Marion teen injured in crash, cited for reckless driving
WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old from Marion was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Linn County Sunday night. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just north of 4185 Whittier Road in Waubeek when the 18-year-old driver, who was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail.
Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Young Farmer In Northeast Iowa
Fall is a dangerous time of year when you’re a farmer. There is a lot of heavy machinery going at once which means there are more ways things can go wrong. And sometimes accidents do happen, and when they do it’s never easy to unexpectedly lose someone, especially when they are young.
Lane closures in Dubuque for Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Resurfacing of the southbound lanes of the Northwest Arterial from John F. Kennedy to just north of Pennsylvania Ave. is now complete. The next phase of the Northwest Arterial State of Good Repair Project is resurfacing the arterial's southbound lanes from just north of Pennsylvania Ave. to U.S. 20, as well the arterial's northbound lanes from U.S. 20 to the Catfish Creek Bridge.
Authorities Release the Name of the Driver Killed on Thursday North of Dubuque
ORIGINAL STORY) one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released. The Dubuque County...
Name released in Dubuque fatal crash
September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to those putting a spotlight on this disease. Linn County officials say no one was injured after a brush fire destroyed a home on Saturday afternoon.
KXEL Morning News for Mon. Sep. 19, 2022
WATERLOO, Iowa (KXEL) – Waterloo Police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday. Officers were called to the 700 block of Conger Street around 2:30 a.m. on reports of shots being fired. A man who was suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. His identity was not released. No arrests have been made.
1 Person Killed in Single Vehicle Accident on Thursday (Sept 15)
According to the Telegraph Herald, one person was killed on Thursday after the vehicle they were driving crashed into a house and retaining wall. The accident happened just after 3 o'clock Thursday afternoon at 10810 Iowa 3 between Dubuque and Sherrill. The name of the driver has not been released.
Inmate convicted of assault escapes on work release
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 15th, an inmate failed to report to the Dubuque Work Release facility as required. Police are on the lookout for 26-year-old Naomi Christine Oline who was first admitted to the work release facility on August 8th, 2022. She is 5′4” and weighs 193 pounds.
City of Dubuque Updates: Dubuque Marina & City Life
According to a recent press release from the City of Dubuque; The Port of Dubuque Marina will be temporarily closed to the public this week; from Today, September 19th, through Friday, September 23 due to lack of staffing. The Marina will reopen on Saturday, September 24th with the gas dock operating under end of season hours:. Those hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 5pm. In addition, the gas dock will not be open during weekdays.
House considered a total loss following fire in Coggon
COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, and Center Point Ambulance responded to a structure fire at 5857 Quality Ridge Road on Saturday. Firefighters and Deputies learned that the property owners had a burn permit for the brush and were burning north of a vacant house on the acreage. The owners advised that the wind had come up and the fire spread to the house. Therefore, they called emergency personnel. When responders arrived at the scene, the structure was completely engulfed in the fire and the house is considered a total loss.
Inmate who stepped in during Anamosa prison murders recalls encounter
Thousands of mourners stand in hours-long line to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state. Thousands of mourners are standing in line for more than 12 hours
Annual Breakfast at Camp Courageous Near Monticello, Iowa
As a kid growing up in Cascade, Iowa, I can remember attending this annual breakfast. The folks were always friendly and the food was great. If you've never been to Camp Courageous, this Sunday would be a great day to stop by. The Annual Camp Courageous Pancake Breakfast and Open...
Severe storm risk diminishes except in far southern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for additional showers and storms have decreased late this evening, with the focus for any additional storm development shifting south. A Tornado Watch is in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area until Midnight. Check here for the latest information on severe weather alerts.
Dubuque Middle School Consolidation is Coming-Get Details Thursday Sept 22nd
In April of this year, the Dubuque School Board voted to approve a goal of moving to a two middle school model by fall 2026, with a focus on creating feeder schools to the district’s two public high schools. Here's your chance to hear what the Board has been discussing.
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa DOT in Dubuque to Display Tribute to a Local Liver Donor Recipient
Have you ever considered being an organ donor? I can't think of a better way to "pay it forward" than to provide a life-saving organ to someone. You may already have friends and neighbors that are organ donors. Here's your chance to hear a great story about a recipient. Mike...
Anyway, You Slice it, Happy Joe’s Bankruptcy Filing is Sad to See
I called Happy Joe's Pizza this past Tuesday to place a pickup order at their East Dubuque store. I hoped to enjoy their longtime family night special and a legendary Taco Pizza. So I was a little taken aback when told my pizza would be ready for pickup at the University Avenue, Dubuque store in twenty minutes.
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bed Bath and Beyond has released a list of some of the stores it plans to close. The list includes the company's Waterloo and Dubuque stores, two of the four stores that are expected to close in eastern Iowa.
Off Shore Resort Review: A Mississippi Riverfront Hotel With a View
Kristina is a parent of two, writer, remote worker, and volunteer. In her spare time, she enjoys nature, trying new things, and lots of DIY. My family and I visited the Off Shore Resort in Bellevue, Iowa, in August 2022. I was about to turn 40; plus my son and I share a birthday. It was a great opportunity to take a short trip! I'm from Iowa, and love searching out Midwest vacation spots that are located on the water, within a few hour's drive, and have a "beachy" vibe. Surprise—there are more than you might think in the Heartland! I came across the Off Shore Resort, a property that was recently renovated (and has beautiful views of the Mississippi River), and booked a two-night stay before the kids went back to school.
Kwik Stop’s “Kwik Care” Looking for Charitable Partnerships for 2023
The largest, locally owned chain of convenience stores, Kwik Stop, has announced they've opened applications for philanthropic partnerships during 2023, effective today. Since 2002, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's customers have been a driving force for change in Dubuque and the Tri-States as a whole. Each month, a new organization is selected as the "Kwik Care recipient." For the entire month, customers at those respective businesses can donate to said nonprofit with ease.
