Legend Says These Are the Most Haunted Places in the Permian Basin of Texas
Here is a list of what is said to be the most haunted places in Midland and Odessa, Texas, the region of the state known as the Permian Basin. Apartment 2F is considered haunted after some sort of extremely violent event in the early 2000s. The staff decided to re-rent the place with new doors and carpets. At first the showers would go on by themselves and the closest apartment, which was closed each night, was open in the mornings. This started getting worse as hair pulling and things getting thrown started occurring. Ripping papers with prayers and scratching of furniture with evidence of these markings. The attacks got more physical. Dogs would not enter the main room – they would get water or other things thrown at them. Several exorcisms took place but the “things” always came back worse. Residents were pulled out of bed and started to find mysterious bruises on their bodies.
Illegal Tamales? What the ‘Cottage Law’ in Texas Means for You
We all want to make sure the food we're eating is safe. That's why we pay attention to things like the 'Clean Plate Award', and if the restaurant we plan to visit got a good report from the health inspector. Illegal Tamales in Texas. However, thousands of people on social...
Ted Cruz visits Big Spring to discuss Ports-to-Plains Corridor
BIG SPRING, Texas — On Wednesday through Friday, lawmakers and citizens gathered for the Ports-to-Plains conference in Big Spring. Over the course of the three days, updates were given on the highway and the opportunities it will bring to those along the corridor. The Ports-to-Plains Corridor was signed into...
Gary Gaines’ celebration of life
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Saturday afternoon, family and friends from all over Texas, made their way to the Crossroad Fellowship in Odessa to honor the late football coach, Gary Gaines. Gaines passed away, last month, at the age of 73 after his long battle with Alzheimer’s. Today, hundreds of friends and family made sure to […]
Bowie’s F.R.O.G program already making a difference
Odessa, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Bowie Middle School’s new F.R.O.G. program stands for “Friendly, Resourceful, On-Campus, Guardians,” and organizers say it’s already hopping along to an awesome start. Bowie Principal Amy Russell says the new program is all about providing even more positive role models on campus that can lift student spirits. “We do know that […]
Elite Midland Legacy Lineman wouldn't be where he is today without his tio
MIDLAND, Texas — While not the most glamorous position, Offensive Linemen are one of the most important positions in football, look at the Cincinnati Bengals in last year’s Super Bowl. Without good linemen your QB is in a heap of trouble. That’s where Senior Offensive Lineman Girevis Bobey-Munoz...
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
See Video Of Permian High School From Odessa Texas Featured On The Today Show!
Heck yeah! One of our local High Schools from here in the Permian Basin was featured on the Today Show on NBC this morning! The school that put Friday Night Lights on the map was featured on a football section of the nationally televised morning show on NBC this morning.
There is a need for foster families in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin is ranked as the highest in the state for kids being placed outside of their home area. “We have a pretty significant crisis on our hands and it’s been that way for a long time,” said Matt Waller, Associate Director at One Accord for Kids.
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick makes a stop in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is making his way around Texas for his campaign, and today he came to West Texas. "I've probably been out here 25 times or more since I've been Lieutenant Governor," said Patrick. "I've always had the full 100% support of the oil and gas industry because I've always been pro oil and gas."
Intruder arrested at Odessa elementary school
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into an elementary school early Monday morning. According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, a man ran to the north entrance of Burnet Elementary School and when he was unable to get in, kicked out a portion of the […]
Midland animals shelters experience distemper outbreak
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland animal services has been affected by the distemper outbreak at the shelter and now they have resorted to extreme measures. Midland Animal services manager Ty Coleman says CDV or canine distemper virus is dangerous to dogs. “Distemper has various amounts of different symptoms you...
Howard County Fair keeps growing
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There’s no shortage of classic fair fun to be had in Big Spring, Texas. This year’s Howard County Fair features plenty of staples like a rollercoaster and other fair rides. And once the fair officially opens on Friday, the estimated 6 to 8 thousand visitors will be able to enjoy […]
Ask Midland Odessa – Are There Guys Who Won’t Say Hi When They Are With Their Ladies?
Buzz Question - So, I saw this guy I know the other day. We used to work together. Saw him, he saw me. I waved at him and I got nothing from him. A little rude I thought. My co-worker said he's not being rude he just didn't say Hi because he was with his wife. Really? So there are guys who won't say hi because they are with their wives or ladies??
Legacy Freshman student stabbed early Friday morning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD said a student was stabbed early Friday morning. According to a news release, around 8:20 a.m., a student visited the nurse’s office for treatment for a puncture wound. The school called paramedics; however, the student refused transport and was instead taken to the ER by his parent. He has since […]
Odessa art community to be featured on Amazon Prime show
ODESSA, Texas — West Texas is no stranger to the national spotlight, but this time it's for something a little more creative. "The Story of Art in America" is currently filming its third season and decided to make a stop by Odessa this time around. While the show has...
Date Night Tonight? Hit Up Any Of These 5 Restaurants In Odessa Perfect For The Occasion
00Date nights are the best nights! A chance to get all dolled up for a night on the town with your better half. Even if a night on the town is only dinner. Any chance for the 2 of you to spend an evening together, no distractions, is enough to recharge your relationship batteries. But what is the one thing that could ruin such an evening? A crappy restaurant. True story. You don't want to have high expectations and then be let down because you both decided on a place that wasn't up to par.
Odessa Fire Rescue opens new location
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Fire Rescue have opened a brand new Fire Station Friday morning. The location, marked number 9, is located at 1900 87th St. in Odessa. The ribbon ceremony was an exciting event that had cake for everyone who showed up as well as an opportunity for a tour of the brand new fire station. All the attendees even had a chance to see a real firetruck, as well as meet some of the firefighters that will be working there.
Basin Bites: Donut shop in business since 50s
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you live in Odessa or even any neighboring town, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Southern Maid Donuts. The shop originally opened in 1955 and has remained pretty much the exact same ever since. “I love donuts and I could eat a pan right now if they let me. If […]
Midland man dies in rollover crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed Friday morning in a single vehicle crash has been identified as 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Butler died at the scene. The crash happened around 5:54 a.m. on the Interstate 20 service road near mile marker 146. Investigators said Butler […]
