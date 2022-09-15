ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

alreporter.com

Alabama’s COVID positivity rate, hospitalizations drop considerably

The latest available data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows that the state’s positivity rate, along with the number of individuals receiving treatment in state hospitals for the virus, is continuing to decline. According to data released by ADPH on Thursday, the state’s current positivity rate is...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Local emergency rooms seeing record numbers of patients waiting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Emergency departments across Alabama are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. UAB is stressing that, in addition to its main emergency department, the system has several other locations in the Birmingham area. This concern is part of a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wdhn.com

Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride. “I think it goes back to the horse and carriage,” said American legion Post 229 Commander Larry Vannoy. “Now our steeds are motorcycles.”. Riders from across...
MADISON, AL
wtvy.com

Will we see a COVID surge this winter?

Newton Elementary was among 5 Alabama schools named Blue Ribbon Schools. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated:...
ALABAMA STATE
#Health Department#Flu Season#South Alabama#Diseases#Linus Diabetes#General Health
AL.com

When is fall going to come back to Alabama?

Temperatures across Alabama are expected to really heat up this week, which also coincides with the start of fall. The fall equinox is coming up on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 8:03 p.m. CDT. That’s considered by many to be the official start of fall, even though meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Model train expo celebrates 31 years

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass Steel Wheels and other model train clubs across the southeast hit the rails as they welcomed the 31st annual Model Railroad Show. Model trains big and small each with their own unique touch was showcased this weekend at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. Some...
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Running from police in Alabama could become a felony

When some motorists look in the rearview mirror and see a law enforcement vehicle’s lights flashing, they don’t pull over. If the flight is successful, the motorist may avoid a traffic citation or a serious charge from a pending warrant or having drugs in the vehicle. If caught, the additional charge for eluding police in Alabama is only a Class A misdemeanor charge, with a penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000. Only if a third party is injured or killed during the attempt to elude does it become a Class C felony, in which case the offender’s driver’s license is suspended for six months to two years.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama approves $348 million in sewer, water repair projects with more on the way

Alabama officials have opened the floodgates, sending a tidal wave of federal funding to address some of the state’s most dire water and sewer infrastructure needs. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced that it has approved sending $348 million in federal grants and loans to “repair and upgrade crumbling, malfunctioning and overwhelmed water and sewer systems in Alabama,” according to a news release from the department.
ALABAMA STATE
Jackson Free Press

Hope Credit Union CEO Bill Bynum Gets $250,000 Heinz Award for the Economy

Growing up, Bill Bynum witnessed his mother struggle to put food on the table while traditional banks refused to lend to her when she paid them visits to ask for assistance. Later on, a credit union helped his family fund their first house. Over the years, that experience has driven Bynum in his position as chairman and CEO of Hope Credit Union as he endeavors to empower the underprivileged with the financial tools they need.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama parents turn to secondhand shopping as inflation rises

Secondhand shopping is booming. Rising inflation has led to an increase in the cost of clothing, and some parents are now shifting gears to make ends meet. "I have a 4-and-a-half-year-old and an almost-2-year-old," said mom Larkin Plaks. The cost of buying clothing for two kids adds up fast. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

The October weather outlook is here

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s hard to believe we’re already talking about the weather for October. Well, here we are. October is exactly two weeks away from kicking off. With a new month approaching, we have a new monthly weather outlook to dissect. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) issues both a temperature and precipitation outlook every month to highlight what the U.S. can expect.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Fall fake-out: Could it hit 100 degrees again next week?

Alabama’s “fake fall” is officially over, and the heat is scheduled to make a big, cruel comeback next week. Alabama’s high temperatures will steadily climb through next week. By next Wednesday -- which will be Sept. 21 and the last day of summer -- temperatures could reach the mid- to upper 90s, according to the National Weather Service.
ALABAMA STATE

