope pier and the nearby beach along Mobile […]
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
WAAY-TV
North Alabama parents turn to secondhand shopping as inflation rises
Secondhand shopping is booming. Rising inflation has led to an increase in the cost of clothing, and some parents are now shifting gears to make ends meet. "I have a 4-and-a-half-year-old and an almost-2-year-old," said mom Larkin Plaks. The cost of buying clothing for two kids adds up fast. "I...
WSFA
The October weather outlook is here
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s hard to believe we’re already talking about the weather for October. Well, here we are. October is exactly two weeks away from kicking off. With a new month approaching, we have a new monthly weather outlook to dissect. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) issues both a temperature and precipitation outlook every month to highlight what the U.S. can expect.
Fall fake-out: Could it hit 100 degrees again next week?
Alabama’s “fake fall” is officially over, and the heat is scheduled to make a big, cruel comeback next week. Alabama’s high temperatures will steadily climb through next week. By next Wednesday -- which will be Sept. 21 and the last day of summer -- temperatures could reach the mid- to upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
